Live updates Tuesday: Murdaugh family releases statement; SC police say still no arrest
Murdaugh shootings in Colleton County
Two members of a powerhouse legal family were shot and killed June 7 in Colleton County, SC. Read more of our coverage.
Although members of the Murdaugh family have remained mostly quiet, much like law enforcement, the powerhouse legal family has released a statement about the double homicide investigation of two of its members.
Paul Murdaugh, 22, and his mother Maggie Murdaugh, 52, were found shot to death outside their home in Colleton County on June 7.
The dearth of official information from those involved in the investigation has prompted speculation and questions, while state and local law enforcement remain mum.
Those with information regarding this double homicide can contact Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC (888-274-6372).
8 DAYS WITH NO ARREST
Tuesday, 11:27 a.m.: Today marks the eighth day in the double homicide case where no arrest has been made and no suspect has been publicly named.
“I have no additional information to release at this time, as our investigation is ongoing,” SLED spokesperson Tommy Crosby.
- Lana Ferguson
MURDAUGH FAMILY STATEMENT
Monday, 7:44 a.m.: In a Good Morning America segment, reporter Eva Pilgrim says: “The Murdaugh family releasing a statement saying they are devastated by the deaths but appreciative of law enforcement’s ongoing efforts to find whoever is responsible for these heinous crimes.”
National and international news outlets have tuned in to South Carolina to watch this case unfold.
- Lana Ferguson
FORMER SC LAWMAKER TWEETS ABOUT MURDAUGH DEATHS
Friday, 9:56 a.m.: National attorney and former SC House of Representative Bakari Sellers quote tweeted a McClatchy article about the joint funeral for Paul and Maggie Murdaugh saying he’s sending prayers to Alex Murdaugh, Paul’s dad and Maggie’s husband.
“‘Big Red’ is a kind gentle soul. Keep him in your prayers as this week he’s lost his wife, son, and father,” he tweets.
The tweet had 18 total retweets and 149 likes.
In 2006, when Sellers was elected to the S.C. House of Representatives, he became the youngest member of the legislature and the youngest African American elected official in the nation. He is also a CNN political commentator.
- Lana Ferguson
You can follow our previous coverage here.
The recent killings have also revived interest in and discussion of the 2019 fatal boat crash in Beaufort County, in which Paul Murdaugh was facing three felony charges. The state Attorney General’s Office has said the criminal investigation would remain open, despite its intent to dismiss those charges.
