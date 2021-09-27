Satterfield’s sons want Alex Murdaugh jailed until insurance money returned, lawsuit says

READ MORE Alex Murdaugh Coverage The Murdaugh family saga has dominated the news after another shooting, a resignation and criminal accusations — with Alex Murdaugh at the center of it all. Here are the latest updates on Alex Murdaugh. Expand All

The heirs of the Murdaugh family housekeeper who died after an alleged trip-and-fall accident in 2018 have asked a judge to jail Alex Murdaugh, according to a Monday court filing.

Gloria Satterfield’s sons, Tony Satterfield and Brian Harriott, filed a motion for civil detention, asking for a court order “requiring the arrest and detention” of Alex Murdaugh until he returns “the property that he has that he has fraudulently embezzled from them,” according to the filing by their lawyer, Eric Bland.

Monday’s legal action is part of a civil lawsuit brought by Gloria Satterfield’s two sons on Sept. 15 that alleged that Murdaugh, attorney Corey Fleming and Hampton banker Chad Westendorf were part of a scheme in 2018 and 2019 that deprived the sons of their rightful inheritance.

The inheritance, according to later filings in the sons’ lawsuit, was $2.7 million, according to an order — which was never filed — in a wrongful death legal claim that the two sons made against Murdaugh and the insurance companies that covered his homeowner’s policies.

The order was for a total of $4.3 million in insurance proceeds, and Bland said Satterfield’s two sons received no money at all.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The motion asks Judge Carmen Mullen or another judge for a hearing in which all parties will testify under oath. The motion puts more attention on one of the half-dozen investigations tied to the Murdaugh family.

Bland also said last week that he is turning the case over to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division for criminal investigation.

SLED Chief Mark Keel said earlier this month his agency is investigating not only the death of Satterfield, who is said to have died in a fall at Murdaugh’s house, but also the financial handling of insurance proceeds after her death.

“We are going to follow the facts, wherever they are,” Keel said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page later for the most up-to-date report.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER