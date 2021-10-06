Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

South Carolina

Alex Murdaugh’s former SC law firm sues him for stealing funds for years. What to know

READ MORE

Alex Murdaugh Coverage

The Murdaugh family saga has dominated the news after another shooting, a resignation and criminal accusations — with Alex Murdaugh at the center of it all. Here are the latest updates on Alex Murdaugh.

Expand All

Alex Murdaugh’s former law firm, founded by his great-grandfather in 1910, filed a lawsuit claiming that Murdaugh funneled stolen money from clients and the law firm into a fake bank account for years.

Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth and Detrick filed the suit Wednesday in Colleton County court, alleging its former employee “was able to covertly steal these funds by disguising disbursements from settlements as payments” to Murdaugh’s fraudulent account, the firm alleges.

PMPED’s lawsuit against Murdaugh comes one day after court documents indicated the firm could be implicated in Murdaugh’s scheme to divert a multimillion-dollar settlement away from the heirs of his former housekeeper.

In a statement about the lawsuit, PMPED said Murdaugh submitted to the firm and clients false documentation that allowed him to funnel stolen money into “fraudulent bank accounts.”

Murdaugh, the statement said, used firm assets “in an unauthorized manner and without the consent or knowledge of his former partners to further his scheme to defraud.”

Afternoon Observer

Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The firm’s lawsuit seeks to find out where Murdaugh’s alleged stolen money went and “if any of it is hidden away,” the statement said.

PMPED also wants to know whether Murdaugh has signed any agreements that would allow him to make money from books, interviews or other publicity, the statement said.

This breaking news story will be updated with more information from PMPED’s lawsuit.

Follow more of our reporting on
See all stories
Profile Image of Jake Shore
Jake Shore
Jake Shore is a senior writer covering breaking news for The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. He reports on criminal justice, police, and the courts system in Beaufort and Jasper Counties. Jake originally comes from sunny California and attended school at Fordham University in New York City. In 2020, Jake won a first place award for beat reporting on the police from the South Carolina Press Association.
Profile Image of Kacen Bayless
Kacen Bayless
A reporter for The Island Packet covering local government and development, Kacen Bayless is a native of St. Louis, Missouri. He graduated from the University of Missouri with an emphasis in investigative reporting. In the past, he’s worked for St. Louis Magazine, the Columbia Missourian, KBIA and the Columbia Business Times. His work has garnered Missouri and South Carolina Press Association awards for investigative, enterprise, in-depth, health, growth and government reporting. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

News

Court keeps South Carolina school mask mandate ban on hold

October 06, 2021 3:02 PM

News

Editorial Roundup: South Carolina

October 06, 2021 2:57 PM

National

Another suspect pleads guilty to role in ATM skimming scheme

October 06, 2021 2:57 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service

Alex Murdaugh Coverage

The Murdaugh family saga has dominated the news after another shooting, a resignation and criminal accusations — with Alex Murdaugh at the center of it all. Here are the latest updates on Alex Murdaugh.

Back to Story