Don’t look now, but the Panthers are suddenly in second place in the NFC South

Did you really see this coming?

The Carolina Panthers, playing without their best player, absolutely dismantled the Arizona Cardinals 31-21, on a Sunday when most NFL experts predicted the Panthers would lose.

Christian McCaffrey was on the sidelines watching Carolina dominate for most of the afternoon.

The win leaves Carolina (2-2) tied with New Orleans (2-2) for second place in the NFC South, one game behind Tampa Bay (3-1).

Tampa Bay rallied from 17 points down to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 38-31. Tom Brady completed 30-of-46 passes for 369 yards and five touchdown. New Orleans beat Detroit 35-29. Drew Brees threw for 246 yards and two scores.

Meanwhile, in Charlotte, Carolina jumped out to a 14-0 on Arizona lead and never looked back. The defense made good open field tackles and got off the field on third down often. The offense, which had to settle for five field goals last week against the Chargers, got into the end zone four times.

▪ In case you’re wondering, the Bucs play at Chicago next week; the Panthers play at the Falcons; and the Saints have a bye.

This is as dominant a performance as we've seen from the #Panthers in some time.



Feels damn good. — Cat Crave (@CatCraveBlog) October 4, 2020

Panthers fans seemed pleasantly surprised.

Sorry for the lack of updates. I'm just watching good #Panthers football and I'm... still in disbelief!? — Jason Hewitt (@JasonHewitt50) October 4, 2020

I've watched every #Panthers game since 95 & that may have been the most casual ass-kicking Ive seen. Bad history of underachieving & making the simple look hard. Today's smart, fast, disciplined, innovative, efficient & effective W bodes VERY well for Coach Rhule! #KeepPounding — Jeremy Chinn szn (@rooh2so3) October 4, 2020

3 Quick Observations

▪ Backup running back Mike Davis did a pretty good Jonathan Stewart imitation, wearing Stewart’s old No. 28. Davis ran hard and did things after the catch when he was thrown to. He had the first score of the game from two yards out, set up by a longer run of his just before. Davis ended with 16 rushes for 84 yards and that score. He caught five passes for 27 yards.

Mike Davis gives me Mike Tolbert vibes. Guy just bounces off people #Panthers — B? (@Aww_WB) October 4, 2020

▪ QB Teddy Bridgewater and receiver Robby Anderson seemed to get into a nice groove. Anderson got open often and Bridgewater hit him, again and again. Bridgewater completed 26-of-37 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns. He found Anderson eight times for 99 yards.

Sure seems like Robby Anderson is the WR1 for the #Panthers — Frank Stampfl (@Roto_Frank) October 4, 2020

▪ The Panthers defense did a really good job containing Arizona QB Kyler Murray. Murray had a big run in the fourth quarter, but never was a big factor. Murray completed 24-of-31 passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns and he ran six times for 78 yards.

On defense, rookie Jeremy Chinn had five tackles and four assists and continued his excellent rookie season.

Bridgewater scramble leads to big early lead

Cam who?

New Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has used his legs for two big plays early in Sunday’s game the Cardinals.

On the Panthers’ first possession, Bridgewater’s naked bootleg on fourth-and-2 kept a drive alive that Carolina scored on.

On Carolina’s second possession, Bridgewater had 18-yard scoring run on third-and-8.

Standing in shotgun formation, Bridgewater took the snap backed up a few steps and then stepped up into the pocket and took off. He dodged a few tacklers on his way and dove in with 89 seconds left in the first quarter.

Carolina led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Panthers 4th down gamble pays off

Early in Sunday’s game with the Cardinals, Panthers coach Matt Rhule took a little gamble, going for it on fourth-and-2 at the Cardinals 41.

QB Teddy Bridgewater took the snap and faked a handoff and sprinted out to the right side for a gain of six.

The Panthers may have gotten away with a delay of game on the play.

Un-called delay of game gets the Panthers a 1st on 4th and 2 pic.twitter.com/yGbF30X5ys — Kyle (@marblekyle) October 4, 2020

As the drive continued, Mike Davis got a big run to get Carolina near the goal line and then he took it it from the 2, running behind the left side of the Panthers offensive line. It was his first red zone rushing touchdown for the Panthers.

#Panthers get on the board behind a Mike Davis touchdown run pic.twitter.com/J4bYTJZIAO — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) October 4, 2020

After slowing down in the red zone multiple times last week against the Chargers, Carolina made it fans feel good, getting into the end zone on the first try Sunday. The Panthers lead 7-0 in the first quarter.

No red zone issues today please #Panthers — Reisa (@2Dukegirl3) October 4, 2020

that's a good opening drive and even better to see the #panthers score a td in the red zone — Zach Aldridge (@wzaldridge) October 4, 2020