At Independence High, Patriots trying to use pause of athletics by CMS as a positive

Independence High School boys basketball coach Preston Davis wasn’t sure what to expect from his team Tuesday night when the Patriots played their archrivals from Butler High.

Like all the other 4A teams in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Independence had been off for three weeks, after the district decided to shut down most high school sports due to the pandemic.

No other systems in North Carolina shut down. So, Davis, his players — and players and coaches around Mecklenburg County — go to watch and read about kids from other places doing what they loved to do.

And they waited.

“It was real tough,” said Davis, the 2018 N.C. Associated Press state Coach of the Year. “It’s hard to watch. As competitors, we all want to compete, but we’re going through some tough times right now, with the pandemic and our school district making that decision. That’s a tough decision they made, but you have to roll with it and make the best of the situation.”

When Independence stopped, the Patriots had played just three games. A similar district decision had taken away much of their traditional preseason conditioning and workouts, and after three wins to start the 2021 season, it was back to the bench.

So when the Patriots came in for practice Monday, their only practice before Tuesday’s Butler game, Davis was curious what he would see when he blew his whistle.

“I expected them to be winded,” Davis said. “I expected them to a be a little bit out of shape. They surprised me. Some of the guys had been working out on their own.”

And Tuesday night, Independence beat Butler 73-45. Independence led 32-10 after the first quarter. Jalen Hinton had 15 points. Isaiah Thomas had 12, and Landon King had 11.

For Davis, a defensive-minded coach, he was especially pleased at the job his team did on defense. Butler’s Jesse Taylor and Ty Black were averaging more than 40 points per game combined coming into the game. The duo got 22 against the Patriots.

“I commend my kids,” Davis said. “They stayed positive. They had to occupy a lot of time, but they went to each other’s houses and got shots up. They ran together. They made the best of it.”

Senior captain Camren Little said he used the time to work on his game, trying to — in his words — turn the negative of not playing into a positive.

“It was just me trying to find personal motivation,” he said. “Seeing other kids play, it gave me the desire and push to want to be back on the court. But I’m glad we’re able to have a game.”

CMS teams will have this week and next to finish the regular season. Most teams will play half of a scheduled 14-game season. Missing so much time, Little said, does put Independence and other district teams behind their competitors.

But like he did during the break, Little said he’s using that as motivation.

“With this whole COVID situation,” he said, “this whole season has been different. We’re already used to being behind, from not being able to start workouts in the summers when we normally start. We’re used to this, and as the season goes on, we can nip those things, sloppy play and sloppy turnovers.”

Davis said having a veteran team will help. But so will his team’s attitude.

“Though all of this,” he said, “they kept their heads up. Their kept waiting for their chance.”

And now, Independence — and the rest of CMS — plans to make the most of it.