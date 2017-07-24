The late Rick Siskey’s SouthPark mansion is under contract

The SouthPark mansion of the late Rick Siskey, who was accused of running a Ponzi scheme that cost investors millions, is under contract, according to the website of real estate firm Dickens Mitchener.
The home went on the market in April with an asking price of $5.5 million. An attorney for Siskey’s widow, Diane, has said she plans to use the proceeds “as additional funds to help repay investors.”
The potential buyer and the price is not known. Dickens Mitchener declined to comment.
The home went up for sale after Rick Siskey, 58, took his own life in December, shortly after allegations emerged that he had long operated a Ponzi scheme costing investors millions of dollars.
Four Siskey companies have been pushed into federal bankruptcy court in Charlotte, and filings show that more than 100 investors have submitted claims exceeding $49 million. A court-appointed bankruptcy trustee, Joe Grier, is still examining the claims and combing through Siskey’s assets. Final claims are due Aug. 23.
In addition to proceeds from the home, Diane Siskey has pledged to set aside $37.5 million of the $47 million in life insurance proceeds from her husband’s death for investors. An estate auction of items ranging from a Bentley convertible to a diamond ring also raised $2.1 million on Friday.
The 6,000-square-foot Siskey home on Sharon Road has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and four half baths, on 7.4 acres. Its sale was not part of the auction, but bidders were able to get a glimpse inside the house if they previewed items last week, including a “man cave” that housed Siskey’s car collection.
Rick Rothacker: 704-358-5170, @rickrothacker
Comments