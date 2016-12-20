Plaza Midwood murder victim’s mom: ‘My biggest guilt is that I’m alive and she’s gone’

To help spur their investigation, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police released a video Tuesday seeking the public’s aid in solving the murder of a woman killed in Plaza Midwood in October.
Katherine “Kétie” Memory Jones, 26, was found shot to death in a driveway behind a real estate business early on Oct. 15 in the 1300 block of The Plaza. She was walking home, which was about a mile away, after a night out with friends.
On the three-minute CMPD video, Jones’ mother tearfully described what it’s like not knowing who killed her daughter.
“I’m going to go crazy if I have to keep going over scenarios in my head that don’t make sense or that I don’t have answers to,” Jevona Livingston said.
“My biggest guilt is that I’m alive and she’s gone,” Livingston said. “It’s not supposed to be that way.”
Jones, who would have turned 27 on Monday, died from a single gunshot wound to the chest, autopsy results released last month showed.
She also had bruises and abrasions on parts of her body, including her hip, cheek and hand, according to the report by the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office.
In the video, friends and family described Jones as a vibrant, energetic free spirit who loved art, theater and animals. Jones was a 2008 Providence High graduate who most recently worked at the Midwood Smokehouse restaurant.
“She touched so many people, and she was stolen from so many people,” friend Brendan Coffey said on the video.
The narrator in the video said it’s “hard to believe that someone doesn’t know something that will help detectives in the case.”
There is a reward of up to $5,000 in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Livingston said she would not know what to say to her daughter’s killer, other than this: “I don’t know why you did this to my daughter. I’ll never have answers for it, but she would have tried to fix you.”
Homicides are rare in the Plaza Midwood area; the last one happened in July 2013, records show.
But the popular neighborhood also has seen other violent acts recently, including a November shooting outside a bar and music venue. And last weekend, a couple was robbed and then shot while in a shopping center parking lot.
Adam Bell: 704-358-5696, @abell
