Three Charlotte Observer-area teams top statewide media HS basketball polls 01.09.18

Three Observer-area teams are ranked No. 1 in their respective classes in the second N.C. Preps statewide media high school basketball poll.
The poll, done similarly to the Associated Press football poll, has 10 media members throughout the state voting to name the state’s top boys and girls teams by class. This week, 10 media members, including the Observer, voted. Five voters were the western half of the state and five from the east.
Lincoln Charter’s boys are No. 1 in 1A and Concord Cox Mill is No. 1 in 3A. Both teams won N.C. High School Athletic Association state championships a year ago. Gastonia Ashbrook’s girls are No. 1 in 3A.
NC Preps Statewide Media Polls
1A BOYS
1. Lincoln Charter (9) 12-3 – 96
2. Rocky Mount Prep (1) 9-0 - 83
3. Winston-Salem Prep 9-3 – 71
4. Bishop McGuinness 15-1 – 68
5. Starmount 11-1 - 48
6. Hayesville 12-3 – 47
7. West Columbus 11-1 – 34
8. Community School of Davidson 11-1 – 31
9. Pamlico 10-3 – 16
10. Avery County 9-3 – 15
HONORABLE MENTION: Northside-Pinetown (9-2) – 10; Plymouth (7-1) – 6; South Stokes (11-4) – 6; Mount Airy (8-3) – 6; North Rowan (8-4) – 3; Mountain Island Charter (8-2) – 3; North Stokes (10-3) – 3; North Stanly (8-4) – 2; Research Triangle (10-0) – 1; Albemarle (11-4) – 1;
2A BOYS
1. Goldsboro (7) 11-0 – 91
2. Kinston (1) 8-2 – 79
3. Clinton (1) 11-1 – 75
3. Forest Hills 11-1 – 75
5. Fairmont 12-1 - 56
6. Salisbury 12-1 – 54
7. Mountain Heritage (1) 7-1 - 39
8. South Point 12-3 – 22
9. Trask 12-1 - 20
10. Greene Central 9-4 – 10
HONORABLE MENTION: Northeastern (7-2) – 9; Trinity (11-2) – 7; Lincolnton (11-2) – 6; Wheatmore (10-3) – 4; Thomasville (9-3) – 2; RS Central (11-4) – 1;
3A BOYS
1. Cox Mill (7) 12-3 – 97
2. Northside-Jax (3) 11-0 – 90
3. Eastern Guilford 14-1 – 75
4. Northern Durham 9-1 – 65
5. Charlotte Catholic 9-3 – 41
5. Ben Smith 13-3 – 41
7. Freedom 12-1 – 34
8. Carson 13-1 – 31
9. Northern Nash 13-1 – 28
10. New Hanover 8-2 – 13
HONORABLE MENTION: Mount Tabor (11-3) – 10; Hickory (9-1) – 9; West Carteret (9-0) – 5; Rocky Mount (9-2) – 2; Southern Lee (10-2) – 2; Person (12-1) – 1; Westover (10-1) – 1; North Buncombe (12-2) – 1; White Oak (11-2) - 1; Kings Mountain (11-4) – 1; South Iredell (11-3) – 1;
4A BOYS
1. Garner (4) 11-1 – 85
2. Broughton 12-1 – 80
3. South Central (3) 10-0 – 78
4. North Meck (2) 14-1 - 68
5. Independence 14-1 – 64
6. Leesville Road 12-1 – 52
7. Hoke County 12-1 – 35
7. Butler 13-2 – 35
9. Pinecrest 12-1 – 21
10. Heritage (1) 8-4 – 12
HONORABLE MENTION: Athens Drive (11-2) – 7; Olympic (9-3) – 6; McDowell (12-2) – 4; East Forsyth (10-3) – 3;
1A GIRLS
1. Pamlico (3) 12-1 – 86
2. Mitchell (2) 12-1 - 82
3. Mount Airy (3) 10-2 – 79
4. Murphy (2) 12-1 – 76
5. Cape Hatteras 10-0 – 57
6. East Wilkes 13-2 – 51
7. Roxboro Community 10-2 – 39
8. Riverside-Martin 9-2 – 38
9. Weldon 5-0 – 16
10. Union Academy 11-2 - 10
HONORABLE MENTION: Avery County (8-4) - 6; Northampton (8-2) – 6;
Vance Charter (8-1) - 4;
2A GIRLS
1. Smoky Mountain (9) 12-0 – 98
2. North Johnston 12-0 – 76
3. Midway 12-0 – 71
4. East Burke 15-1 – 68
5. Kinston (1) 13-1 - 61
6. Mountain Heritage 10-1 – 53
7. North Wilkes 14-2 - 36
8. East Duplin 8-0 – 35
9. East Bladen 10-1 – 18
10. East Rutherford 12-2 – 10
HONORABLE MENTION: Maiden (12-1) – 9; Salisbury (11-2) - 8; East Davidson (13-2) – 5; Croatan (10-1) – 1; South Rowan (9-5) – 1;
3A GIRLS
1. Ashbrook (10) 14-0 – 100
2. Carson 14-1 – 83
3. Western Alamance 11-0 – 82
4. Eastern Guilford 11-2 – 57
5. SW Randolph 12-1 – 44
6. EE Smith 12-2 – 41
6. Havelock 7-0 – 41
8. North Iredell 13-2 – 37
9. Jacksonville 7-2 – 14
10. Freedom 10-3 – 11
10. Northern Guilford 10-4 – 11
HONORABLE MENTION: Parkwood (12-2) – 10; Cuthbertson (12-2) – 8; West Carteret (8-2) – 5; Rockingham (14-2) – 5; New Hanover (9-3) – 3
4A GIRLS
1. Southeast Raleigh (9) 13-0 – 99
2. Ardrey Kell 15-1 – 86
3. Northwest Guilford (1) 13-2 – 73
4. Mallard Creek 13-2 – 65
5. Hickory Ridge 12-1 – 64
6. Leesville Road 12-1 – 45
7. Laney 12-1 – 36
8. West Forsyth 12-2 - 30
9. Green Hope 12-2 – 26
10. Heritage 11-2 – 11
HONORABLE MENTION: South Central (11-2) – 5; Ragsdale (14-2) – 4; Hoggard (11-2) – 4; Pinecrest (11-1) – 1; Lumberton (12-2) – 1;
N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association
Here is the first NCISAA poll of the season
BOYS
3A
1.Wesleyan..16-5
2.Greensboro Day..19-3
3.Charlotte Christian..12-5
4.Christ School..11-7
5.Providence Day 14-7
2A
1.Gaston Day..14-3
2.Carmel Christian..18-2
3.Asheville Christian..12-7
4.Concord 1st Assembly..11-6
5.Village Christian 9-5
1A
1.Burlington School 12-3
2.Greenfield 13-6
3.Trinity Christian..10-5
4.United Faith 11-7
5,Statesville Christian..16-3
GIRLS
3A
1.Wesleyan 14-4
2.Providence Day 14-4
3.Greensboro Day 10-8
4.North Raleigh 10-3
5.Rabun Gap 7-3
2A
1.Carolina Day 12-4
2.Asheville Christian 16-1
3.Concord 1st Assembly 10-6
4.Fayetteville Christian 10-1
5.Freedom Christian 10-3
1A
Statesville Christian 18-0
2.Northwood Temple 9-5
3.Neuse Christian 10-3
4.Burlington School 9-4
5.Wayne Country Day 10-3
Phenom Hoops Statewide Boys Rankings
Boys Only
Overall Public/Private
1. Carmel Christian
2. North Mecklenburg
3. High Point Wesleyan
4. Independence
5. Greensboro Day
6. Concord Cox Mill
7. Gaston Day
8. Raleigh Leesville Road
9. Winterville South Central
10. Fayetteville Trinity Christian
11. Charlotte Christian
12. Garner
13. Providence Day
14. Jacksonville Northside
15. Lincoln Charter
16. Butler
NCHSAA Overall Public School
1
North Mecklenburg
Huntersville
4A
12-1
2
Independence
Charlotte
4A
12-1
3
Cox Mill
Concord
3A
11-2
4
Leesville Road
Raleigh
4A
12-1
5
South Central
Wintersville
4A
10-0
6
Garner
Garner
4A
10-1
7
Northside
Jacksonville
3A
11-0
8
Lincoln Charter
Denver
1A
11-3
9
Butler
Matthews
4A
12-2
10
Broughton
Raleigh
4A
12-1
11
Kinston
Kinston
2A
7-2
12
Eastern Guilford
Gibsonville
3A
14-1
13
Athens Drive
Raleigh
4A
11-2
14
Mt. Tabor
Winston-Salem
3A
11-1
15
Ben L. Smith
Greensboro
3A
11-3
16
Northern Nash
Rocky Mount
3A
13-1
NCISAA Overall Private School
1
Carmel Christian
Matthews
2A
18-2
2
Wesleyan Christian
High Point
3A
16-4
3
Greensboro Day
Greensboro
3A
19-3
4
Gaston Day
Gastonia
2A
14-3
5
Trinity Christian
Fayetteville
1A
10-4
6
Charlotte Christian
Charlotte
3A
12-5
7
Providence Day
Charlotte
3A
14-7
8
Asheville Christian
Asheville
2A
10-4
9
Durham Academy
Durham
3A
12-2
10
Christ School
Arden
3A
11-7
11
Village Christian
Fayetteville
2A
9-5
12
Statesville Christian
Statesville
1A
16-3
13
Greenfield School
Wilson
1A
13-6
14
The Burlington School
Burlington
1A
12-3
15
Concord First Assembly
Concord
2A
11-6
16
Charlotte Country Day
Charlotte
3A
12-7
8 Balla Hoop Insider
Boys Only
Public 4A
1. South Central 10-0
2. North Mecklenburg 14-1
3. Independence 14-1
4. Hoke County 12-1
5. Leesville Road 12-1
6. Broughton 12-1
7. Pinecrest 12-1
8. Garner 10-1
9. Butler 13-2
10. Ardrey Kell 13-3
10. McDowell 12-2
Public 3A
1. Cox Mill 12-3
2. Northside Jacksonville 11-0
3. Carson 13-1
4. Eastern Guilford 14-1
5. West Carteret 9-0
6. Northern Nash 13-1
7. Person 12-1
8. Freedom 12-1
9. Hickory 9-1
10. Northern 9-1
10. North Buncombe 12-2
Public 2A
1. Goldsboro 11-0
2. Clinton 11-1
3. Salisbury 12-1
4. Fairmont 11-1
5. Forest Hills 11-1
6. Kinston 8-2
7. Trask 12-1
8. Lincolnton 11-2
9. Trinity 11-2
10. Northeastern 7-2
10. Mountain Heritage 7-1
Public 1A
1. Lincoln Charter 11-3
2. Rocky Mount Prep 9-0
3. Bishop Mcguiness 15-1
4. Starmount 11-1
5. Winston Salem Prep 9-3
6. West Columbus 10-1
7. Hayesville 12-2
8. Research Triangle 10-0
9. Community School of Davidson 11-1
10. Avery County 9-3
Overall Private
1. Wesleyan Christian Academy 16-4
2. Carmel Christian 18-2
3. Greensboro Day 19-3
4. Gaston Day 14-3
5. Christ School 11-7
6. Providence Day 14-7
7. Charlotte Christian 12-5
8. Word of God 14-5
9. Burlington School 12-3
10. Cannon 10-9
10. United Faith 10-8
10. Statesville Christian 16-3
