Lincoln Charter and star London England are No. 1 in the NC Preps 1A media poll
High School Sports

Three Charlotte Observer-area teams top statewide media HS basketball polls 01.09.18

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

January 09, 2018 01:29 PM

Three Observer-area teams are ranked No. 1 in their respective classes in the second N.C. Preps statewide media high school basketball poll.

The poll, done similarly to the Associated Press football poll, has 10 media members throughout the state voting to name the state’s top boys and girls teams by class. This week, 10 media members, including the Observer, voted. Five voters were the western half of the state and five from the east.

Lincoln Charter’s boys are No. 1 in 1A and Concord Cox Mill is No. 1 in 3A. Both teams won N.C. High School Athletic Association state championships a year ago. Gastonia Ashbrook’s girls are No. 1 in 3A.

NC Preps Statewide Media Polls

1A BOYS

1. Lincoln Charter (9) 12-3 – 96

2. Rocky Mount Prep (1) 9-0 - 83

3. Winston-Salem Prep 9-3 – 71

4. Bishop McGuinness 15-1 – 68

5. Starmount 11-1 - 48

6. Hayesville 12-3 – 47

7. West Columbus 11-1 – 34

8. Community School of Davidson 11-1 – 31

9. Pamlico 10-3 – 16

10. Avery County 9-3 – 15

HONORABLE MENTION: Northside-Pinetown (9-2) – 10; Plymouth (7-1) – 6; South Stokes (11-4) – 6; Mount Airy (8-3) – 6; North Rowan (8-4) – 3; Mountain Island Charter (8-2) – 3; North Stokes (10-3) – 3; North Stanly (8-4) – 2; Research Triangle (10-0) – 1; Albemarle (11-4) – 1;

2A BOYS

1. Goldsboro (7) 11-0 – 91

2. Kinston (1) 8-2 – 79

3. Clinton (1) 11-1 – 75

3. Forest Hills 11-1 – 75

5. Fairmont 12-1 - 56

6. Salisbury 12-1 – 54

7. Mountain Heritage (1) 7-1 - 39

8. South Point 12-3 – 22

9. Trask 12-1 - 20

10. Greene Central 9-4 – 10

HONORABLE MENTION: Northeastern (7-2) – 9; Trinity (11-2) – 7; Lincolnton (11-2) – 6; Wheatmore (10-3) – 4; Thomasville (9-3) – 2; RS Central (11-4) – 1;

3A BOYS

1. Cox Mill (7) 12-3 – 97

2. Northside-Jax (3) 11-0 – 90

3. Eastern Guilford 14-1 – 75

4. Northern Durham 9-1 – 65

5. Charlotte Catholic 9-3 – 41

5. Ben Smith 13-3 – 41

7. Freedom 12-1 – 34

8. Carson 13-1 – 31

9. Northern Nash 13-1 – 28

10. New Hanover 8-2 – 13

HONORABLE MENTION: Mount Tabor (11-3) – 10; Hickory (9-1) – 9; West Carteret (9-0) – 5; Rocky Mount (9-2) – 2; Southern Lee (10-2) – 2; Person (12-1) – 1; Westover (10-1) – 1; North Buncombe (12-2) – 1; White Oak (11-2) - 1; Kings Mountain (11-4) – 1; South Iredell (11-3) – 1;

4A BOYS

1. Garner (4) 11-1 – 85

2. Broughton 12-1 – 80

3. South Central (3) 10-0 – 78

4. North Meck (2) 14-1 - 68

5. Independence 14-1 – 64

6. Leesville Road 12-1 – 52

7. Hoke County 12-1 – 35

7. Butler 13-2 – 35

9. Pinecrest 12-1 – 21

10. Heritage (1) 8-4 – 12

HONORABLE MENTION: Athens Drive (11-2) – 7; Olympic (9-3) – 6; McDowell (12-2) – 4; East Forsyth (10-3) – 3;

1A GIRLS

1. Pamlico (3) 12-1 – 86

2. Mitchell (2) 12-1 - 82

3. Mount Airy (3) 10-2 – 79

4. Murphy (2) 12-1 – 76

5. Cape Hatteras 10-0 – 57

6. East Wilkes 13-2 – 51

7. Roxboro Community 10-2 – 39

8. Riverside-Martin 9-2 – 38

9. Weldon 5-0 – 16

10. Union Academy 11-2 - 10

HONORABLE MENTION: Avery County (8-4) - 6; Northampton (8-2) – 6;

Vance Charter (8-1) - 4;

2A GIRLS

1. Smoky Mountain (9) 12-0 – 98

2. North Johnston 12-0 – 76

3. Midway 12-0 – 71

4. East Burke 15-1 – 68

5. Kinston (1) 13-1 - 61

6. Mountain Heritage 10-1 – 53

7. North Wilkes 14-2 - 36

8. East Duplin 8-0 – 35

9. East Bladen 10-1 – 18

10. East Rutherford 12-2 – 10

HONORABLE MENTION: Maiden (12-1) – 9; Salisbury (11-2) - 8; East Davidson (13-2) – 5; Croatan (10-1) – 1; South Rowan (9-5) – 1;

3A GIRLS

1. Ashbrook (10) 14-0 – 100

2. Carson 14-1 – 83

3. Western Alamance 11-0 – 82

4. Eastern Guilford 11-2 – 57

5. SW Randolph 12-1 – 44

6. EE Smith 12-2 – 41

6. Havelock 7-0 – 41

8. North Iredell 13-2 – 37

9. Jacksonville 7-2 – 14

10. Freedom 10-3 – 11

10. Northern Guilford 10-4 – 11

HONORABLE MENTION: Parkwood (12-2) – 10; Cuthbertson (12-2) – 8; West Carteret (8-2) – 5; Rockingham (14-2) – 5; New Hanover (9-3) – 3

4A GIRLS

1. Southeast Raleigh (9) 13-0 – 99

2. Ardrey Kell 15-1 – 86

3. Northwest Guilford (1) 13-2 – 73

4. Mallard Creek 13-2 – 65

5. Hickory Ridge 12-1 – 64

6. Leesville Road 12-1 – 45

7. Laney 12-1 – 36

8. West Forsyth 12-2 - 30

9. Green Hope 12-2 – 26

10. Heritage 11-2 – 11

HONORABLE MENTION: South Central (11-2) – 5; Ragsdale (14-2) – 4; Hoggard (11-2) – 4; Pinecrest (11-1) – 1; Lumberton (12-2) – 1;

N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association

Here is the first NCISAA poll of the season

BOYS

3A

1.Wesleyan..16-5

2.Greensboro Day..19-3

3.Charlotte Christian..12-5

4.Christ School..11-7

5.Providence Day 14-7

2A

1.Gaston Day..14-3

2.Carmel Christian..18-2

3.Asheville Christian..12-7

4.Concord 1st Assembly..11-6

5.Village Christian 9-5

1A

1.Burlington School 12-3

2.Greenfield 13-6

3.Trinity Christian..10-5

4.United Faith 11-7

5,Statesville Christian..16-3

GIRLS

3A

1.Wesleyan 14-4

2.Providence Day 14-4

3.Greensboro Day 10-8

4.North Raleigh 10-3

5.Rabun Gap 7-3

2A

1.Carolina Day 12-4

2.Asheville Christian 16-1

3.Concord 1st Assembly 10-6

4.Fayetteville Christian 10-1

5.Freedom Christian 10-3

1A

Statesville Christian 18-0

2.Northwood Temple 9-5

3.Neuse Christian 10-3

4.Burlington School 9-4

5.Wayne Country Day 10-3

Phenom Hoops Statewide Boys Rankings

Boys Only

Overall Public/Private

1. Carmel Christian

2. North Mecklenburg

3. High Point Wesleyan

4. Independence

5. Greensboro Day

6. Concord Cox Mill

7. Gaston Day

8. Raleigh Leesville Road

9. Winterville South Central

10. Fayetteville Trinity Christian

11. Charlotte Christian

12. Garner

13. Providence Day

14. Jacksonville Northside

15. Lincoln Charter

16. Butler

NCHSAA Overall Public School

1

North Mecklenburg

Huntersville

4A

12-1

2

Independence

Charlotte

4A

12-1

3

Cox Mill

Concord

3A

11-2

4

Leesville Road

Raleigh

4A

12-1

5

South Central

Wintersville

4A

10-0

6

Garner

Garner

4A

10-1

7

Northside

Jacksonville

3A

11-0

8

Lincoln Charter

Denver

1A

11-3

9

Butler

Matthews

4A

12-2

10

Broughton

Raleigh

4A

12-1

11

Kinston

Kinston

2A

7-2

12

Eastern Guilford

Gibsonville

3A

14-1

13

Athens Drive

Raleigh

4A

11-2

14

Mt. Tabor

Winston-Salem

3A

11-1

15

Ben L. Smith

Greensboro

3A

11-3

16

Northern Nash

Rocky Mount

3A

13-1

NCISAA Overall Private School

1

Carmel Christian

Matthews

2A

18-2

2

Wesleyan Christian

High Point

3A

16-4

3

Greensboro Day

Greensboro

3A

19-3

4

Gaston Day

Gastonia

2A

14-3

5

Trinity Christian

Fayetteville

1A

10-4

6

Charlotte Christian

Charlotte

3A

12-5

7

Providence Day

Charlotte

3A

14-7

8

Asheville Christian

Asheville

2A

10-4

9

Durham Academy

Durham

3A

12-2

10

Christ School

Arden

3A

11-7

11

Village Christian

Fayetteville

2A

9-5

12

Statesville Christian

Statesville

1A

16-3

13

Greenfield School

Wilson

1A

13-6

14

The Burlington School

Burlington

1A

12-3

15

Concord First Assembly

Concord

2A

11-6

16

Charlotte Country Day

Charlotte

3A

12-7

8 Balla Hoop Insider

Boys Only

Public 4A

1. South Central 10-0

2. North Mecklenburg 14-1

3. Independence 14-1

4. Hoke County 12-1

5. Leesville Road 12-1

6. Broughton 12-1

7. Pinecrest 12-1

8. Garner 10-1

9. Butler 13-2

10. Ardrey Kell 13-3

10. McDowell 12-2

Public 3A

1. Cox Mill 12-3

2. Northside Jacksonville 11-0

3. Carson 13-1

4. Eastern Guilford 14-1

5. West Carteret 9-0

6. Northern Nash 13-1

7. Person 12-1

8. Freedom 12-1

9. Hickory 9-1

10. Northern 9-1

10. North Buncombe 12-2

Public 2A

1. Goldsboro 11-0

2. Clinton 11-1

3. Salisbury 12-1

4. Fairmont 11-1

5. Forest Hills 11-1

6. Kinston 8-2

7. Trask 12-1

8. Lincolnton 11-2

9. Trinity 11-2

10. Northeastern 7-2

10. Mountain Heritage 7-1

Public 1A

1. Lincoln Charter 11-3

2. Rocky Mount Prep 9-0

3. Bishop Mcguiness 15-1

4. Starmount 11-1

5. Winston Salem Prep 9-3

6. West Columbus 10-1

7. Hayesville 12-2

8. Research Triangle 10-0

9. Community School of Davidson 11-1

10. Avery County 9-3

Overall Private

1. Wesleyan Christian Academy 16-4

2. Carmel Christian 18-2

3. Greensboro Day 19-3

4. Gaston Day 14-3

5. Christ School 11-7

6. Providence Day 14-7

7. Charlotte Christian 12-5

8. Word of God 14-5

9. Burlington School 12-3

10. Cannon 10-9

10. United Faith 10-8

10. Statesville Christian 16-3

