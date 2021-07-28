Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | July 30-Aug. 5

Join the CLT Boutique one-year anniversary block party in South End.

Friday

Participate in 24 Hours of Booty. The annual ride, which raises money for the 24 Foundation, was virtual last year. This year, participants can either ride/walk in-person or virtually, and there will be COVID-19 measures in place. Register online. 7 p.m. The Booty Loop in Myers Park. $75 for in-person riders and walkers ages 12+; $45 virtual riders and walkers ages 12+; $50 children ages 8-11 in-person; $25 kids 11 and younger virtual. https://bit.ly/3bQ3qBo

Exercise for a cause during 24 Hours of Booty. Dierdra Laird/Charlotte Observer file

Get a jump start on holiday plans during the Christmas in July sale from the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra. Through July 31, you can use the code “XMASINJULY” to buy one ticket and get one free on eligible experiences. Options include “Magic of Christmas with Tony DeSare,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert,” “Cirque de Noel” and more. https://bit.ly/3wSZwPJ

Saturday

View Catawba Nation pottery at the Charlotte Museum of History. Opening July 31, “The Language of Clay” Catawba Indian Pottery & Oral Traditions” exhibit features dozens of clay pottery pieces dating back from the 19th century to present day. In addition to highlighting oral histories and stories, the pieces feature motifs from various traditions and legends. This exhibit is included in regular museum admission. $10. 3500 Shamrock Drive. https://bit.ly/2UpKXpM

Learn about Catawba Nation pottery like this piece by Earl Robbins at the Charlotte Museum of History. Courtesy of the Charlotte Museum of History

Shop at the CLT Boutique Block Party. To celebrate the one-year anniversary of its brick-and-mortar store, CLT Boutique will partner with Glory Days Apparel and Cactus Club to throw a block party complete with frosé cocktails, custom cookies by Little Farmhouse Baking Co., Mud + McQueen coffee and treats, in-store sales and a $100 gift basket giveaway. Shoppers can also look forward to free swag bags for purchases over $35, a limited-edition t-shirt and swag bag for purchases over $100, and a limited edition gift when also shopping at Glory Days Apparel and Cactus Club. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. 1425 Winnifred St. https://bit.ly/3iXC8vk

Celebrate the one-year anniversary of CLT Boutique’s brick-and-mortar store during a block party. Courtesy of CLT Boutique

Sunday

Join Optimist Hall’s “Happy Day” second birthday celebration. The full-day event will feature lawn games, a bounce house, face painting and plenty of food and drink features from the food hall stalls. There will also be live music from a steel drum player from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and a DJ from 5-8 p.m. This event will help local children in need through donation bins for Classroom Central. Visitors who bring school supplies to donate will be entered to win an Optimist Hall Happy Day gift basket. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Free. 1115 N. Brevard St. https://bit.ly/3eNy7Iz

Celebrate Optimist Hall’s second birthday with games, music, food specials and more. LunahZon Photography/Courtesy of The Plaid Penguin

Sip craft beer and listen to live music during the Jerry Garcia Grateful Dead birthday bash at Catawba Brewing Co. There will be live music by Drifter and The Jam Cooperative, A Grateful Dead Experience, featuring a special appearance by Cooper Pearce. This event will be held outdoors under tents. 3-7 p.m. Free. 933 Louise Ave. #105. https://bit.ly/3y8Dytt

Monday

Plan a budget-friendly date night. From a food-focused night at Sabor Latin Street Grill and Ninety’s Ice Cream to outdoor adventures at the U.S. National Whitewater Center and Freedom Park, there’s plenty to see and do around the Queen City. CharlotteFive rounded up free and budget-friendly date nights, so you can focus on fun instead of worrying about the cost. https://bit.ly/3i1dR8z

Picnic at Freedom Park during a low-cost date night. Jessica Swannie CharlotteFive

Check out the best Chinese restaurants in Charlotte. Step out of your comfort zone and upgrade your Monday dinner with a meal from a local Chinese restaurant, as recommended by foodies, restaurateurs and CharlotteFive readers. From the Bi Feng Tang Fried Crab at Lee Cafe to the family meal at Fu Shing, there’s plenty to try beyond the standard sesame chicken. https://bit.ly/3x2SMyQ

Upgrade your Monday dinner with YaMe Beef Noodle Soup and Chicken Skewers from YaMe Asian Noodles or other local Chinese restaurants. Chris Goddard/Chrismylesphotos

Tuesday

Enjoy yoga under willow oak trees at Birkdale Village. As part of the “Be Well Birkdale” program, Birkdale Village will offer complimentary outdoor yoga presented by different studios and instructors each week. This week, Tejas Yoga Lab will host the class at The Grove outside of Lululemon. 6-7 p.m. Free. 16805 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. https://bit.ly/3kPs2PU

Get active for the Truist Training Tours. A series of events designed to bring runners to lesser-visited routes and neighborhoods around the Queen City, the Truist Training Tours will highlight places of historical significance while giving runners a chance to train for the Around the Crown 10K. Both Around the Crown and Truist plan to give back to nonprofits in these neighborhoods and support local businesses. The first Training Tour will take place in the Thomasboro-Hoskins neighborhood at Eva B. Barber Park. Expect a walk/run, DJ, cookout and kids’ activities. A route map will be posted after the event to encourage runners to train in the neighborhood. 6 p.m. Free. 3801 Gossett Ave. https://bit.ly/3rBn22J

Wednesday

Plan a road trip to Charleston. This charming town offers award-winning beaches and cobblestone streets just three hours from Charlotte. From sweets at Sugar Bake Shop to brunch at Butcher and Bee, you’ll find southern eats in the heart of the action. CharlotteFive rounded up the best things to eat, see and do in Charleston, so you can find upscale shopping, celebrated restaurants and the best waterfront spots for a stroll. https://bit.ly/36Z35t5

Drive from the Queen City to the Holy City for a weekend getaway. Andrew Cebulka

Go decor shopping at the Merino Mill. Once home to a towel factory, this repurposed mill now welcomes visitors to shop, dine and play in Mooresville. Find something eclectic for your space at the Main St. Antiques & Design Gallery or explore furniture and home goods at Nest and Bower. CharlotteFive created a guide to the Merino Mill, so you can plan a day of shopping, complete with a meal. https://bit.ly/3BFRdKv

Explore antiques at the Merino Mill. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Thursday

Virtually attend the Joedance Film Festival. Though COVID-19 will prevent the festival from returning to the Charlotte Ballet this year, there will still be a virtual event featuring short films created by filmmakers with connections to North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia. The Joedance Film Festival honors the memory of Charlottean Joe Restaino, who passed away from osteosarcoma at the age of 20. Proceeds from ticket sales will support research and clinical trials for rare pediatric cancer at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital. Aug. 5-7. $30+ https://bit.ly/3g3YrOw

Support cancer research during the virtual Joedance Film Festival. Judy Owen CharlotteFive

Grab dinner from Geno D’s Pizza. Located in the space formerly occupied by Pure Pizza at the 7th Street Public Market, Geno D’s Pizza is serving up pizzas, salads, calzones, garlic knots and strombolis, which Geno and Gena DiPaolo call “belly busters.” 224 E. 7th St. https://bit.ly/2WtGVgE

Mark your calendar

Lay out the blanket for a lawn concert. Founded in 2013 by singer-songwriter Arsena Schroeder, The Unplugged+ Live Series was designed to support independent singers and songwriters. Listen to live music by Mercury Carter and Nathan Storey at Huntersville Veteran’s Park during this touring concert series. Aug. 7. 5-8 p.m. Free. 201 Huntersville-Concord Road. https://bit.ly/2WmTMRz

Attend a drag show at Billy Sunday during Thursday at Billy’s. Headliner Onya Nerves will be joined by Lilli Frost, Rob Scene and Peaches Lavelle. There will be a QR code menu featuring all the entertainers, so you can tip digitally. Aug. 12. 7-10:30 p.m. Free. 1115 North Brevard St. https://bit.ly/3zeSwhy

Mark your calendar for Pride 2021. From August to November, this year’s Pride festival will feature both familiar and new events, all which were designed with safety in mind. In addition to the Charlotte Pride Parade, there will also be a concert event, interfaith service, film festival, job fair and more. Aug. 21 through Nov. 13. https://bit.ly/3hQjcQy

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.