A crash course on Charlotte’s nondiscrimination ordinance: What to know for Monday

More from the series Charlotte 2021 nondiscrimination ordinance The Charlotte City Council, five years after HB2, will again look to pass an updated ordinance prohibiting non-discrimination based on gender identity, and numerous other areas. Expand All

Charlotte is considering a new nondiscrimination law applicable to small businesses, and expanded protections for LGBTQ+ people, people who wear natural hairstyles, and others.

The proposed city ordinance was debated publicly for the first time during the City Council’s Aug. 2 meeting, and the council is expected to vote on amendments and hold a public hearing on Monday.

A draft of the proposed ordinance — commonly called a NDO or nondiscrimination ordinance — was released Friday.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the vote.

Who does the nondiscrimination ordinance protect?

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Charlotte’s nondiscrimination ordinance has been in place since 1968.

The original NDO prohibits discrimination in places of public accommodation based on “race, color, religion and national origin.” Nondiscrimination protection on the basis of sex was added later.

The current proposed NDO amendments would expand protections under “protected classes,” defined as a person’s gender, ethnicity, age, familial status, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, veteran status, pregnancy, natural hairstyle or disability.

A proposal this month to add political affiliation to the list does not appear to have enough support to pass.

What kind of protection is proposed?

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

A change in Charlotte’s local law would prohibit nondiscrimination beyond what’s currently covered in state and federal laws by recognizing a longer list of protected characteristics. In so-called “places of public accommodation,” a person could not be refused service. And businesses cannot advertise that certain patrons, due to protected characteristics, are unwelcome.

In the latest NDO draft, places of public accommodation is defined as “a business, accommodation, refreshment, entertainment, recreation, or transportation facility of any kind ... whose goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages or accommodations are extended, offered, sold or otherwise made available to the public.”

The proposed ordinance would prohibit discrimination against visitors and customers in those settings.

Additionally, the NDO would apply both to city of Charlotte employees and contractors, and introduce new workplace nondiscrimination protections for residents employed at small businesses.

Are there exemptions?

The nondiscrimination ordinance would not apply to religious organizations, including those with paid employees where a condition of employment requires adherence to tenets of the religion.

There’s also an exemption for private clubs or membership-based groups that are generally not considered open to the public.

And in the latest draft, Charlotte’s ordinance would not apply to private businesses larger than 14 employees — a contentious point.

What does it say about employment?

Initial NDO drafts from council members differed on which employers would be covered. The city’s attorney has warned that any attempt to regulate private employers could draw lawsuits.

The version up for a possible vote Monday would narrowly apply the NDO to companies that have 14 or fewer workers in Charlotte, as well as city workers and government contractors.

Republican Tariq Bokhari has proposed a broader definition of workplace protections to include any size business with employees in Charlotte. There initially appeared to be enough support to include workplaces of all types and size but the city attorney has said that could introduce legality issues, and enforcement would be difficult due to the volume of workers covered.

The proposed workplace protections would prohibit employment discrimination — such as firing, or refusing to hire or promote — based on a worker’s race, gender identity, sexual orientation or anything else that falls under a protected class.

State and federal laws already generally prohibit employment discrimination based on race, religion, sex and national origin for employees at businesses with 15 or more workers, but natural hair is not included and there’s been uncertainty in the courts over whether those laws protect transgender people.

During the Aug. 2 meeting, there appeared to be enough support on City Council for applying the NDO to employers of all sizes, while also expanding the definition of who would be protected. In a straw vote, council members Bokhari, Larken Egleston, Matt Newton, Malcolm Graham, Renee Johnson, Victoria Watlington and Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt supported using the ordinance to cover all businesses.

However, the latest draft doesn’t reflect the results of that straw vote, which government bodies typically use to gauge support ahead of final votes.

It’s not clear why the narrower employer definition was included in the proposed ordinance. A City Council member shared with the Observer on Friday a copy of an email from city attorney Patrick Baker explaining that “there appears to be at least six of you (council members)“ who want the local employment protections applied only to businesses with 14 or fewer workers. “This can be addressed Monday,” Baker wrote to the council members.

Whether the ordinance in its final form covers only small businesses or all workers in Charlotte, there’s a provision in the draft NDO language that says it’s not considered discrimination if a company doesn’t hire an unqualified applicant for a job. A person can be fired, the ordinance says, “when there is a legitimate non-discriminatory or non-retaliatory reason to terminate employment.”

How did we get here?

In 2016, Charlotte City Council voted to expand its nondiscrimination ordinance to include LGBTQ+ protections — specifically prohibiting discrimination against transgender people. North Carolina state legislators responded with the infamous House Bill 2, referred to as the “bathroom bill,” which was designed to prevent transgender people from using bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity.

After significant backlash, HB2 was repealed and replaced with a similar law that still prevented North Carolina cities from passing their own protective ordinances but the limitation on municipalities expired last year.

Since then, communities across the state have adopted their own local nondiscrimination laws. The movement has been gaining momentum in Charlotte for more than half a year. Activists have protested the City Council’s slow movement and called for more urgency, citing the recent local spike in murders of Black transgender women.

Are bathrooms a factor?

No. The nondiscrimination ordinance doesn’t and can’t regulate public bathrooms. Although HB2 was repealed, North Carolina law, through House Bill 142, specifically tells municipalities they cannot pass ordinances pertaining to public restroom use.

Currently, no language in state law prohibits people from using the public restrooms they wish.

How will it be enforced?

There’s some disagreement among council members on how the city should handle penalties and enforcement under the NDO. A coalition of LGBTQ+ state and local groups recently said the current NDO under consideration is too weak, specifically because there are no proposed fines associated with violations.

As proposed, complaints under the NDO would go to the city of Charlotte’s Community Relations Department.

If a complaint meets basic requirements — filed within 180 days of the incident, by a person in a protected class against an employer or business covered under the NDO — an investigation is conducted. The city’s community relations department would notify the business or organization of the complaint and pending investigation.

If discrimination is found, the director of Charlotte’s Community Relations Committee would begin a conciliation process, similar to mediation.

If that fails, the case goes to a public hearing, and if wrongdoing is again determined, conciliation is again attempted.

A final failure to reach an agreement results in a referral to the city attorney’s office.

At last Monday’s meeting, Newton pushed for fines to be tacked on to ordinance violations.

“Other cities such as Durham and Asheville have added penalties and enforcement to their ordinances — and Charlotte should do the same,” the statement from the LGBTQ+ coalition reads. “Without these mechanisms, the ordinance will only be a suggestion, no more powerful than a resolution.”

When does it go in effect?

If the council votes in favor of the ordinance on Monday, most of it will go into effect on October 1, 2021.

However, the provision regarding employment discrimination would go into effect January 1, 2022.