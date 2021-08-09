Charlotte may pass new workplace, LGBTQ protections. Here’s how to watch.

Tonight’s Charlotte City Council meeting begins at 5 p.m., and includes a public hearing on a new ordinance that would expand nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ+ people, people who wear natural hairstyles, and more. dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

A public hearing will be held Monday as the Charlotte City Council considers changes to a local nondiscrimination law.

Proposed amendments center on both expanding the definition of “protected classes” — such as race, sex and religion, and adding gender identity and natural hair— and adding a provision to apply nondiscrimination protections for employees, including those at small businesses who currently do not have many state or federal workplace protections.

Tonight’s City Council meeting begins at 5 p.m. A live stream will be available via the City of Charlotte’s Facebook page.

If approved, Charlotte would be one of several North Carolina municipalities this year to pass an expanded nondiscrimination ordinance (commonly called an NDO) in light of an HB2-era state law expiring.

Both the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance and LGBTQ+ advocacy groups have voiced support for the updated NDO, but several LGBTQ+ organizations have said they want tougher penalties for organizations or businesses found in violation of the law.