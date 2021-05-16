High School Sports
The Charlotte Observer/News & Observer high school basketball awards central
The Charlotte Observer and News & Observer of Raleigh released its high school basketball awards for the 2020-21 season.
Click the link below to view each one.
Girls Awards
Girls all-state/The Super Team
All-Charlotte Observer girls basketball team
Vance girls win Sweet 16; final poll
All-News & Observer girls basketball team
SEC recruit is Ms Basketball in North Carolina
Boys Awards
All-Charlotte Observer boys basketball team
Cannon boys win Sweet 16; final poll
All-News & Observer boys basketball team
ACC recruit is Mr. Basketball in North Carolina
Previous Boys Winners
All-OBSERVER BOYS’
PLAYER/COACH OF YEAR
2020-21: Robert Dillingham (Combine); Jeff McInnis (Combine)
2019-20: Jaden Bradley (Cannon); Duane Lewis (North Mecklenburg)
2018-19: Wendell Moore (Cox Mill); Joe Badgett (Carmel Christian)
2017-18: Wendell Moore (Cox Mill); Preston Davis (Independence)
2016-17: Jairus Hamilton (Cannon); Jody Barbee (Cox Mill)
2015-16: Grant Williams (Providence Day); Brian Field (Providence Day), Mike King (Charlotte Catholic)
2014-15: Steven Santa Ana (Ardrey Kell), Grant Williams (Providence Day); Mike Craft (Ardrey Kell)
2013-14: Gabe DeVoe (Shelby); Byron Dinkins (Northside Christian)
2012-13: Kennedy Meeks (West Charlotte); Ty Baumgardner (Olympic)
2011-12: Braxton Ogbueze (United Faith); Baronton Terry (West Charlotte)
2010-11: Terry Whisnant (Cherryville); Ron Bray (Hunter Huss)
2009-10: Ian Miller (United Faith); Johnny Sowell (Monroe)
2008-09: Ian Miller (United Faith); Aubrey Hollifield (Shelby)
2007-08: Malik Stith (East Meck); Jason Grube (East Meck)
2006-07: Dee Bost (Concord); Andy Poplin (Concord)
2005-06: Jeremy Goode (Providence Day); Duane Lewis (North Meck)
2004-05: Jamie Skeen (North Meck); Gosnell White (W. Charlotte)
2003-04: Anthony Morrow (Char. Latin); John Smith (Great Falls, S.C.)
2002-03: Anthony Morrow (Char. Latin); Kurt Wessler (Vance)
2001-02: Donte Minter (W. Rowan); Mike Gurley (W. Rowan)
2000-01: Curtis Withers (W. Charlotte); Larry Dixon (Garinger)
1999-00: Scooter Sherrill (W. Rowan); Scott Brewer (Central Cabarrus)
1998-99: Jason Parker (W. Charlotte); Gosnell White (W. Charlotte)
1997-98: Jason Parker (W. Charlotte); Terry Rogers (Freedom)
PREVIOUS ALL MECKLENBURG BOYS PLAYER/COACH OF YEAR
2020-21: Ben Burnham (Carmel Christian); Marcus Dilligard (Victory Christian)
2019-20: Tristan Maxwell (North meck); Duane Lewis (North meck)
2018-19: Patrick Williams (West Charlotte); Joe Badgett (Carmel Christian)
2017-18: Devon Dotson (Providence Day); Preston Davis (Independence)
2016-17: Devon Dotson (Providence Day); Myron Lowery (Butler)
2015-16: Grant Williams (Providence Day); Mike King (Charlotte Catholic) and Brian Field (Providence Day)
2014-15: Grant Williams (Providence Day) and Steven Santa Ana (Ardrey Kell); Mike Craft (Ardrey Kell)
2013-14: Keyshawn Woods (Northside Christian); Byron Dinkins (Northside Christian)
2012-13: Kennedy Meeks (West Charlotte); Ty Baumgardner (Olympic)
2011-12: Braxton Ogbueze (United Faith); Baronton Terry (West Charlotte)
2010-11: Kennedy Meeks (West Charlotte); Duane Lewis (North Mecklenburg)
2009-10: Ian Miller (United Faith); Michael Willis (Berry)
2008-09: Ian Miller (United Faith); Eric Davis (Hopewell)
2007-08: Malik Stith (East Meck); Jason Grube (East Meck)
2006-07: Demontez Stitt (Butler) and Brendan McKillop (Charlotte Catholic); Will Robinson (Vance) 2005-06: Jeremy Goode (Providence Day); Duane Lewis (North Meck)
2004-05: Jamie Skeen (North Meck); Gosnell White (W. Charlotte)
2003-04: Anthony Morrow (Char. Latin); James Davis (Garinger)
2002-03: Anthony Morrow (Char. Latin); Kurt Wessler (Vance)
2001-02: Curtis Withers (West Charlotte); Gosnell White (West Charlotte)
2000-01: Curtis Withers (West Charlotte); Larry Dixon (Garinger)
1999-00: Reggie Love (Providence Day) and Chris Meeks (Charlotte Christian); Gosnell White (W. Charlotte)
1998-99: Jason Parker (West Charlotte): Carey Clarke (South Mecklenburg)
1997-98: Jason Parker (West Charlotte); Gosnell White (West Charlotte)
1996-97: Keith Matkins (West Charlotte); Tony Huggins (Independence)
1995-96: Terence Tyler (South Mecklenburg); Dean Dreibelbis (Independence)
1994-95: Antawn Jamison (Providence); Gosnell White (Harding)
1993-94: Antawn Jamison (Providence); Leroy Holden (North Mecklenburg)
1992-93: Thad Bonaparte (West Charlotte) and DeMarco Johnson (North Mecklenburg); Herb Davis (South Mecklenburg)
1991-92: Thad Bonaparte (West Charlotte) and Todd Fuller (Charlotte Christian); John Reisterer (East Mecklenburg)
1990-91: Andre Davis (Independence); Charles McCullough (West Charlotte)
1989-90: Junior Burrough (West Charlotte); Jim Davis (West Mecklenburg)
1988-89: Thomas Holst (Charlotte Catholic); Bruce Kreutzer (Garinger)
1987-88: Kenny Wylie (North Mecklenburg); Charles McCullough (West Charlotte)
1986-87: Terry Massey (Myers Park); Leroy Holden (North Mecklenburg)
1985-86: Kevin Reid (West Charlotte); Dave Christenberry (Independence)
MR NC BASKETBALL
2020-21: Terquavion Smith (Farmville Central)
2019-20: Tristan Maxwell (North Mecklenburg)
2018-19: Wendell Moore (Cox Mill)
2017-18: Coby White (Greenfield School)
2016-17: Lavar Batts (Concord Robinson)
2015-16: Edrice Adebayo (High Point Christian)
2014-15: Brandon Ingram (Kinson)
2013-14: Theo Pinson (High Point Christian)
2012-13: Isaiah Hicks Oxford Webb
2011-: Rodney Purvis Raleigh Upper Room
2010-11: Terry Whisnant Cherryville
2009-10: Reggie Bullock Kinston
2008-09: Mason Plumlee Arden Christ School
2007-08: Ty Walker Wilmington N. Hanover
2006-07: Demontez Stitt Butler
2005-06: Will Graves Greensboro Dudley
2004-05: Kevin Swinton Greensboro Dudley
2003-04: Anthony Morrow Charlotte Latin
2002-03: Chris Paul West Forsyth
2001-02: Shavlik Randolph Raleigh Broughton
2000-01: A. Richardson Raleigh Leesville Rd.
1999-00: Scooter Sherrill West Rowan
1998-99: Jason Parker West Charlotte
1997-98: Kris Lang Gastonia Huss
1996-97: Jenis Grindstaff McDowell
1995-96: Vincent Whitt Greensboro Dudley
1994-95: Antawn Jamison Providence
1993-94: Ishua Benjamin Concord
1992-93: Jeff Capel Hope Mills South View
1991-92: Todd Fuller Charlotte Christian
1990-91: Donald Williams Garner
1989-90: Rodney Rogers Durham Hillside
1988-89: Bryant Feggins Win.-Salem Glenn
1987-88: Kenny Williams Eliz. City N’eastern
1986-87: Henrik Rodl Chapel Hill
1985-86: Robert Brickey Fayetteville Smith
1984-85: Chucky Brown North Brunswick
Previous Girls Winners
ALL OBSERVER GIRLS
All-Observer Girls’ Player/Coach of Year
2020-21: Reigan Richardson (Cannon School); Donnell Rhyne (Vance)
2019-20: Chyna Cornwell (Newton-Conover); Donnell Rhyne (Vance)
2018-19: Nia Daniel (Hickory Ridge); Clarence Johnson (Mallard Creek)
2017-18: Ahlana Smith (Mallard Creek); Clarence Johnson (Mallard Creek)
2016-17: Janelle Bailey (Providence Day); Josh Springer (Providence Day)
2015-16: Erin Whalen (Providence Day); Josh Springer (Providence Day)
2014-15: Aliyah Mazyck, Myers Park and Stephanie Watts, Weddington; coach Barbara Nelson (Myers Park)
2013-14: DD Rogers (Myers Park) and Jatarie White (Providence Day); Barbara Nelson (Myers Park)
2012-13: Jatarie White (Providence Day); Ina Thompson (Porter Ridge)
2011-12: Tiffany Mitchell (Providence Day); Anthony Jones (Harding)
2010-11: Cierra Burdick (Butler): Chris McNeil (Salisbury)
2009-10: Cierra Burdick (Butler); Stephanie Butler (Butler)
2008-09: Christal Caldwell (West Charlotte); Reggie Mobley (West Charlotte)
2007-08: Christal Caldwell (West Charlotte); Angela Morton (Concord)
2006-07: Tiffany Whiting, South Iredell; Barbara Nelson (Providence Day)
2005-06: Joy Cheek (South Meck); Troy Gaston (South Meck)
2004-05: Joy Cheek (South Meck); Larry Ross (East Rutherford)
2003-04: Kyria Buford (Victory Christian); Jennifer Shoaf (Salisbury)
2002-03: Ivory Latta (York, S.C.); Gary Richmond (Vance)
2001-02: Ivory Latta (York, S.C.); Jamie Smith (Freedom)
2000-01: Natasha Brackett (Providence Day); Barbara Nelson (Providence Day)
1999-00: Natasha Brackett (Providence Day); Bob Angley (Charlotte Christian)
1998-99: Alicia Abernathy (Hickory); David Elder (Hickory)
1997-98: Alicia Abernathy (Hickory); David Elder (Hickory)
ALL MECKLENBURG GIRLS
2020-21: Jessica Timmons, North Meck; Donnell Rhyne, Vance
2019-20: Jessica Timmons, North Meck; Donnell Rhyne, Vance
2018-19: Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek; Clarence Johnson, Mallard Creek
2017-18: Ahlana Smith, Mallard Creek; Clarence Johnson, Mallard Creek
2016-17: Janelle Bailey, Providence Day; Josh Springer, Providence Day
2015-16: Erin Whalen, Providence Day; Josh Springer, Providence Day
2014-15: Aliyah Mazcyk, Myers Park; Barbara Nelson, Myers Park
2013-14: DD Rogers, Myers Park and Jatarie White, Providence Day; Barbara Nelson, Myers Park
2012-13: Jatarie White, Providence Day; Jennifer Baker, North Mecklenburg
2011-12: Tiffany Mitchell, Providence Day; Anthony Jones, Harding
2010-11: Cierra Burdick (Butler); Clarence Johnson (Mallard Creek)
2009-10: Cierra Burdick (Butler); Stephanie Butler (Butler)
2008-09: Christal Caldwell (West Charlotte); Reggie Mobley (West Charlotte)
2007-08: Christal Caldwell (West Charlotte); Reggie Mobley (West Charlotte)
2006-07: Pip Woodson (Providence Day); Barbara Nelson (Providence Day)
2005-06: Joy Cheek (South Meck); Troy Gaston (South Meck)
2004-05: Joy Cheek (South Meck); Marcus Talley (Harding)
2003-04: Kyria Buford (Victory Christian); Elmore Brown (Garinger)
2002-03: Keisha Brown (Char. Christian); Gary Richmond (Vance)
2001-02: Kisha Granberry (West Charlotte); Becky McDonald (Butler)
2000-01: Natasha Brackett (Providence Day); Barbara Nelson (Providence Day)
1999-00: Natasha Brackett (Providence Day); Bob Angley (Charlotte Christian)
1998-99: Natasha Brackett (Providence Day); Sonya McRoberts (West Charlotte)
1997-98: Natasha Brackett (Providence Day); Barbara Nelson (Providence Day)
1996-97: Tonya Phifer (Charlotte Latin); Angie Seifert (East Mecklenburg)
1995-96: Nikki Herron (West Mecklenburg); Angie Seifert (East Mecklenburg)
1994-95: Tamika Mackey (West Mecklenburg); Becky McDonald (West Mecklenburg)
1993-94: Tiffani Johnson (Garinger); Barbara Nelson (Providence Day)
1992-93: Konecka Drakeford (Providence Day); Barbara Nelson (Providence Day)
1991-92: Tiffani Johnson (Garinger); James Davis (West Charlotte)
1990-91: Konecka Drakeford (Providence Day); Robert Miller (Providence)
1989-90: Konecka Drakeford (Providence Day); James Davis (W. Charlotte)
1988-89: Lori Eichler (Harding); Becky McDonald (West Mecklenburg)
1987-88: Aimee Sockwell (West Charlotte); Gary Finger (West Charlotte)
1986-87: Andrea Stinson (North Mecklenburg); Carroll Mizelle (North Mecklenburg)
1985-86: Andrea Stinson (North Mecklenburg); Harry Johnston (Myers Park)
MS NC BASKETBALL
2020-21: Saniya Rivers, Ashley
2019-20: Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover
2018-19: Nia Daniel, Hickory Ridge
2017-18: Izabella Nicolette, Raleigh Neuse Christian
2016-17: Mikey’s Boykin, Clinton
2015-16: Erin Whaley, Providence Day
2014-15: Stephanie Watts, Weddington
2013-14: Jatarie White, Providence Day
2012-13: Keri Fulp, East Surry
2011-12: Tiffany Mitchell, Providence Day
2010-11: Cierra Burdick, Butler
2009-10: Shannon Smith, Gastonia Forestview
2008-09: Christal Caldwell, West Charlotte
2007-08: Candace Wood, Victory Christian
2006-07: Cetera DeGraffenreid, Smoky Mountain
2005-06: Joy Cheek, South Mecklenburg
2004-05: Rashanda McCants, Asheville
2003-04: Chante Black, East Forsyth
2002-03: Camille Little, Winston-Salem Carver
2001-02: Kerri Gardin, Morganton Freedom
2000-01: Natasha Brackett, Providence Day
1999-00: Chrystal Baptist, Charlotte Christian
1998-99: Amy Simpson, Eden Morehead
1997-98: Tina McKiver, East Duplin
1996-97: Tynesha Lewis, Southwest Edgecombe
1995-96: Shea Ralph, Sanford
1994-95: Natasha Davis, Morganton Freedom
1993-94: Tiffani Johnson, Garinger
1992-93: Konecka Drakeford, Providence Day
1991-92: Wendy Palmer, Roxboro Person
1990-91: Christy Cagle, Hayesville
1989-90: Tonya Sampson, Clinton
1988-89: Danyel Parker, Clinton
1987-88: Mitzi Yount, Catawba Bandys
1986-87: Andrea Stinson, North Mecklenburg
1985-86: Schonna Banner, West Caldwell
1984-85: Jill Goldberg, Raleigh Broughton
