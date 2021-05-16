The Charlotte Observer/News & Observer high school basketball awards central

The Charlotte Observer and News & Observer of Raleigh released its high school basketball awards for the 2020-21 season.

Click the link below to view each one.

Girls Awards

Girls all-state/The Super Team

All-Charlotte Observer girls basketball team

Vance girls win Sweet 16; final poll

All-News & Observer girls basketball team

SEC recruit is Ms Basketball in North Carolina

Boys Awards

Boys all-state/The Super Team

All-Charlotte Observer boys basketball team

Cannon boys win Sweet 16; final poll

All-News & Observer boys basketball team

ACC recruit is Mr. Basketball in North Carolina

Previous Boys Winners

All-OBSERVER BOYS’

PLAYER/COACH OF YEAR

2020-21: Robert Dillingham (Combine); Jeff McInnis (Combine)

2019-20: Jaden Bradley (Cannon); Duane Lewis (North Mecklenburg)

2018-19: Wendell Moore (Cox Mill); Joe Badgett (Carmel Christian)

2017-18: Wendell Moore (Cox Mill); Preston Davis (Independence)

2016-17: Jairus Hamilton (Cannon); Jody Barbee (Cox Mill)

2015-16: Grant Williams (Providence Day); Brian Field (Providence Day), Mike King (Charlotte Catholic)

2014-15: Steven Santa Ana (Ardrey Kell), Grant Williams (Providence Day); Mike Craft (Ardrey Kell)

2013-14: Gabe DeVoe (Shelby); Byron Dinkins (Northside Christian)

2012-13: Kennedy Meeks (West Charlotte); Ty Baumgardner (Olympic)

2011-12: Braxton Ogbueze (United Faith); Baronton Terry (West Charlotte)

2010-11: Terry Whisnant (Cherryville); Ron Bray (Hunter Huss)

2009-10: Ian Miller (United Faith); Johnny Sowell (Monroe)

2008-09: Ian Miller (United Faith); Aubrey Hollifield (Shelby)

2007-08: Malik Stith (East Meck); Jason Grube (East Meck)

2006-07: Dee Bost (Concord); Andy Poplin (Concord)

2005-06: Jeremy Goode (Providence Day); Duane Lewis (North Meck)

2004-05: Jamie Skeen (North Meck); Gosnell White (W. Charlotte)

2003-04: Anthony Morrow (Char. Latin); John Smith (Great Falls, S.C.)

2002-03: Anthony Morrow (Char. Latin); Kurt Wessler (Vance)

2001-02: Donte Minter (W. Rowan); Mike Gurley (W. Rowan)

2000-01: Curtis Withers (W. Charlotte); Larry Dixon (Garinger)

1999-00: Scooter Sherrill (W. Rowan); Scott Brewer (Central Cabarrus)

1998-99: Jason Parker (W. Charlotte); Gosnell White (W. Charlotte)

1997-98: Jason Parker (W. Charlotte); Terry Rogers (Freedom)

PREVIOUS ALL MECKLENBURG BOYS PLAYER/COACH OF YEAR

2020-21: Ben Burnham (Carmel Christian); Marcus Dilligard (Victory Christian)

2019-20: Tristan Maxwell (North meck); Duane Lewis (North meck)

2018-19: Patrick Williams (West Charlotte); Joe Badgett (Carmel Christian)

2017-18: Devon Dotson (Providence Day); Preston Davis (Independence)

2016-17: Devon Dotson (Providence Day); Myron Lowery (Butler)

2015-16: Grant Williams (Providence Day); Mike King (Charlotte Catholic) and Brian Field (Providence Day)

2014-15: Grant Williams (Providence Day) and Steven Santa Ana (Ardrey Kell); Mike Craft (Ardrey Kell)

2013-14: Keyshawn Woods (Northside Christian); Byron Dinkins (Northside Christian)

2012-13: Kennedy Meeks (West Charlotte); Ty Baumgardner (Olympic)

2011-12: Braxton Ogbueze (United Faith); Baronton Terry (West Charlotte)

2010-11: Kennedy Meeks (West Charlotte); Duane Lewis (North Mecklenburg)

2009-10: Ian Miller (United Faith); Michael Willis (Berry)

2008-09: Ian Miller (United Faith); Eric Davis (Hopewell)

2007-08: Malik Stith (East Meck); Jason Grube (East Meck)

2006-07: Demontez Stitt (Butler) and Brendan McKillop (Charlotte Catholic); Will Robinson (Vance) 2005-06: Jeremy Goode (Providence Day); Duane Lewis (North Meck)

2004-05: Jamie Skeen (North Meck); Gosnell White (W. Charlotte)

2003-04: Anthony Morrow (Char. Latin); James Davis (Garinger)

2002-03: Anthony Morrow (Char. Latin); Kurt Wessler (Vance)

2001-02: Curtis Withers (West Charlotte); Gosnell White (West Charlotte)

2000-01: Curtis Withers (West Charlotte); Larry Dixon (Garinger)

1999-00: Reggie Love (Providence Day) and Chris Meeks (Charlotte Christian); Gosnell White (W. Charlotte)

1998-99: Jason Parker (West Charlotte): Carey Clarke (South Mecklenburg)

1997-98: Jason Parker (West Charlotte); Gosnell White (West Charlotte)

1996-97: Keith Matkins (West Charlotte); Tony Huggins (Independence)

1995-96: Terence Tyler (South Mecklenburg); Dean Dreibelbis (Independence)

1994-95: Antawn Jamison (Providence); Gosnell White (Harding)

1993-94: Antawn Jamison (Providence); Leroy Holden (North Mecklenburg)

1992-93: Thad Bonaparte (West Charlotte) and DeMarco Johnson (North Mecklenburg); Herb Davis (South Mecklenburg)

1991-92: Thad Bonaparte (West Charlotte) and Todd Fuller (Charlotte Christian); John Reisterer (East Mecklenburg)

1990-91: Andre Davis (Independence); Charles McCullough (West Charlotte)

1989-90: Junior Burrough (West Charlotte); Jim Davis (West Mecklenburg)

1988-89: Thomas Holst (Charlotte Catholic); Bruce Kreutzer (Garinger)

1987-88: Kenny Wylie (North Mecklenburg); Charles McCullough (West Charlotte)

1986-87: Terry Massey (Myers Park); Leroy Holden (North Mecklenburg)

1985-86: Kevin Reid (West Charlotte); Dave Christenberry (Independence)

MR NC BASKETBALL

2020-21: Terquavion Smith (Farmville Central)

2019-20: Tristan Maxwell (North Mecklenburg)

2018-19: Wendell Moore (Cox Mill)

2017-18: Coby White (Greenfield School)

2016-17: Lavar Batts (Concord Robinson)

2015-16: Edrice Adebayo (High Point Christian)

2014-15: Brandon Ingram (Kinson)

2013-14: Theo Pinson (High Point Christian)

2012-13: Isaiah Hicks Oxford Webb

2011-: Rodney Purvis Raleigh Upper Room

2010-11: Terry Whisnant Cherryville

2009-10: Reggie Bullock Kinston

2008-09: Mason Plumlee Arden Christ School

2007-08: Ty Walker Wilmington N. Hanover

2006-07: Demontez Stitt Butler

2005-06: Will Graves Greensboro Dudley

2004-05: Kevin Swinton Greensboro Dudley

2003-04: Anthony Morrow Charlotte Latin

2002-03: Chris Paul West Forsyth

2001-02: Shavlik Randolph Raleigh Broughton

2000-01: A. Richardson Raleigh Leesville Rd.

1999-00: Scooter Sherrill West Rowan

1998-99: Jason Parker West Charlotte

1997-98: Kris Lang Gastonia Huss

1996-97: Jenis Grindstaff McDowell

1995-96: Vincent Whitt Greensboro Dudley

1994-95: Antawn Jamison Providence

1993-94: Ishua Benjamin Concord

1992-93: Jeff Capel Hope Mills South View

1991-92: Todd Fuller Charlotte Christian

1990-91: Donald Williams Garner

1989-90: Rodney Rogers Durham Hillside

1988-89: Bryant Feggins Win.-Salem Glenn

1987-88: Kenny Williams Eliz. City N’eastern

1986-87: Henrik Rodl Chapel Hill

1985-86: Robert Brickey Fayetteville Smith

1984-85: Chucky Brown North Brunswick

Previous Girls Winners

ALL OBSERVER GIRLS

All-Observer Girls’ Player/Coach of Year

2020-21: Reigan Richardson (Cannon School); Donnell Rhyne (Vance)

2019-20: Chyna Cornwell (Newton-Conover); Donnell Rhyne (Vance)

2018-19: Nia Daniel (Hickory Ridge); Clarence Johnson (Mallard Creek)

2017-18: Ahlana Smith (Mallard Creek); Clarence Johnson (Mallard Creek)

2016-17: Janelle Bailey (Providence Day); Josh Springer (Providence Day)

2015-16: Erin Whalen (Providence Day); Josh Springer (Providence Day)

2014-15: Aliyah Mazyck, Myers Park and Stephanie Watts, Weddington; coach Barbara Nelson (Myers Park)

2013-14: DD Rogers (Myers Park) and Jatarie White (Providence Day); Barbara Nelson (Myers Park)

2012-13: Jatarie White (Providence Day); Ina Thompson (Porter Ridge)

2011-12: Tiffany Mitchell (Providence Day); Anthony Jones (Harding)

2010-11: Cierra Burdick (Butler): Chris McNeil (Salisbury)

2009-10: Cierra Burdick (Butler); Stephanie Butler (Butler)

2008-09: Christal Caldwell (West Charlotte); Reggie Mobley (West Charlotte)

2007-08: Christal Caldwell (West Charlotte); Angela Morton (Concord)

2006-07: Tiffany Whiting, South Iredell; Barbara Nelson (Providence Day)

2005-06: Joy Cheek (South Meck); Troy Gaston (South Meck)

2004-05: Joy Cheek (South Meck); Larry Ross (East Rutherford)

2003-04: Kyria Buford (Victory Christian); Jennifer Shoaf (Salisbury)

2002-03: Ivory Latta (York, S.C.); Gary Richmond (Vance)

2001-02: Ivory Latta (York, S.C.); Jamie Smith (Freedom)

2000-01: Natasha Brackett (Providence Day); Barbara Nelson (Providence Day)

1999-00: Natasha Brackett (Providence Day); Bob Angley (Charlotte Christian)

1998-99: Alicia Abernathy (Hickory); David Elder (Hickory)

1997-98: Alicia Abernathy (Hickory); David Elder (Hickory)

ALL MECKLENBURG GIRLS

2020-21: Jessica Timmons, North Meck; Donnell Rhyne, Vance

2019-20: Jessica Timmons, North Meck; Donnell Rhyne, Vance

2018-19: Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek; Clarence Johnson, Mallard Creek

2017-18: Ahlana Smith, Mallard Creek; Clarence Johnson, Mallard Creek

2016-17: Janelle Bailey, Providence Day; Josh Springer, Providence Day

2015-16: Erin Whalen, Providence Day; Josh Springer, Providence Day

2014-15: Aliyah Mazcyk, Myers Park; Barbara Nelson, Myers Park

2013-14: DD Rogers, Myers Park and Jatarie White, Providence Day; Barbara Nelson, Myers Park

2012-13: Jatarie White, Providence Day; Jennifer Baker, North Mecklenburg

2011-12: Tiffany Mitchell, Providence Day; Anthony Jones, Harding

2010-11: Cierra Burdick (Butler); Clarence Johnson (Mallard Creek)

2009-10: Cierra Burdick (Butler); Stephanie Butler (Butler)

2008-09: Christal Caldwell (West Charlotte); Reggie Mobley (West Charlotte)

2007-08: Christal Caldwell (West Charlotte); Reggie Mobley (West Charlotte)

2006-07: Pip Woodson (Providence Day); Barbara Nelson (Providence Day)

2005-06: Joy Cheek (South Meck); Troy Gaston (South Meck)

2004-05: Joy Cheek (South Meck); Marcus Talley (Harding)

2003-04: Kyria Buford (Victory Christian); Elmore Brown (Garinger)

2002-03: Keisha Brown (Char. Christian); Gary Richmond (Vance)

2001-02: Kisha Granberry (West Charlotte); Becky McDonald (Butler)

2000-01: Natasha Brackett (Providence Day); Barbara Nelson (Providence Day)

1999-00: Natasha Brackett (Providence Day); Bob Angley (Charlotte Christian)

1998-99: Natasha Brackett (Providence Day); Sonya McRoberts (West Charlotte)

1997-98: Natasha Brackett (Providence Day); Barbara Nelson (Providence Day)

1996-97: Tonya Phifer (Charlotte Latin); Angie Seifert (East Mecklenburg)

1995-96: Nikki Herron (West Mecklenburg); Angie Seifert (East Mecklenburg)

1994-95: Tamika Mackey (West Mecklenburg); Becky McDonald (West Mecklenburg)

1993-94: Tiffani Johnson (Garinger); Barbara Nelson (Providence Day)

1992-93: Konecka Drakeford (Providence Day); Barbara Nelson (Providence Day)

1991-92: Tiffani Johnson (Garinger); James Davis (West Charlotte)

1990-91: Konecka Drakeford (Providence Day); Robert Miller (Providence)

1989-90: Konecka Drakeford (Providence Day); James Davis (W. Charlotte)

1988-89: Lori Eichler (Harding); Becky McDonald (West Mecklenburg)

1987-88: Aimee Sockwell (West Charlotte); Gary Finger (West Charlotte)

1986-87: Andrea Stinson (North Mecklenburg); Carroll Mizelle (North Mecklenburg)

1985-86: Andrea Stinson (North Mecklenburg); Harry Johnston (Myers Park)

MS NC BASKETBALL

2020-21: Saniya Rivers, Ashley

2019-20: Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover

2018-19: Nia Daniel, Hickory Ridge

2017-18: Izabella Nicolette, Raleigh Neuse Christian

2016-17: Mikey’s Boykin, Clinton

2015-16: Erin Whaley, Providence Day

2014-15: Stephanie Watts, Weddington

2013-14: Jatarie White, Providence Day

2012-13: Keri Fulp, East Surry

2011-12: Tiffany Mitchell, Providence Day

2010-11: Cierra Burdick, Butler

2009-10: Shannon Smith, Gastonia Forestview

2008-09: Christal Caldwell, West Charlotte

2007-08: Candace Wood, Victory Christian

2006-07: Cetera DeGraffenreid, Smoky Mountain

2005-06: Joy Cheek, South Mecklenburg

2004-05: Rashanda McCants, Asheville

2003-04: Chante Black, East Forsyth

2002-03: Camille Little, Winston-Salem Carver

2001-02: Kerri Gardin, Morganton Freedom

2000-01: Natasha Brackett, Providence Day

1999-00: Chrystal Baptist, Charlotte Christian

1998-99: Amy Simpson, Eden Morehead

1997-98: Tina McKiver, East Duplin

1996-97: Tynesha Lewis, Southwest Edgecombe

1995-96: Shea Ralph, Sanford

1994-95: Natasha Davis, Morganton Freedom

1993-94: Tiffani Johnson, Garinger

1992-93: Konecka Drakeford, Providence Day

1991-92: Wendy Palmer, Roxboro Person

1990-91: Christy Cagle, Hayesville

1989-90: Tonya Sampson, Clinton

1988-89: Danyel Parker, Clinton

1987-88: Mitzi Yount, Catawba Bandys

1986-87: Andrea Stinson, North Mecklenburg

1985-86: Schonna Banner, West Caldwell

1984-85: Jill Goldberg, Raleigh Broughton