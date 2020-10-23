Panthers Tracks: Because of COVID, Panthers may have to rely on an unproven kicker

COVID-19 took another swing at the Panthers earlier this week when it threatened to sideline their only kicker for Sunday’s game.

Panthers kicker Joey Slye was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list Wednesday, a move that had the Panthers scrambling to find a replacement Monday in time for this weekend’s game. The Panthers (3-3) travel to New Orleans to face the Saints (3-2) on Sunday.

In training camp, the Panthers had planned for a a situation like this if it ever arose. They signed kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik during training camp — a player who could punt and kick — and put him on the practice squad.

But the Panthers waived Vedvik last month without adding another kicker or punter to their practice squad.

While Slye has not been ruled out yet, the Panthers brought in three kickers — Casey Bednarski, Taylor Bertolet and Austin Parker — to try out for the starting job, presumably until Slye returns.

Under normal circumstances, the Panthers could bring those players in without any delays. But during the coronavirus pandemic, protocols must be followed.

Before those kickers can tryout, they must go through a six-day testing period, which started on Monday. That means they won’t be able to try out until Saturday, and that is only if they test negative for COVID-19 all week.

The three kickers the Panthers brought in have never kicked in an NFL game before. Bednarski was a kicker at Minnesota State, where he made 15 of 23 field-goal attempts during his senior season there in 2018. Parker, a North Carolina native, was a solid punter, not a kicker, for Duke the past four seasons.

And Bertolet, a former Texas A&M kicker, has played in preseason games but has not made an NFL roster since going undrafted in 2016.

The Panthers emergency backup place kicker is their punter, Joe Charlton, who kicked some in high school.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

For the Panthers, those options seem daunting.

Four of their six games have come down to one possession; every point is critical.

It should be noted that because Slye is on the COVID-19/reserve list doesn’t mean he tested positive. It could also mean that he was exposed to someone with the virus. If the latter is the case, then he could return Sunday if he tests negative without any symptoms.

His quarantine period began Monday.

Slye, who has made 16 of 18 field-goal attempts this season, isn’t the only player from the Panthers on the list. Backup offensive tackle Trent Scott, who primarily plays special teams on the field-goal unit, was also placed on the list Monday. Slye and Scott joined offensive linemen Tyler Larsen and Michael Schofield on the list.

When asked Thursday whether the Panthers would consider adding a kicker to their practice squad, Rhule said he hadn’t thought about it.

“How things will be moving forward — everything has been happening pretty quickly, so we’ve just been managing the situation,” Rhule said.

But if they want to avoid another situation like this, they may need to.

— Jonathan M. Alexander

Required reading

+ They fought with ‘class and toughness.’ Why Matt Rhule wears 2 pink ribbons

+ Panthers starting cornerback Rasul Douglas misses Thursday’s practice ahead of Saints

+ Panthers place kicker Joey Slye and a third offensive linemen on the COVID-19 list

+ Why Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia is not surprised about the Panthers defense

+ Carolina Panthers place Juston Burris, Keith Kirkwood on injured reserve list

+ Panthers mailbag: Thoughts on replacing Tahir Whitehead? Can Carolina make a trade?