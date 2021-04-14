Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | April 16-22.

Show support for restaurant workers at an event at The Porter’s House.

Editor’s note: CharlotteFive has limited coverage of in-person events to help prevent community spread of COVID-19. During the North Carolina order beginning March 26 at 5 p.m., mass gatherings are limited to 50 people inside and 100 people outside. Outdoor and entertainment venues, amusement parks and bars also have capacity limits.

Friday

Taste a bowl of nostalgia at Day and Night Exotic Cereal Bar. What initially started as a food truck in Los Angeles has since expanded to Charlotte, offering cereal bars and cereal milkshakes with classics such as Froot Loops and Honey Nut Cheerios, plus exotic cereals from around the world. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. 127 Brevard Court https://bit.ly/3wRotvU

Order a cereal bar or cereal milkshake from the newly opened Day and Night Exotic Cereal Bar, owned by Greg Robinson and Danielle Booker. Courtesy of Day and Night Exotic Cereal Bar

Order Friday night takeout. Not ready to dine-in but don’t feel like cooking? Local restaurants are still offering takeout and walk-up windows, so you can get your Bar-B-Q King pulled pork, South 21 burger and Derita Dairy Bar milkshakes on the go. https://bit.ly/3wRa1Ev

Derita Dairy Bar and other Charlotte restaurants offer walk-up windows for quick and easy takeout options. Courtesy of Devin McDaniel

Saturday

View thought-provoking works created during the COVID-19 pandemic at The Mint Museum’s Silent Streets. The core of the show at the museum’s uptown location features three N.C. artists: Amy Bagwell of Charlotte, Stacey Lynn Waddell of Durham, and Antoine Williams of Greensboro. In addition, Charlotte-based artist Raymond Grubb and filmmakers Ben Gellar and Matthew Steele will have featured works in the exhibition. Expect comic strips, videos, photography, collages and abstract paintings that shine a light on life during the pandemic. $15+. 500 S. Tryon St. https://bit.ly/31KS8Jc

The Mint Museum’s Silent Streets will showcase works created during the pandemic from N.C. artists such as Stacy Lynn Waddell. Courtesy of Briana Brough/Durham Magazine via The Mint Museum

Attend the virtual 100 Gardens Homegrown Tomato Festival with events and speakers from across the country. This two-part event, taking place in April and July, will feature cooking and cocktail demonstrations, virtual greenhouse tours, surprise guests and live Q&A. AppHarvest, Brie Arthur, Erin Hostetler and Craig LeHoullier will all be speaking. $18+ https://bit.ly/31FXC7Q

Join the National Handmade Day celebration at olpr, a Charlotte-based leather manufacturer. The event, which was initially supposed to take place on April 3, will feature live-product demonstrations, as well as cutting and sewing table demonstrations inside The RailYard. There will also be a stamping press onsite so shoppers can customize their aprons, wallets, journal covers and more. 1-5 p.m. Free. 1425 Winnifred St. https://bit.ly/3rvWfDn

Find local gifts at Nebel’s Alley Night Market in the Design Center, complete with 25 vendors, as well as retailers and restaurants. All vendors and attendees must wear masks in the market and keep a 6-foot distance from other parties. Masks will be provided at the entrance and heavily touched surfaces will be sanitized. 3-9 p.m. Free. 1920 Camden Road https://bit.ly/2OF3AD2

Sunday

Shop Front Porch Sundays, one of the city’s largest monthly pop-up markets. Expect food trucks, live music, photo opportunities and 25 local vendors on the grounds of Sycamore Brewing. Masks required. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. 2161 Hawkins St. https://bit.ly/3cRglnp

Get your Vietnamese food fix. From build-your-own noodle soup bowls at Cilantro Noodle to traditional dishes at Pho Hoa, there are plenty of spots in Charlotte to satisfy your pho cravings. https://bit.ly/2Qg0AO7

Visit a local, family-owned Vietnamese restaurant. Courtesy of Cilantro Noodle

Visit the home kitchen of local chefs for an interactive livestream cooking event with The Goodyear House’s Chris Coleman via ChefStreams. This subscription-based cooking club that offers exclusive experiences to learn from local leading chefs in real-time. In addition to Coleman, Greg Collier will offer a livestream later this month, where attendees can learn culinary tips and ask questions. April 18. 6 p.m. $45 (or $20 for members). https://bit.ly/3wX44pi

Learn to cook from chef Chris Coleman during a Chefstreams event. Courtesy of ChefStreams

Monday

Need a new work-from-home space? Rethink your backyard. COVID-19 gave way to a trend in using sheds for extra work space outside the house, especially as home offices became the norm. Studio Shed and Tuff Shed both provide space solutions if you need more room to set up that picture-perfect Zoom background — sans-living-room-couch. https://bit.ly/2RigJ5T

Your new work-from-home space may be your backyard. Courtesy of Anthony Franklin

Show support for Earth Day with a cocktail from Bulla Gastrobar. From April 19-25, Bulla Gastrobar is offering a jalapeno margarita and donating $1 of each cocktail sale to the Marine Conservation Institute, which is working to create a worldwide system of protected areas to ensure future marine biodiversity. 4310 Sharon Road https://bit.ly/3wI2dVk

Tuesday

Try a new baguette sandwich at Yafo Kitchen. Options include the Schnitzel Baguette (hummus, Israeli salad, purple cabbage slaw, crispy chicken), the Moroccan Lamb Baguette (fresh spinach, sumac onions, feta cheese, hand-pulled lamb) and the Amba Chicken Salad Baguette (smashed avocado, romaine, Amba chicken salad, pickles). 720 Gov. Morrison St., 1331 Central Ave., 1231A East Blvd. https://bit.ly/3g3jylV

Show off your vaccine pride. Local clothing designer and NASCAR champion William Wilson is selling “Vaccinated” T-shirts through the William Wilson store. Proof of vaccination is required to order. He also has face masks with the tagline, “I wear my mask for YOU,” as a reminder that masks not only protect you, but also loved ones. $34.99 shirt, $18 face mask. 811 Providence Road https://bit.ly/3aal7e5

Get vaccinated, then get a new outfit. Courtesy of William Wilson

Wednesday

Plan a mountain getaway. Will your next escape find you watching the sunset over Grandfather Mountain in Boone, staying at a farmhouse-style home in Weaverville or splurging for an upscale hotel stay in Asheville? Check out these mountain trips, all less than three hours from Charlotte. https://bit.ly/3taKzHO

Book a mountain retreat less than three hours from Charlotte. Jennings Cool

Thursday

Virtually attend the Charlotte Earth Day Film Festival. From April 22-25, Omimeo Mime Theatre and the Charlotte Film Society will offer five free virtual documentaries to raise awareness of the dangers confronting our environment. The festival will honor Anne Springs Close for her life’s work as a steward for the environment. Free. https://bit.ly/3wG5zIp

Dine for a good cause. The Porter’s House will hold an event to help raise money for the NCRLA Restaurant Workers Relief Fund. Guests can purchase tickets by the table, which seats 2-8 on the Waverly Walk patio. Expect complimentary bubbles and two raffle tickets for prizes including a Charlotte Bourbon Society swag bag, Moost handbag, The Porter’s House whiskey dinner for six, wine packages and more. The full food and drink menu are available with exclusive Patio Party specials. All proceeds from the cost of the table plus additional raffle tickets will directly benefit the NCRLA Restaurant Workers Relief Fund. April 22. $100+ per table. 7417 Waverly Walk Ave. https://bit.ly/3wPztdn

Mark your calendar

Attend the 2021 Queen’s Cup Steeplechase virtually this year. Broadcasts will begin via livestream on April 24 at 12:25 p.m., and races will run every 30 minutes. There’s even a contest for at-home tailgate homemade hats. Free. https://bit.ly/3lDZLdm

Grab fresh produce and support local farms at the Camp North End Farmers Market. Expect fresh bread from Duke’s Bread, produce from Edgerton Farm and Garden Window Farm, eco-friendly products from Ekologicall and fresh-caught seafood from Lucky Fish. April 28. 4-8 p.m. Free. Keswick Avenue between the Mount and Keswick districts. https://bit.ly/3rQ1D4a

Go on a scavenger hunt with a Mother’s Day theme via CLT Scavenger Hunt. Leading up to Mother’s Day, almost 30 local brands and businesses will give away over $2,500-worth of prizes. Look for finds from Lilly Greenthumbs, Charlotte Candle Company and Cilantro Noodle by following along on Instagram at @cltscavengerhunt. May 7-8. Free. https://bit.ly/3cOHOpU

Plan ahead for an epic movie night. On Set Cinema offers viewings of popular movies -- on the sets where iconic scenes were filmed. You can catch “The Rage: Carrie 2” at the “party house” in West Charlotte on May 15 and “The Hunger Games” in Hickory, N.C. at District 12. Fans can even camp out overnight at the sites. $25+. May 15 and Oct. 22. West Charlotte and 4255 Henry River Road. https://bit.ly/2Q98wAv

Listen to the Charlotte Symphony On Tap at Cabarrus Brewing Company, where music by a diverse range of composers will be played by ensembles of musicians in the beer garden. Tickets are limited. May 18. 7 p.m. $20. https://bit.ly/2O3Wtnv

Become one with Vincent Van Gogh’s works, such as Sunflowers and The Starry Night during the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at Camp North End. The Lighthouse Immersive exhibit, designed by artistic director Massimiliano Siccardi, lets you step into the world for Van Gogh’s flowers, still life and landscapes in over 500,000 cubic feet of space. Tickets are available at vangoghclt.com or by phone at 704-372-1000. June 18 through Sept. 12. $39.99+ https://bit.ly/39t9BKb

Enjoy the charm of Italy in Charlotte through Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibit, which will feature original-sized reproductions of High Renaissances frescoes at the Vatican in Rome. The tour debuted at the Texas State Fair after international stops and will also showcase a 40-foot by 40-foot canvas of The Last Judgment. Masks are required, and there will be timed ticketing to limit capacity. $18+ May 1. $19.40. 401 S. Gardener Ave. https://bit.ly/3fJJfI5

Soon, you can visit Italy from Charlotte through a new exhibition tour. Courtesy of SEE Global Entertainment

Get ready for Charlotte SHOUT, an uptown festival with food, music, art installations. Last year’s event was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s back this year, presented by Blumenthal Performing Arts and Charlotte Center City Partners. Sept. 17-Oct. 3. https://bit.ly/3mMzt9p

See Bad Bunny perform at Spectrum Center for El Último Tour del Mundo 2022. The international superstar and GRAMMY winner will visit North America for a tour through 25 cities. Tickets go on sale April 16 and can be purchased on the Spectrum Center website. March 26, 2022. 333 E. Trade St. https://bit.ly/3uHYG7z

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.