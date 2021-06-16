Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | June 18-24

Enjoy floral cocktails, local vendors and tarot card readings during the Summer Solstice pop-up event at Cordial.

Friday

Check out the DREAM Selfie Museum. Now through August, this interactive museum in NoDa next to the Charlotte Art League will be testing a trial run to gauge interest. Visitors will experience both selfie-worthy spots throughout the space, as well as scents selected to influence creativity. Jeff and Madeline Carothers, who came up with the idea, are part of the team of creators with CLT Black Owned. While there, keep in mind the three rules: Be kind and creative, don’t break anything and have fun. Visits are 1.5 hours. $19 for weekdays, $25 on Friday through Sunday. 4212 Raleigh St. https://bit.ly/35krgBy

Take a photo at the DREAM Selfie Museum in NoDa. Lynwood Pixley Jr.

Make a reservation for the Rooster’s uptown location. Closed since Sept. 30, 2019, Rooster’s Uptown will finally reopen at 5 p.m. on June 18. Dinner service will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and lunch service will be added back as more workers return to office spaces in the city. Reserve via OpenTable. 150 N. College St. https://bit.ly/3pWfarQ

Dine uptown at Rooster’s, set to reopen June 18. Courtesy of The Plaid Penguin

Saturday

Attend the Summer Solstice pop-up event at Cordial on the rooftop of the AC Hotel Charlotte SouthPark. Throughout the event, there will be tarot card readings with Harvest and Moon, build-your-own G&T gardens, flower crown stations, cocktails, tapas and more. You’ll also have the chance to shop local makers, including Southern Fried Glam, Gloria Faye Design and Good Sniffs and Co. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. 1824 Roxborough Road. https://bit.ly/35gI8ZF

Visit the Summer Solstice pop-up event at Cordial on the rooftop of the AC Hotel Charlotte SouthPark. LunahZon Photography/Courtesy of The Plaid Penguin

Celebrate Juneteenth during the 2021 Queen City Juneteenth Festival. Themed “Educating, Empowering, Entertaining,” this event will bring communities and families together to spread awareness of African American culture and give back to less-fortunate communities. There will be 50 Black-owned businesses in attendance, as well as dance performances, music and giveaways. Expect a pie-eating contest, limbo, kids’ games and face painting. Noon to 6 p.m. Free. Fran’s Kids Boys & Girls Center, 2600 W. Trade St. https://bit.ly/3hviNTp

Participate in the fourth annual Durag Fest. The festival will celebrate Black culture and community through music, fashion and art. Events include a “Deep Wave Day Party” and Black vendor marketplace, “Durag Hall of Fame” with portraits of Charlotteans and music/dance performances, and “Adult Swim” with local performers and artists, as well as a fashion show. The event is free, but requires an RSVP. COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place. Unvaccinated attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Noon to midnight. Free. Victoria Yards (408 N. Tryon St.), NASCAR Hall of Fame Plaza (400 E. MLK Jr. Blvd.) and Camp North End (1824 Statesville Road). https://bit.ly/3vXMoJB

Attend the Juneteenth celebration in Clover, SC. The event will kick off at 9 a.m. with the second annual Freedom Walk at Clover Chapel UMC, where participants will walk around town on a designated route commemorating Juneteenth, complete with a reading of the Town of Clover Proclamation. Later that day, head to Roosevelt Community Park at 5:30 p.m. for food trucks, a youth basketball tournament, cornhole tournament, live cultural dancing and a live DJ at the Celebration in the Park. $15 for the Freedom Walk. 405 Kings Mountain St., for the Freedom Walk; 312 Mobley St., for Celebration in the Park. https://bit.ly/3yCGZcA

Explore Juneteenth Jam, presented by Blumenthal Performing Arts. This two-day event will span uptown Charlotte, from Victoria Yards to the NASCAR Hall of Fame Plaza to The Square. Expect live music, interactive dance sessions and an installation of the Durag Fest. Begins 4 p.m. Free. Multiple locations in uptown. https://bit.ly/352EfaB

Sunday

Grab a bite or brew on a patio in Plaza Midwood. Known for trendy brunch spots and vintage retail, Plaza Midwood offers plenty of outdoor dining experiences. Work up an appetite by riding through the bike-friendly neighborhood, then settle into an old favorite such as the Common Market, or explore somewhere new like The Culture Shop. From piano bars to pancake flights, there’s plenty to see in Plaza Midwood. https://bit.ly/3pPC83N

Meet friends for brunch or cocktails in Plaza Midwood. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

Dine to live tunes at Cajun Queen. After a hiatus due to COVID-19, the 7th Street Gator Band will once again grace Cajun Queen with live music on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. In addition to a delicious etouffee or shrimp gumbo, your dinner will come complete with NOLA-inspired jazz tunes from Jim Stack, Doug Henry and Andy Anderson. Reservations are recommended. 5 p.m. 1800 E. 7th St. https://bit.ly/3gxrDhg

Couple your Cajun Queen meal with live music from the 7th Street Gator Band. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Monday

Visit the new Ace No. 3 location in Myers Park. In addition to indoor and outdoor seating under market lights, this location will have a pickup window. Menu highlights include the famous Ace Burger, fried bologna sando, veggie patty, grilled cheese and build-your-own burger. The Myers Park location will also serve craft beer. 829 Providence Road. https://bit.ly/3xhNsYQ

Check out the new Ace No. 3 location, serving menu favorites and craft beer. Courtesy of Ace No. 3

Support LGBTQ-friendly businesses. June, recognized as Pride Month, marks the anniversary of the Stonewall uprising in 1969 in New York. The month celebrates LGBTQ voices and highlights progress made for equality, and CharlotteFive rounded up LGBTQ-friendly businesses throughout the city so you can join in the celebration and show support. https://bit.ly/3cFA496

Shop and dine at LGBTQ-friendly businesses in Charlotte. Courtesy of Haberdish

Tuesday

Visit Babe & Butcher at Camp North End. This specialty charcuterie shop opened its first brick-and-mortar location last weekend next to Leah & Louise. In addition to traditional charcuterie boards, visitors can expect to find boards catering to sweets, complete with chocolate and cookies. Expect photo-worthy boards prepared with fruit, veggies and locally-sourced meats. https://bit.ly/3gwBu6V

Explore Babe & Butcher’s new brick-and-mortar location at Camp North End. Courtesy of Babe & Butcher

Find your center at the new NoDa Yoga location in Oakhurst. NoDa Yoga specializes in gentle, restorative yoga with a focus on functional anatomy. Classes are open to all experience levels, and instructors stress student exploration over what poses “should” look like. The original NoDa Yoga location is now 100 percent donation-based. 1620 Oakhurst Commons Drive, Suite 301. https://bit.ly/3zjZRNT

Wednesday

Plan a Father’s Day meal. From take-home meals prepared by Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen and The Fresh Market to in-person dining at Beef ‘N Bottle, surprise dad with an unforgettable family meal. https://bit.ly/3gvQEJN

Share a meal with dad at home or at his favorite restaurant this Father’s Day. Courtesy of The Fresh Market

Tune in to the Champagne Problems Podcast. The podcast, coupled with local groups such as the Counterculture Club and Ben’s Friends, aims to creatively reach the recovery community and help those interested in living a more sober lifestyle. https://bit.ly/3iMUIrw

Listen to Robbie Shaw, Patrick Balsley and Sam Hampson host the Champagne Problems Podcast. Courtesy of Robbie Shaw

Thursday

Meet with friends for Rosé Thursday at Dilworth Tasting Room. You can enjoy half-off select bottles of rosé or enjoy cocktails from new mixologist Jose Ibanez. Make reservations via Resy for the Dilworth location. 300 E. Tremont Ave. https://bit.ly/3pUZQM3

Sip rosé with friends at Dilworth Tasting Room. Courtesy of Dilworth Tasting Room

Host a boujee picnic. Picnic. Party. Repeat. offers everything you need for a date night or girls’ night outdoors. Options include pop-culture-themed picnics such as “Sex and the City” and the “Bridgerton Affair.” Founder Natalie Dove partners with businesses such as Bulla Gastrobar, Brie and Things and Kert’s CakeBalls to create the ultimate picnic experience. https://bit.ly/3xlJNJK

Plan a picnic with Picnic.Party.Repeat to enjoy a breezy summer brunch. Tim Baker Photography

Mark your calendar

Catch the “Celebrate America” concert. Presented by Charlotte Symphony, in partnership with the Charlotte Knights, the concert will take place on Truist Field and feature fireworks and a tribute to essential workers who lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. There will also be marches and an appearance by Homer the Dragon. June 25. 8:30 p.m. $25. 324 S. Mint St. https://bit.ly/3yCQlos

Eat and drink during the Street Food and Brew Fest at Salty Parrot Brewing. In partnership with Crave CLT, the brewery will host a night of food, music and beer. Expect live music from DJ Vinny with Split Second Sound and eats from Jimmy P’s Street Shack, Another!? Food Truck and the Salty Parrot Food Truck. There will be beer tents and tastings throughout the evening. June 25. $60. 1200 Graham St. https://bit.ly/3gCp1yt

Sip craft beer and eat food truck bites during the Street Food and Brew Fest at Salty Parrot Brewing. Courtesy of Salty Parrot Brewing

Hop on a City Brew Tour. New to Charlotte, City Brew Tours offers craft brewery tours and experiences. The Original Charlotte Tour stops at four breweries with a meal pairing at Noble Smoke and the Sip of Charlotte Tour stops at three breweries with a local snack. Current participating breweries include Armored Cow Brewing, Ass Clown Brewing Company, Lower Left Brewing Company and Suffolk Punch. The 14-passenger van picks guests up outside The Westin Charlotte. Starts June 26. $70+. 601 S. College St. https://bit.ly/3c8ROcM

Place your order for Wingzza Mambo Sauce. This sweet, sticky, tangy specialty sauce is vegan and gluten-free. Wingzza Mambo Sauce pairs well with almost anything, from pizza to veggies, wings and more. There will be a special pop-up tasting outside of DUPP & SWAT, where bottles of the sauce will be available for walk-up purchase at a special price. Food orders will be available for pre-order only, and no walk-ups will be accepted. Packages start at $20 and some include pops from Popbar and custom swag from MacFly Fresh. Order by June 29 for the pop-up on July 2 from 6-9 p.m. $20+. 1824 Statesville Ave., Suite 105. https://bit.ly/2SquYXz

Secure your order of Wingzza Mamba Sauce for the pop-up outside DUPP & SWAT. Peter Taylor Photography

Join the Fourth of July celebration at the Whitewater Center. The two-day event includes several yoga sessions, nighttime fireworks, pass activities and live music from Jude Moses, Con Brio, Dane Page and Moon Taxi. July 3-4. Free (plus $6 parking). 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy. https://bit.ly/3zp5B94

Catch Jazz & Soul Live at Spirit Square. Internationally acclaimed pianist, composer and humanitarian Keiko Matsui will perform live in concert with special guest Paula Atherton, a billboard-charting saxophonist, flutist and vocalist. July 23. 7:30 p.m. McGlohan Theater at Spirit Square, 345 N. College St. https://bit.ly/3iFOD04

Attend Welcome Back Fest. Hosted by Novant Health, this street festival will honor healthcare heroes and mark progress made in the fight against COVID-19. Expect live music, food from local restaurants, music and entertainment. July 24. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Location pending. https://bit.ly/35jpAIl

