Observer Sweet 16 poll: 3 new teams, biggest shake-up of year after playoff upsets Friday

The Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is actually 17 teams this week thanks to a tie, and there are three new teams, plus a major shake-up.

A series of playoff upsets Friday led to major changes in the poll.

For example, last week’s No. 9 team, Vance High’s Cougars, upset nationally ranked Mallard Creek, which was No. 1 in last week’s Observer poll.

Mallard Creek fell to No. 5, and Vance jumped to No. 4.

Charlotte Christian, a three-time Division I private school champion, is in at No. 16, tied with a North Lincoln team that has not lost to a 2A team all season and has won 12 consecutive games, the last eight in convincing blowout fashion.

Also new this week is No. 13 West Rowan, which beat Boiling Springs Crest 35-30 on Friday. Crest was No. 10 in last week’s poll. The Chargers are now No. 15.

The Sweet 16

Rk. School (Cl) Rec Prvs. 1. Myers Park (4A) 12-0 2 2. Richmond Senior (4A) 12-0 3 3. Weddington (3A) 13-0 4 4. Vance (4A) 10-2 9 5. Mallard Creek (4A) 10-1-1 1 6. Shelby (2A) 11-1 7 7. Northwest Cabarrus (3A) 12-1 11 8. Kings Mountain (3A) 11-2 12 9. Charlotte Catholic (3A) 9-3 14 10. Boone Watauga (3A) 12-1 13 11. Ardrey Kell (4A) 11-2 5 12. Clover, SC (5A) 12-1 6 13. West Rowan (3A) 9-4 NR 14. Statesville (3A) 12-1 8 15. Boiling Springs Crest (3A) 10-3 10 T16. North Lincoln (2A) 12-1 NR T16. Charlotte Christian (IND) 8-2 NR

Dropped Out: Gastonia Huss (3A, 9-3); Butler (4A, 8-4). Also receiving consideration: Providence Day (IND, 8-3); West Lincoln (2A, 10-3); Lawndale Burns (2A, 11-2); Salisbury (2A, 11-2); Mountain Island Charter (1A, 11-2); North Rowan (1A, 9-3); Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson (1A, 11-1)





