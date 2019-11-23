High School Sports

Observer Sweet 16 poll: 3 new teams, biggest shake-up of year after playoff upsets Friday

The Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is actually 17 teams this week thanks to a tie, and there are three new teams, plus a major shake-up.

A series of playoff upsets Friday led to major changes in the poll.

For example, last week’s No. 9 team, Vance High’s Cougars, upset nationally ranked Mallard Creek, which was No. 1 in last week’s Observer poll.

Mallard Creek fell to No. 5, and Vance jumped to No. 4.

Charlotte Christian, a three-time Division I private school champion, is in at No. 16, tied with a North Lincoln team that has not lost to a 2A team all season and has won 12 consecutive games, the last eight in convincing blowout fashion.

Also new this week is No. 13 West Rowan, which beat Boiling Springs Crest 35-30 on Friday. Crest was No. 10 in last week’s poll. The Chargers are now No. 15.

The Sweet 16

Rk.School (Cl)RecPrvs.
1.Myers Park (4A)12-02
2.Richmond Senior (4A)12-03
3.Weddington (3A)13-04
4.Vance (4A)10-29
5.Mallard Creek (4A)10-1-11
6.Shelby (2A)11-17
7.Northwest Cabarrus (3A)12-111
8.Kings Mountain (3A)11-212
9.Charlotte Catholic (3A)9-314
10.Boone Watauga (3A)12-113
11.Ardrey Kell (4A)11-25
12.Clover, SC (5A)12-16
13.West Rowan (3A)9-4NR
14.Statesville (3A)12-18
15.Boiling Springs Crest (3A)10-310
T16.North Lincoln (2A)12-1NR
T16.Charlotte Christian (IND)8-2NR

Dropped Out: Gastonia Huss (3A, 9-3); Butler (4A, 8-4). Also receiving consideration: Providence Day (IND, 8-3); West Lincoln (2A, 10-3); Lawndale Burns (2A, 11-2); Salisbury (2A, 11-2); Mountain Island Charter (1A, 11-2); North Rowan (1A, 9-3); Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson (1A, 11-1)



Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.”
