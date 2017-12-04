Prep Football Roundup: Charlotte Catholic reaches record NCHSAA title game, poised for more

The beat goes on for Charlotte Catholic. The Cougars are going back to the N.C. High School Athletic Association state championship for a ninth time.
That’s a record for a Mecklenburg County team in the NCHSAA playoffs. Independence has made eight finals appearances.
“They buy into exactly what we teach and preach,” Cougars coach Mike Brodowicz said at Monday’s N.C. Football Championships Press Conference at N.C. State’s Vaughn Towers.
Catholic (15-0), which starts seven sophomores, will play in Saturday’s N.C. 3A state championship game against Havelock (14-1). The game will kick off at 3 p.m. at Duke’s Wallace Wade Stadium.
But these Cougars are a little different than the ones that came to the previous eight finals. Catholic has tweaked its run-heavy offense with an intent on becoming more explosive. Brodowicz praised the work of Cougars offensive coordinator Kevin Christmas and offensive line coach Frank Garcia for leading a four-year offense-tweaking process.
“When we got behind by two touchdowns,” Brodowicz said of previous occasions, “you almost had no chance of coming back. We started saying, ‘We just need to do this and this, and we can get the same look.’ Yet it makes us be able to throw the ball.”
Brodowicz said while diversified play design is vital, developing a feel for balancing play calling is even more important.
“When you have to throw the ball when you don’t want to throw the ball, then you don’t work on it as much as your running game as you need to,” he said. “If you can run the ball, and then, teams start stopping that run, then suddenly, those play-action passes make it very easy to throw to open receivers.”
Harding coach Samuel Greiner wore a white suit with complementing accessories for what he called a John Travolta look at the press conference.
“I need my entrance song,” Greiner said. “That would be great.”
Making the state final, however, meant Greiner had to change his schedule. The coach and Rams quarterback Braheam Murphy (committed to Army) planned to visit Philadelphia this weekend for Saturday’s Army-Navy game.
Harding (13-1) will meet Scotland (12-1) in the 4A final Saturday at 4 p.m. at BB&T Field (Winston-Salem). Both finalists’ lone setbacks were to 4AA finalist Mallard Creek.
This Rams’ state final appearance comes on the 30th anniversary of Harding’s (1987) runner-up finish to Garner at Memorial Stadium.
Mallard Creek’s Palmieri: we’re not underdogs
Mallard Creek coach Mike Palmieri tipped his hat to reigning 4AA state champion Wake Forest. The Mavericks and Cougars will meet Saturday at 12 noon in Winston-Salem.
“The margin for error is really slim when it comes to playing with them,” Palmieri said. “We’ve been on the other side of that.”
It will be the third time the two teams have met in the championship round.
Mallard Creek (14-0) prevailed in the schools’ 2013 and 2014 title matchups. Wake Forest (14-0) is the top-ranked team in the state and has won 30 straight games. But Palmieri didn’t want to yield anything, least of all Wake Forest being a favorite.
“We’re not going to take an underdog role,” he said. “Right now, a lot of people feel Wake Forest, they’ve got a lot of good football players. We’ve got a lot of kids you probably wouldn’t have known before the season started. We’ve got to put our kids in a good position where they can succeed, and keep the game close, hopefully into the fourth quarter.”
Football Sweet 16 Poll
Rk.
Team (Class)
Rec.
Prvs.
1
Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)
15-0
1
2
Mallard Creek (4A)
14-0
2
3
Charlotte Catholic (3A)
14-0
3
4
Charlotte Christian (IND)
10-1
4
5
Harding (4A)
12-1
5
6
Hough (4A)
11-4
6
7
Vance (4A)
11-4
7
8
Myers Park (4A)
12-2
8
9
Butler (4A)
8-3
9
10
Providence (4A)
9-4
10
11
Lenoir Hibriten (2A)
14-0
12
12
Shelby (2A)
11-3
11
13
Concord Robinson (3A)
11-2
13
14
Sun Valley (3A)
11-4
14
15
Belmont South Point (2A)
12-1
15
T16
Hickory Ridge (4A)
11-3
T16
T16
Kings Mountain (3A)
12-2
T16
Prep Football Players of the Week
Quavaris Crouch, Braheam Murphy, Marquise Nelson, Harding: Crouch had 262 yards on 29 carries in a 20-14 victory over Vance. Harding advanced to its first state final since 1987. Murphy threw for 102 yards and a score and ran 28 yards for the game-winner in the fourth quarter. Nelson’s interception, in his team’s end zone, ended the game.
Malcolm Franklin, Mallard Creek: Franklin had two interceptions in the fourth quarter of Friday’s 20-10 victory over Hough. He returned one 77 yards.
Sam Howell, Sun Valley: Howell ran for three touchdowns, threw for one in a 28-25 loss to Asheville Reynolds in the 3AA semifinals.
Derion Kendrick, Rock Hill South Pointe: Kendrick led the Stallions to a 38-14 victory over Hartsville in the S.C. 4A state championship game. It was South Pointe’s fourth straight state title and its 20th straight playoff victory. Kendrick, a Clemson recruit, ran 11 times for 119 yards and a touchdown. He completed 14-of-17 passes for 124 yards and three scores.
Lamegea McDowell, Drew Morais, Charlotte Catholic: McDowell, a sophomore, rushed 20 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-15 3A semifinal victory over Concord Robinson. Morais hasn’t been forced to punt much this season, but kicked three times for a 35.3-yard average. One punt was downed at the Robinson 1 and led to a Catholic touchdown.
McKinley Witherspoon, Lenoir Hibriten: Witherspoon had 155 yards rushing, two touchdowns in a 19-7 victoory over Shelby to send his school to its first state final.
