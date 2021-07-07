Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | July 9-15

Stop by this new Plaza Midwood spot, serving classic dishes from Peru and Cuba.

Friday

View work by Black women artists at BLKMRKTCLT. To celebrate its fourth anniversary, BLKMRKTCLT will host a series called Nu Growth to highlight the work of Jessica Dunston, Mara Robbin, Kalin Devone, Jamea Marlowe, Jamila Brown and Wabwila Mugala in the Black-owned gallery each Friday in July and the first Friday in August. Co-sponsored by The Light Factory and Project Rough Cuts, the event will feature artwork that showcases different techniques and skills from charcoal portraits to photography and painting. On July 9, you can view the work of Dunston, who specializes in analog photography in a medium format. This event requires an RSVP, and donations are accepted both the day of the event and online. 6-9 p.m. Free. 1824 Statesville Ave. https://bit.ly/3dHOh5M

View the work of Jessica Dunston at BLTMRKTCLT as part of the Nu Growth series. Photo by Sir Will Jenkins

Visit Calle Sol Latin Cafe and Cevicheria, which recently opened in Plaza Midwood. The restaurant’s rum-heavy menu offers classic dishes hailing from Peru and Cuba, but you can expect options with influences from all over Latin America. Dinner is available Sunday through Thursday from 4-10 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 4-11 p.m. Lunch hours will be added later. 1205 Thomas Ave. https://bit.ly/368j9bJ

Saturday

Join a workout at Optimist Hall. Exercise with SweatNET as part of the OH Wellness Summer Series on the patio above el Thrifty. The free outdoor workout will feature DropSound Cardio Dance from Bloc.CLT and will be streamed through noise-isolating headphones. 9-10 a.m. Free. 1115 N. Brevard St. https://bit.ly/3x2ZVjs

Get Popbar on the go. Popbar is adding a food truck to its lineup of Charlotte locations, and it’ll make its debut at FabFest — Charlotte’s Beatles Festival in Spirit Square. The truck, which can be rented for events, festivals, weddings and private parties, will offer frozen lemonade, hot waffle pops on a stick and up to 12 bar combinations. Pops range from $4.50 to $7. Tickets for the festival start at $24.50. 345 N. College St. https://bit.ly/3wbwEC4

The Lyons family is launching the PopBar Charlotte food truck to compliment its NoDa and Camp North End locations. Sweet Seoul Media / @sweetseoulmedia

Sunday

Order some ice cream. The Charlotte metro area has more than 90 ice cream shops, serving everything from traditional scoops to pops and sundaes. Cool off from the summer heat with a refreshing treat, including banana splits from Aggie’s Ice Cream & Grill, a scoop of Butter Pecan from Elizabeth Creamery and artisanal Mexican ice cream from La Michoacana Paleteria. https://bit.ly/3jVfc1Y

Cool off with a banana split from Aggie’s Ice Cream & Grill. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Meet friends for food on a patio. If you like trendy brunch spots and vintage retail, head to Plaza Midwood for a weekend outing. The bike-friendly neighborhood offers something for everyone, from charming seating at Bosna Market to coffee and beer at Deli St. https://bit.ly/2UtNmiR

Chat over coffee on a patio. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Monday

Order on-the-go breakfast from BodEgga by Snooze. This virtual-only restaurant follows suit with other ghost kitchens in the area and was created by Snooze, An A.M. Eatery to reach customers who can’t stay to dine in. Options include breakfast burgers, sandwiches and burritos. BodEgga by Snooze is currently being offered for delivery or pickup from both the Plaza Midwood and South End locations. 1331 Central Ave., 2041 South Blvd. https://bit.ly/3jEYJ1R

Start the week with locally roasted coffee. While it’s easy to run through your favorite chain drive through, small-batch coffee roasters source high-quality beans that provide bold flavor to fuel your Monday. Plus, there’s more of a connection from farm to cup. CharlotteFive compiled a list of local spots that roast their own coffee, and you’ll find everything from Snickerdoodle Roast at Dilworth Coffee to the NoDa Cafe Roast from BoCo Coffee. https://bit.ly/3hMmxhw

Trade your chain-bought coffee for a locally roasted cup. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

Tuesday

Check out The Jimmy, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant created by Noble Food & Pursuits under chef Jim Noble. Reminiscent of spots serving pasta and pizza along coastlines in Italy and France, diners can enjoy dishes such as “Jimmy’s pie” pizza, whole grilled fish with lemon and herbs, linguini with North Carolina shrimp and small plates. There are also 18 craft beers on tap at the bar and a temperature-controlled wine cellar with bottles from France, Spain, Italy and the U.S. The restaurant is currently in its soft opening phase with dinner service beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 2839 Selwyn Ave. https://bit.ly/3dGqSBJ

Enjoy dishes similar to those you’d find on coastlines in Italy in France at The Jimmy in Myers Park. Courtesy of The Jimmy

Make your morning commute by bike. Charlottean and cyclist Pam Murray switched from traveling by car to bike long before the pandemic and has since clocked 57,000 miles by bike. What started as small trips to the farmers market turned into daily errands and even big trips to carry items as exciting as a Christmas tree. CharlotteFive caught up with Murray, who shared her story and tips for picking out your own bike, as well as how to get started with cycling. https://bit.ly/3xgybYM

Get started cycling with advice from Charlottean and cyclist Pam Murray. Courtesy of Pam Murray

Wednesday

Order from a local vegan spot. Salads are no longer the go-to option for vegans, and Charlotte has seen a rise in popularity of vegan restaurants. Whether you’re craving a plant-based meal or just want to try something different, CharlotteFive rounded up a list of local vegan eateries to get you started. You’ll find everything from the Vegan Nashville Hot Chick’n Sandwich at Best of Both Souls to Spicy Jambalaya with vegan sausage at Dee’s Vegan Cuisine. https://bit.ly/2Up1XvF

Visit a vegan restaurant, such as Plant Joy at Camp North End. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Visit Earl’s Grocery before it closes. Bonnie Warford and Tricia Maddrey, the team behind Earl’s Grocery, will permanently close the store on July 24, citing profitability as the cause. Online ordering and to-go orders are still available. https://bit.ly/3AxtxaM

Thursday

Order the Baltimore Raven cocktail from Hideaway Bar & Lounge. This refreshing drink, served at one of Charlotte’s newest sports bars from the couple behind Lulu’s Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood, tastes similar to a Long Island iced tea, but with a twist: it’s purple and served with dry ice. 2710 Tuckaseegee Road. https://bit.ly/3qKJk1F

Stop into the new Big Ben Pub location. Situated in the spot formerly held by Carpe Diem, Big Ben is now right next door to the Charlotte Independence soccer club. The restaurant is known for both its British pub food, as well as for hosting soccer fans. Expect live music Friday and Saturday nights, as well as new brunch and dinner options to complement the existing menu offerings. 1525 Elizabeth Ave. https://bit.ly/36cLIEW

Order some British pub food at the new Big Ben Pub location. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Mark Your Calendar

Whet your appetite for Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week. This event will feature 40+ participating restaurants, which will offer three-course meals at a discount. Expect to see local spots in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Iredell, Gaston and Catawba counties. Visit the event website to make reservations and view menus. July 16-25. https://bit.ly/367VYhn

Visit a space where plants meet people. Twigs & Figs, a premium houseplant shop and creative space, will open in Ballantyne on July 17. Open to both novice and experienced plant parents, the space will offer an array of houseplants, home decor and a bar/workshop area for guests to build plant arrangements. The workshop area will offer a space to create terrariums, pots, plant stands, wreaths and more, and the bar will serve wine, beer, cider, seltzers, mimosas, tea, juice and kombucha. Once open, the shop will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. July 17. 15205 John J. Delaney Drive, Suite B. https://bit.ly/3Aa8R8q

Catch a livestream with former Charlotte Mayor and U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx. During the event, presented by the Charlotte Museum of History, Foxx will discuss his career, including issues of equity in transportation and infrastructure, as well as his work combating racism in various roles. No registration is required, and the lecture will be live-streamed on the museum’s YouTube and Facebook channels. July 22. 6 p.m. Free. https://bit.ly/3vXbKWV

Catch Jazz & Soul Live at Spirit Square. Internationally acclaimed pianist, composer and humanitarian Keiko Matsui will perform live in concert with special guest Paula Atherton, a billboard-charting saxophonist, flutist and vocalist. July 23. 7:30 p.m. McGlohan Theater at Spirit Square, 345 N. College St. https://bit.ly/3iFOD04

Attend Welcome Back Fest. Hosted by Novant Health, this street festival will honor healthcare heroes and mark progress made in the fight against COVID-19. Expect live music, food from local restaurants, music and entertainment. July 24. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Location pending. https://bit.ly/35jpAIl

Participate in 24 Hours of Booty. The annual ride, which raises money for the 24 Foundation, was virtual last year. This year, participants can either ride/walk in-person or virtually, and there will be COVID-19 measures in place. Register online. July 30-31. 7 p.m. The Booty Loop in Myers Park. $75 for in-person riders and walkers ages 12+; $45 virtual riders and walkers ages 12+; $50 children ages 8-11 in-person; $25 kids 11 and younger virtual. https://bit.ly/3bQ3qBo

