Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Aug. 13-19

Learn to make a brunch board with Sweet Spot Studio at NoDa Brewing.

Friday

Enjoy a brew with skyline views at Repour, the first business to open at the Innovation Barn. A partnership between Envision Charlotte and the City of Charlotte, the Innovation Barn is dedicated to a “circular economy,” or an economy with minimal resources and waste. Repour features 16 taps with a focus on local beers, wines and kombucha. Bring your recyclables to learn how it all works and enjoy views of the Charlotte skyline from the outside patio. 932 Seigle Ave. https://bit.ly/2VJ0kJV

Recycle and enjoy local brews at Repour, the first business to open at the Innovation Barn. Sam Aussieker

Kick back with housemade bites and EDM at The Greystone Pub. A Charlotte staple since 1947, The Greystone Pub has served American/Greek fusion on the corner of Greystone Avenue and South Boulevard. Look for EDM nights throughout the month, where you can listen to local DJs while enjoying family recipes. 3039 South Blvd. https://bit.ly/3Cxh3Rn

Listen to live music on the patio at The Greystone Pub. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Saturday

Bid farewell to the taproom at The Unknown Brewing Co. The 8.5ish Music Festival, also known as “The Last Dance,” will feature beer, food, special surprises, a wrestling ring, water guns and prizes. Expect live performances from Zach Persons, The Life Explicit, Phat Lip and Hypgnostic, as well as eats from Carlos Dogs and Smoke Show BBQ. 5:30-10:30 p.m. Free admission. 1327 S. Mint St. https://bit.ly/3jKtLnA

Celebrate the end of an era at Unknown Brewing Co. Courtesy of Unknown Brewing

Make a brunch board at NoDa Brewing Co. As part of the Sweet Spot Summer Break series, Sweet Spot Studio will host a brunch board class, where you can arrange mini bagels, cakes, fruits, waffles and more. Throughout the class, you can dip different treats in chocolate and learn how to design a board paired with beer mimosas. This event is available for guests ages 21+. Registration price includes a beer, a reusable board and a limited edition Sweet Spot Summer Break pint glass. Noon. $70. 2921 N. Tryon St. https://bit.ly/37x1cnC

Sunday

Discover your new favorite brunch spot. Charlotte knows how to brunch. From shrimp and grits at The Artisan’s Palate to a bacon benedict at Golden Owl Tavern, there are plenty of hearty bites and mimosas to go around. CharlotteFive asked readers for their go-to brunch spots, so you can explore somewhere new. https://bit.ly/3jERnK7

Skip the stale bagel and go out for brunch this weekend. Courtesy of Golden Owl Tavern

Get some fresh air with your furry friend. Next time you’re planning a weekend outing, consider taking your dog along. From dog-friendly nights during Bark in the Park at Truist Field to afternoons on the patio at Lucky Dog Bark and Brew, there are plenty of local spots to enjoy a local brew, workout class or sporting event with your canine by your side. https://bit.ly/3Cwkp7i

Monday

Start your week with yoga. The “Gogh with Lifeway Kefir Immersive Yoga” experience will feature flows at the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit. These 35-minute classes are open to all fitness levels and are designed to challenge the body and inspire the mind. Each class will be choreographed in harmony with sounds, light, music and moving images. Participants will have 25 minutes to enjoy the exhibit post-class and will receive a snack compliments of Lifeway Kefir. Aug. 16. 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m. $54.99. 1774 Statesville Ave. https://bit.ly/3ifRbBy

Fuel your week with a local coffee. The Charlotte area has 12 small-batch coffee roasters offering drinks prepared with high-quality beans, so you can expect fresh, bold flavors. Trade your go-to, chain-brand coffee for something new, such as the Brazilian Fazendo Do Salto blend at Enderly Coffee, Desert-Island blend from Magnolia Coffee or Hex Coffee’s FORM blend. https://bit.ly/37sNHFJ

Find your new favorite brew from a local coffee roastery. Courtesy of HEX Coffee

Tuesday

Spice up your sandwich game. Whether you’re looking for a to-go meal to enjoy at home or want something fast en route to your next meeting, Charlotte’s local delis are serving up fresh, colorful sandwiches. Looking for something hearty? Order the South Charlotte Cheesesteak from Rusty’s Deli & Grille, piled high with thinly sliced beef or chicken, sauteed onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a toast roll. Something light? Bite into the House Veggie Sandwich from Paper Plane Deli & Market, complete with hummus, lettuce, carrots, onion, tomato and pickles. https://bit.ly/3AslQ4R

Explore the local sandwich scene by neighborhood. Amanda Cranford

Become a plant parent at Twigs & Figs. Newly opened in Ballantyne, this shop offers houseplants, home decor and a bar, so you can brighten up your space and enjoy the benefits of live plants. Gather with friends to create a terrarium or upgrade your home decor with a seasonal wreath. There’s also plenty of beer, wine, cider and seltzers at the bar to enhance your experience. 15205 John J. Delaney Drive, Suite B. https://bit.ly/2XdMakY

Build a terrarium to brighten your home office at Twigs & Figs in Ballantyne. Courtesy of Twigs & Figs

Wednesday

Plan an outdoor wedding. As the COVID-19 delta variant continues to change the way we look at large-scale events, the search for outdoor wedding venues is on the rise. A recent show by the Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte drew local attention to the barn and silo on Monroe Road, offering the perfect backdrop for a farmhouse-style wedding. There’s also the First Ward Field, which will place couples amid views of the Queen City skyline. https://bit.ly/3jDWRVr

Explore a rustic outdoor wedding venue. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Grab a dog from Green’s Lunch. Though the 4th Street building is for sale, it will remain open for hungry customers. Given the spot’s uptown location and the hardship from COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to support local restaurants. Green’s, which was first opened in 1926, is Charlotte’s oldest surviving restaurant, serving up hot dogs and homemade chili. It’s the perfect spot to grab a quick bite in a casual setting between meetings or on weekends. 309 W. 4th St. https://bit.ly/2VEz0Nc

Order a hot dog from Green’s Lunch uptown. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

Thursday

Virtually attend the TikTok Small Biz Block Party. To help support creators and small businesses in different cities across the country, TikTok is hosting a virtual, 20-event workshop where business owners can learn industry-leading tools and tactics to grow their businesses and reach new audiences. The North Carolina workshop will take place virtually on Aug. 19 and is free for anyone who owns a small business. https://bit.ly/37dKEBe

Make time for date night. While an upscale meal and fine wine makes for a great night out, sometimes, the best memories are made spur of the moment. Instead of saving up to plan the perfect evening, enjoy more time together with budget-friendly or free date nights, from outdoor concerts to shared desserts and trivia nights. CharlotteFive rounded up a list of ideas to surprise your significant other sans-expenses. https://bit.ly/3xuHweF

Listen to live music, enjoy cheap eats or stroll in a park during your next date night. Courtesy of the U.S. National Whitewater Center

Mark your calendar

Celebrate Labor Day weekend at the Hops and Hogs Festival. During the two-day event, guests can enjoy local craft beer and barbecue, including a BBQ Competition Sanction hosted by The Kansas City Barbecue Society. Expect live music from big-name performers, such as Sister Hazel, Lifehouse, Buckcherry, Saving Abel and more. This event is available to all ages and will go on rain or shine. Sept. 4-5. $35+. 2500 E. Independence Blvd. https://bit.ly/3fNXOJI

Attend the inaugural Carolina Haitian Food Festival. Designed to create high-quality events and programs for the Haitian community in the Carolinas, the festival will celebrate the region’s Haitain cuisine, music and businesses. Expect homemade food, live performances, vendors and kids’ activities throughout the event. $7 ages 6-12. $15+ adults. Sept. 4. International House, 1817 Central Ave. https://bit.ly/37xBKOR

Get tickets to see WICKED. The Broadway musical will make its way back to the Queen City from Sept. 8 to Oct. 3 at Ovens Auditorium. Expect to see what happened in the Land of Oz through the lens of the Oz witches. Tickets are available on the Blumenthal Performing Arts website. $39+. 2700 E. Independence Blvd. https://bit.ly/3qyqPgs

Fill your evening with laughter at the Queen City Comedy Experience. This comedy festival will highlight national acts including Nikki Glaser, Steve-O, Nurse Blake and Jon Reep, as well as Charlotte-based Tara Brown, Don Garrett, Johnny Millwater, Now Are The Foxes and Improv Charlotte. Throughout the festival, Spirit Square will host comedy acts, stand-up shows, dance and music groups, improv teams, live podcast tapings and more. Sept. 7-12. $10+. Multiple locations uptown. https://bit.ly/3fPzDe2

Learn professional skills with NetworkQueen. Founded by WCCD-TV reporter and anchor Alexandra Elich, NetworkQueen is a professional networking group designed to help women learn to negotiate, make connections and seek professional advancement. Ticket proceeds will benefit Safe Alliance, which provides resources to people impacted by sexual assault and domestic violence. The first event will take place on Sept. 26 at Hattie’s Tap & Tavern. 5-7 p.m. $20. 2918 The Plaza. https://bit.ly/3xBrUpX

Mark your calendar for Pride 2021. From August to November, this year’s Pride festival will feature both familiar and new events, all which were designed with safety in mind. In addition to the Charlotte Pride Parade, there will also be a concert event, interfaith service, film festival, job fair and more. Aug. 21 through Nov. 13. https://bit.ly/3hQjcQy

Get ready for Charlotte SHOUT, an uptown festival with food, music, art installations. Last year’s event was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s back this year, presented by Blumenthal Performing Arts and Charlotte Center City Partners. Sept. 17 to Oct. 3. https://bit.ly/3mMzt9p

