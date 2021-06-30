Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | July 2-8

Catch the fireworks from WBT’s SkyShow. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Friday

Take home a piece of art. Next time you’re at the Free Range Brewing location at Camp North End, bring a $5 bill. The retired cigarette vending machine has been repurposed to dispense art for just $5. 301 Camp Road. https://bit.ly/35ZW0YW

Saturday

Join the Fourth of July celebration at the Whitewater Center. The two-day event includes several yoga sessions, nighttime fireworks, pass activities and live music from Jude Moses, Con Brio, Dane Page and Moon Taxi. July 3-4. Free (plus $6 parking). 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy. https://bit.ly/3zp5B94

Head to the Whitewater Center for fireworks, food and adventure. Courtesy of the U.S. National Whitewater Center

Join the Red, White & Blues party at Merchant & Trade. Expect specialty barbecue items, themed cocktails and live music from DJ Red, DJ Rowshay and Phil on Sax. Then catch the fireworks over the city with rooftop views. 2 p.m., until last call after fireworks. Free. 303 S. Church St. https://bitly.com/MTJuly42021

Play at Star Spangled Saturday. Find this Independence Day celebration in the Optimist Hall courtyard, complete with live music from the HC Oakes Band, fireworks and tenant specials. 6-10 p.m., fireworks at 9:20 p.m. Free. 1115 N. Brevard St. https://bit.ly/2SBGqj4

Share the joy of baking. Cakeable Charlotte is a local nonprofit that provides job training and employment opportunities to individuals with mental and physical disabilities. Currently, there are six students, and you can show your support by sampling the sweets at the Kings Drive Market on Saturdays. Revenue from the sales support the organization’s overall goal. The organization relies on donations to help support the bakery’s growth, and if you’re interested in helping out, behind-the-scenes volunteer opportunities are available. 6 a.m.-3 p.m. 938 S. Kings Drive. https://bit.ly/3do4IEb

Show your support for Cakeable Charlotte and its bakers. Courtesy of Cakeable Charlotte

Sunday

Join the cornhole tournament and BBQ at Billy Sunday to celebrate the 4th of July with games, drinks and barbecue. Snacks and cocktail purchases will be available throughout the day and cocktail specials will benefit PFLAG. Grab tickets to reserve your team slot. $5. 1-4 p.m. 1115 N. Brevard St. https://bit.ly/3AauKEH

Refresh with a Boozy Pop. Sycamore Brewing is ready for #hotsummer with its new ice pops. Boozy Pops are 5% ABV and come in two flavors: Boozenberry (strawberry and raspberry frozen into a red-wine-based pop) and Piña Colada (pineapple, coconut and agave frozen into a white wine-based pop). 2161 Hawkins St. https://bit.ly/3jtVFFw

Cool off with a Boozy Pop at Sycamore Brewing. Matt Ray

Enjoy the ultimate 4th of July celebration. Whether you’re spending the Fourth with family at home or looking to enjoy a night on the town, CharlotteFive rounded up local Independence Day festivals and fireworks. https://bit.ly/3x3iowk

Monday

Upgrade your work-from-home view. The Ellis, a new 385-foot apartment complex at the corner of 8th and North College streets in uptown, has begun leasing modern mid-rise units for the upscale city-dweller. Mid-rise apartments offer common spaces, intimate seating nooks, a fitness center and work-from-home space. There’s also a pool with cabanas, spaces to grill and a bar that overlooks First Ward Park. High-rise apartments will be available later this summer. Mid-rise units start at $1,253. 512 N. College St. https://bit.ly/3x4fd7p

Check out mid-rise apartments at The Ellis, a new uptown mixed-use building. Myles Gelbach/@mylesperhour_photography

Get tickets to see “WICKED.” The Broadway musical will make its way back to the Queen City from Sept. 8 to Oct. 3 at Ovens Auditorium. Expect to see what happened in the Land of Oz through the lens of the Oz witches. Tickets are available on the Blumenthal Performing Arts website. $39+. 2700 E. Independence Blvd. https://bit.ly/3qyqPgs

Tuesday

Enter the Create Your Own Story Contest. Presented by 4H and Schleich, a Charlotte-based toy company, the contest invites kids to continue the story of Blair the bull and her friends by uploading a video, song, drawing or any other creative story continuation. The top stories will be turned into stop-motion videos that will become part of an interactive “create your own adventure” video in the fall. Each finalist will receive a $50 Schleich prize package. Submissions for the final phase of the contest begin July 6. https://bit.ly/3jlH1jL

Make the most of your flight delay. With flight patterns and schedules still reeling from COVID-19, you may find you’re spending more time than you’d prefer in the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. Whether you’re a visitor in the city on a layover, or a local who wants to grab a quick bite or beer before heading to your next destination, CharlotteFive rounded up the best Charlotte-centric experiences to pass the time before boarding. https://bit.ly/2TipMFg

Up your game when you're waiting on a delayed flight. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

Wednesday

Catch up with the first graduating class of Johnson & Wales. CharlotteFive caught up with four members of the first four-year graduating class in 2008. Read more about their careers, then sample their food at places such as Roots, Zinicola Italian Restaurant and Your Custom Catering & Events. https://bit.ly/3h2LNBm

Check out what the Johnson & Wales 2008 graduating class is up to. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

Take a virtual walkthrough of the DREAM Selfie Museum with Maddy Carothers, co-owner of the museum. After taking the virtual tour, visit in person to pose in perfectly curated spaces with special lighting and scents designed to inspire. https://bit.ly/3hiHHE5

Take a virtual tour, then strike a pose at the DREAM Selfie Museum. Lynwood Pixley Jr

Thursday

Sip cocktails at the Bar at Supperland. Located in the smaller of the two buildings, the Bar at Supperland has a lineup of refreshing summer cocktail creations, including options with coffee-infused rum, liquid-nitrogen-muddled mint leaves and Granny Smith apple ice cubes. Reservations are not required, and you don’t need to dine at Supperland to enjoy the cocktail bar. Open at 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1212 The Plaza. https://bit.ly/3qvlKWp

Order a cocktail to enjoy in the garden at the Bar at Supperland. Courtesy of Supperland

Build your own bowl at mezeh. This Meditteranean grill will debut in Optimist Hall on July 8 with more than 65 ingredients to choose from when creating flatbreads, wraps and pita pockets. Protein options include falafel, chicken shawarma and shredded lamb, and toppings range from Lebanese tabbouleh to baba ganoush and pickled turnips. Opening day specials include a free bowl with the purchase of a drink and a $10 credit to use toward a future meal. https://bit.ly/3dtG997

Check out mezeh, the latest stall to open in Optimist Hall. Courtesy of mezeh mediterranean grill

Mark your calendar

Join a workout at Optimist Hall. Work out with SweatNET as part of the OH Wellness Summer Series on the patio above el Thrifty. The free, outdoor workout will feature DropSound Cardio Dance from Bloc.CLT and will be streamed through noise-isolating headphones. July 10. 9-10 a.m. Free. 1115 N. Brevard St. https://bit.ly/3x2ZVjs

Get Popbar on the go. Popbar is adding a food truck to its lineup of Charlotte locations, and it’ll make its debut at FabFest — Charlotte’s Beatles Festival on July 10 in Spirit Square. The truck, which can be rented for events, festivals, weddings and private parties, will offer frozen lemonade, hot waffle pops on a stick and up to 12 bar combinations. Pops range from $4.50 to $7. Tickets for the festival start at $24.50. 345 N. College St. https://bit.ly/3wbwEC4

Order a Popbar treat from its new mobile food truck. Sweet Seoul Media / @sweetseoulmedia

Whet your appetite for Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week. This event will feature 40+ participating restaurants, which will offer three-course meals at a discount. Expect to see local spots in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Iredell, Gaston and Catawba counties. Visit the event website to make reservations and view menus. July 16-25. https://bit.ly/367VYhn

Make dinner plans for Charlotte Restaurant Week. Courtesy of Charlotte Restaurant Week

Visit a space where plants meet people. Twigs & Figs, a premium houseplant shop and creative space, will open in Ballantyne on July 17. Open to both novice and experienced plant parents, the space will offer an array of houseplants, home decor and a bar/workshop area for guests to build plant arrangements. The workshop area will offer a space to create terrariums, pots, plant stands, wreaths and more, and the bar will serve wine, beer, cider, seltzers, mimosas, tea, juice and kombucha. Once open, the shop will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. July 17. 15205 John J. Delaney Drive, Suite B. https://bit.ly/3Aa8R8q

Build your own house plant arrangement at Twigs & Figs in Ballantyne. Courtesy of Twigs & Figs

Catch a livestream with former Charlotte Mayor and U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx. During the event, presented by the Charlotte Museum of History, Foxx will discuss his career, including issues of equity in transportation and infrastructure, as well as his work combating racism in various roles. No registration is required, and the lecture will be live-streamed on the museum’s YouTube and Facebook channels. July 22. 6 p.m. Free. https://bit.ly/3vXbKWV

Listen to a livestream with former Charlotte Mayor Anthony Foxx. Courtesy of Anthony Foxx

Catch Jazz & Soul Live at Spirit Square. Internationally acclaimed pianist, composer and humanitarian Keiko Matsui will perform live in concert with special guest Paula Atherton, a billboard-charting saxophonist, flutist and vocalist. July 23. 7:30 p.m. McGlohan Theater at Spirit Square, 345 N. College St. https://bit.ly/3iFOD04

Attend Welcome Back Fest. Hosted by Novant Health, this street festival will honor healthcare heroes and mark progress made in the fight against COVID-19. Expect live music, food from local restaurants, music and entertainment. July 24. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Location pending. https://bit.ly/35jpAIl

Participate in 24 Hours of Booty. The annual ride, which raises money for the 24 Foundation, was virtual last year. This year, participants can either ride/walk in-person or virtually, and there will be COVID-19 measures in place. Register online. July 30-31, 7 p.m. The Booty Loop in Myers Park. $75 for in-person riders and walkers ages 12+; $45 virtual riders and walkers ages 12+; $50 children ages 8-11 in-person; $25 kids 11 and younger virtual. https://bit.ly/3bQ3qBo

