Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | May 14-20

Friday

Take a yoga class for a good cause. Charlotte yoga teachers Lindsey Crisp, Luis Bayon, Tai Dorn Wren, Victoria Martinez and Kate Dullaghan will teach a class where proceeds from your donation will directly benefit the Hemkunt Foundation, helping fight COVID-19 in India. 5-7 p.m. https://bit.ly/3xUoMXD

Head to Dish for Oyster Roast Happy Hour. This event will feature $1 smoked oysters and love music on the patio from Hashbrown Belly Boys. 4-7 p.m. Free. 1220 Thomas Ave. https://bit.ly/3uKFff7

Sip a strawberry-scented beer. Legion Brewing recently released fresh batches of Strawberry Peels at both taprooms. This blonde ale features local ingredients and a strawberry aroma. There are also other seasonal beers on tap, including General Zara-Gose (gose-style beer with sweet, salty, citrus and sour notes), Winnie the Brew (double honey IPA) and Mind Ya’Biscus (brewed with the Pink Boots Society for International Women’s Day). Beers are available in to-go crowlers and four-packs, as well. https://bit.ly/33pHPLo

Order the seasonal Strawberry Peels beer from Legion Brewing. Courtesy of Legion Brewing

Saturday

Catch the screening of “Science on Screen: War Games” at Discovery Place Science. This in-person adults’ night out will showcase how games and artificial intelligence have become a part of everyday life. Tickets include a private viewing of the museum’s latest traveling exhibition, Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & the Machine. Following a talk by IBM’s Phaedra Boinodiris, there will be a screening of the 1983 film, “War Games.” Advance ticket purchase is required. Capacity is limited. Masks are required. May 15. $15. https://bit.ly/3b1r4tY

Hear from IBM’s Phaedra Boinodiris at Discovery Place Science during an adults-only night out. Roger Archer Phaats Photos Courtesy of Discovery Place Science

Experience an epic movie night. On Set Cinema offers viewings of popular movies — on the sets where iconic scenes were filmed. You can catch “The Rage: Carrie 2” at the “party house” in West Charlotte on May 15 and “The Hunger Games” in Hickory at District 12. Fans can even camp out overnight at the sites. $25+. May 15 and Oct. 22. West Charlotte and 4255 Henry River Road. https://bit.ly/2Q98wAv

Watch your favorite movies at the sites where they were filmed with On Set Cinema. Courtesy of Kenny Caperton

Catch live tunes at The Music Yard’s Spring Concert Series. This outdoor music venue, located between Mac’s Speed Shop and SouthBound, will offer themed night shows. Join the Indie dance party, Walking on a Dream, on May 15 and the Nothing Major Market on May 23. Music genres include funk, jam, indie, house, electronic, reggae and more. Visitors can purchase tables for up to 9 people or high-top tables for up to 6. Enjoy food from the SouthBound menu as well as liquor, beer, seltzer and wine. Tables will be socially distanced with dividers, and all staff are required to wear masks. Select days May 15 through June 5. 1 p.m. or 5 p.m. $10+. 2433 South Blvd. https://bit.ly/3bzcQkD

Enjoy live music and food outdoors at The Music Yard’s Spring Concert Series. Garrett Poulos Productions

Sunday

Sip afternoon tea at The Ballantyne hotel. This event blends the tradition of the finest tea houses with a Southern twist, with featured teas from Rare Tea Company. Reservations are recommended. Call 704-248-4100 to reserve your spot. Saturdays and Sundays. 1-4 p.m. $45 for adults ($60 including a glass of champagne) or $25 for children ages 5-12. 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. https://bit.ly/3ewtK5d

Dine on a patio in Rivergate or Steele Creek. If you’ve tried patios in NoDa and MoRA, it’s time to check out the Steele Creek area for outdoor dining. From a screened-in patio with Mexican food at 37 Sol to hearty barbecue at Mac’s Speed Shop, there are plenty of spots to enjoy fresh air and good eats. https://bit.ly/3hfuAFh

Visit 37 Sol in Steele Creek or another restaurant in the area with an outdoor patio. Ebony Morman CharlotteFive

Get your “Baby Yoda” fix at Catawba Brewing. In honor of May 4 (also known as Star Wars Day), the brewery released The Matchalorian - Baby Saison Belgian. This light, farmhouse ale is appropriately green, due to the Japanese matcha powder added during the fermentation process. Expect notes of stone fruit, spice and green tea. This is the way. 933 Louise Ave., #105. https://bit.ly/3exemW9

Sip a green beer at Legion Brewing and enjoy art by Alex DeLarge. Courtesy of Catawba Brewing

Monday

Enjoy patio and indoor dining at Botiwalla in Optimist Hall. The venue only offered takeout up until recently, but now you can dine in-person on curry and rice plates exclusive to the Optimist Hall location, including butter chicken and saag paneer. https://bit.ly/2SFk1Rx

Try an outdoor fitness class. From free boot camps to yoga at the Whitewater Center, there are plenty of ways to ditch the Zoom workout and switch up your routine while still remaining socially distanced. https://bit.ly/3bbpEgL

Get outside and stay active with an outdoor fitness class. Courtesy of Sweatnet

Tuesday

Sit in on a virtual Coffee & Conversation session with Pat’s Place Child Advocacy Center. As part of the Everyday Heroes awareness and fundraising campaign, Pat’s Place will offer these sessions to talk through common misconceptions and tough topics around child abuse and human trafficking. Upcoming conversations include Helping Little Heroes: A Child’s Path to Healing After Trauma and Taken? Dispelling Myths about Human Trafficking. May 18 and 25. 10 a.m. Free. https://bit.ly/3xBGoXY

Tune in to a virtual conversation with Charly Palmer. Palmer, known for his work on TIME Magazine’s America Must Change issue, will sit down with Dexter Wimberly, curator for the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts + Culture to discuss Palmer’s motivations and artistic process. The event will be livestreamed via the Gantt Center’s YouTube and Facebook as part of the Open Air monthly series spotlighting Black art stars. 7 p.m. Free. https://bit.ly/3txJusY

Hear about Charly Palmer’s creative process during a virtual conversation. Courtesy of Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts + Culture

Wednesday

Attend the Central Coast Hidden Gems wine dinner at McNinch House Restaurant. Sommelier Anthony “Wes” Wesley and Orsini Wines will explore the hidden gems of California’s Central Coast between Monterey and Santa Barbara through bottles they believe should be tasted by wine lovers. The event will feature six wines and light bites. All CDC and state COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Prepaid reservations are necessary, and limited space is available. Call 704-332-6159 or email mcninchhouse@gmail.com to reserve. May 19. 6-8 p.m. $75. 511 N. Church St. https://bit.ly/3aGdZ9o

Let sommelier Anthony Wesley guide you through a six-wine tasting paired with light bites at McNinch House Restaurant. Courtesy of The Plaid Penguin

Visit the newest Moxie Mercantile location. This is the third and largest store for the local shop, and will include expanded offerings exclusive to the Matthews location, such as certain clothing lines and candles. 159 N. Trade St. https://bit.ly/33usTvg

Thursday

Head to uptown for Street Eats. Until June, this program features eats from food trucks and restaurants, which can be enjoyed on-the-go or on outdoor patios. There’s also outdoor entertainment on select nights. Expect to find tacos from ITOT, barbecue from Potbelly and hot dogs and sausages from My Sausage Buddy throughout the weekend. May 20-22. 6-9 p.m. Free. Levine Avenue of the Arts (between Church Street and South Tryon Street). https://bit.ly/2R5hDmG

Visit the “new” La Belle Helene. Though La Belle Helene closed during COVID-19, The 5th Street Group gave it a second life. Expect chef Jamie Lynch’s take on French cuisine at this revitalized spot. 300 S. Tryon St. https://bit.ly/3f6kjZl

Celebrate MeckDec with the Charlotte Museum of History. Charlotte’s Declaration of Independence was signed on May 20, 1775, a day that’s become known as MeckDec. Watch a livestream reading of the MeckDec from the steps of the Alexander Rock House, complete with historic re-enactor Robert Ryals dressed in period costume. You can catch the reading on the museum’s Facebook page. On May 18, there will also be a livestream with Scott Syfert, author of “The First American Declaration of Independence?”, where he’ll take viewers inside his extensive collection of MeckDec memorabilia.10-11 a.m. Free. https://bit.ly/3eCC2bN

Mark your calendar

Join the Memorial Day Celebration at the Whitewater Center. Events include a special trail race, yoga (slow flow, open flow, fun flow, SUP), River Jam, live music and fireworks. May 29-30. Free. 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy. https://bit.ly/3xY9OzO

Relax with a yoga class at the U.S. National Whitewater Center. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

Sample dishes from Black-owned businesses during Eat Black Charlotte Week. The weeklong celebration grew its roots from the #eatblackclt hashtag and will feature prix-fixe menus from participating businesses and classes for aspiring and current food business owners. The celebration will end with a Food and Brew Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 14 at The Unknown Brewing Co., complete with collaboration cocktails and beers. June 4-12. Free admission. 327 S. Mint St. https://bit.ly/3tf86qj

Sip at the Seltzer World Festival at Summit Seltzer. The event includes two tasting sessions, including noon-3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m., where guests can taste 75+ seltzers. Look for options from Summit Seltzer, D8, Bubs, Brizo, Catawba Twist, Hi-Current and El Clomado coupled with local food and artisan booths. June 5. Noon to 7 p.m. $35+ 2215 Thrift Road. https://bit.ly/3amJ81v

Become one with Vincent Van Gogh’s works, such as Sunflowers and The Starry Night during the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at Camp North End. The Lighthouse Immersive exhibit, designed by artistic director Massimiliano Siccardi, lets you step into the world for Van Gogh’s flowers, still life and landscapes in over 500,000 cubic feet of space. Tickets are available at vangoghclt.com or by phone at 704-372-1000. June 18 through Sept. 12. $39.99+ https://bit.ly/39t9BKb

The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit drew over 2 million visitors in Paris, and had sold-out runs in Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Now it’s coming to Charlotte. Vladimir Kevorkov Lighthouse Immersive

Get ready for Charlotte SHOUT, an uptown festival with food, music, art installations. Last year’s event was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s back this year, presented by Blumenthal Performing Arts and Charlotte Center City Partners. Sept. 17-Oct. 3. https://bit.ly/3mMzt9p

Celebrate outdoor lifestyle during Tuck Fest at the Whitewater Center. There will be more than 150 clinics, races, yoga practices, live music performances and great food. You can watch any of the races and competitions, enjoy food and browse the vendor village for free, save for the $6 parking fee. If you want to participate in one of the 35+ races or competitions, there’s a $35 flat fee, which will grant you access to all but the Deep Water Solo. And, of course, you can always enjoy the usual Whitewater Center activities such as rafting and ziplining throughout the weekend. There will be activities for kids, as well. Oct. 1-3. Free. 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy. https://bit.ly/3tr9DcQ

Discover Charlotte’s inaugural Black Food & Wine Festival inspired by the Harlem Renaissance. Planned by Subrina and Greg Collier of Leah & Louise and Uptown Yolk, the event will feature more than 75 chefs, artisans, brewers, distillers and farmers. Oct. 22-24. Camp North End, 300 Camp Road. Free. https://bit.ly/3bgiHv1

