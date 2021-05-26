Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | May 28-June 3

Dine at a locally owned food truck around town.

Editor’s note: CharlotteFive has limited coverage of in-person events to help prevent community spread of COVID-19. As of May 14, capacity limits have been lifted, and masks are not required either indoors or outdoors in most places. Exceptions include public transportation, schools, camps, child care centers and some health care settings.

Friday

Go swimming in the Quarry at Carrigan Farms. Reservations are open from now through June 6, and additional dates will open weekly. If you’re hungry, the Quarry Kitchen will be open to serve ice cream, salads and burgers, plus beer and wine. Lifeguards are on duty and groups are asked to social distance from one another. Bring cash or check, as credit cards are not accepted. $5 deposit plus $20 per person. 1261 Oak Ridge Farm Hwy. https://bit.ly/3vBlqax

Reservation spots are now available for open swim at the Quarry at Carrigan Farms. Courtesy of Carrigan Farms

Get your tickets for an outdoor concert performed by the Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte. Coined the “Lollapalooza summer of rock musicals,” the Actor’s Theatre team will launch “Rock the Barn,” a series of outdoor themed shows. There will be on-site food trucks and VIP booths, though it’s recommended you bring your own chairs and blankets for lawn seating. Parking is free, and the shows are rain or shine. All COVID-19 protocols and safety measures will be in place. Tickets for “Rock of Ages” will be available for purchase May 28. Shows are July 28 through Oct. 1. 8300 Monroe Road. https://bit.ly/3bvt1Py

Chip Decker, Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte executive director, stands in front of the site for the Rock the Barn concerts. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Grab a fun dish from The Hangar. Designed and run by Paper Plane Deli & Market, The Hangar at Devil’s Logic Brewing is perfect for “hangry” visitors that want a quick bite. Menu options include sliders, sandwiches, shareable plates, adult lunch-ables and more — plus you can add beer cheese to anything for $3. 1426 E. 4th St. https://bit.ly/2SrlpH6

Order something to pair with your brew from The Hangar at Devil’s Logic Brewing. Courtesy of The Hangar by Paper Plane

Saturday

Join the Memorial Day Celebration at the Whitewater Center. Events include a special trail race, yoga (slow flow, open flow, fun flow, SUP), River Jam, live music and fireworks. May 29-30. Free. 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy. https://bit.ly/3xY9OzO

Book a beach getaway. Charlotte is just a road trip away from nearby coastal cities, but reservations for beach rentals are booking up fast in destinations near Charleston, Kiawah Island and Hilton Head. If you’re craving a warm, sandy escape, consider this roundup of available beach rentals across Florida, and North Carolina and South Carolina. https://bit.ly/3yCrQYA

Take a beachy vacation in North Carolina, South Carolina or Florida. Courtesy of 30A Escapes Luxury Vacation Rentals

Sunday

Sip hard lemonade during the Bold Rock Lemonade Fest at Brewers at 4001 Yancey. Expect tea and lemonade specials, lemonade seltzer bucket specials, lemonade cocktails and slushies. The NASCAR race will be on in the taproom, complemented by live music from Little Johnny Trailer Trash. May 30. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free. 4001-A Yancey Road. https://bit.ly/3byn7NT

Brunch at your own convenience at the Dunavant. For the next two weeks, visitors can enjoy extended brunch hours to 5 p.m., which will temporarily replace dinner service. Reservations are required. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 2322 Dunavant St. https://bit.ly/34dMUXq

Monday

Get fresh air and food on a South End patio. With COVID-19 restrictions changing, this summer is shaping up to be perfect for gathering with friends on an outdoor patio. CharlotteFive rounded up the best South End spots for bites and brews, including Charlotte Beer Garden, Flower Child, Hawkers, Seoul Food Meat Company, Unknown Brewing Company and more. https://bit.ly/3oPa5kj

Find your outdoor patio hangout in South End. Ebony Morman CharlotteFive

Learn to make croaker and potatoes with pickled succotash. Chefs Daryl “DC” Cooper and Oscar Johnson, co-owners of Jimmy Pearls Virginia Soul Spot, bring authentic tastes of Virginia (think: Old Bay, celery seed and cayenne pepper). Make one of their famous recipes and learn more about the secrets behind the dish. https://bit.ly/3ww4JwV

Fried croaker and potatoes by chefs Oscar Johnson and DC Cooper of Jimmy Pearl’s in Charlotte, N.C. David T. Foster III dtfoster@chalotteobserver.com

Tuesday

Get back to the library. A new plan, pending approval from city commissioners, would stop fining patrons for overdue books at the library. This would allow visitors to once again access job-searching, educational resources and e-books via the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library system. https://bit.ly/34diwN6

Check out one of 2020’s most popular e-books at the library. Jessica Swannie CharlotteFive

Grab a bite from a local food truck. Charlotte’s food truck scene continues to grow, giving you more options to support locally owned businesses and enjoy a tasty meal on the go. CharlotteFive created a food truck guide, so you can find your next meal at 22 Street Kitchen, Bleu Barn Bistro, Cuzzo’s Cuisine and more. https://bit.ly/2Sks4mA

Enjoy fresh and filling bites from local Charlotte food trucks. Courtesy of Bleu Barn Bistro

Wednesday

Buy a sexy cookbook. Andreas Carver, a North Carolina native, released “The Aphrodisiac Kitchen, Volume 1: Departure of Youth.” Throughout the book, you’ll find a combination of essays, photo editorials and vegan recipes — complete with coconut “Legacy Cake,” a tribute to Carver’s late grandmother. $40. Order online. https://bit.ly/3fX0t3d

Order a cookbook with essays, vegan recipes and heart. Dylan Thomas

Order uniquely presented dishes at DELUXE, The Fun Art of Dining. Each meal is designed to create conversation and awe, from “poppin’ popcorn shrimp” (served in a popcorn maker) to Mr. Krabs dip and vibrant cocktails. Find it in the old Loft & Cellar space uptown. 305 W. 4th St. https://bit.ly/3vltrjq

Thursday

Catch this Charlottean on Amazon Prime. Ashley Rae Harper, a mathematics and computer science student at Central Piedmont Community College, stars in Amazon Prime’s “All We Got.” Harper has tried her hand at writing, directing and producing, and has also starred in Lifetime Movie Network’s “Girl in the Basement” and a recurring role in BYUtv’s “Dwight in Shining Armor.” Grab the popcorn and queue it up. https://bit.ly/3yAetbC

Watch Charlottean Ashley Rae Harper play “young Renee” on Amazon Prime’s “All We Got.” Curtis Lawrence

Enjoy wine pairings and live music from Opera Carolina at Viva Espana. This special event will take place at Bonterra, complete with Spanish-themed cuisine and curated wine pairings. Expect performances from Amanda Sesler, Alicia Russell, Jonathan White, David Clark, Emily Jarrell Urbanek and special guest host Frank Dominguez. Capacity is limited for guest safety. $100 of each reservation goes to Opera Carolina’s Coronavirus Response Fund. 6 p.m. $125. 1829 Cleveland Ave. https://bit.ly/3hSzZ5q

Mark your calendar

Sample dishes from Black-owned businesses during Eat Black Charlotte Week. The weeklong celebration grew its roots from the #eatblackclt hashtag and will feature prix-fixe menus from participating businesses and classes for aspiring and current food business owners. The celebration will end with a Food and Brew Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 14 at The Unknown Brewing Co., complete with collaboration cocktails and beers. June 4-12. Free admission. 327 S. Mint St. https://bit.ly/3tf86qj

See Ryan Montbleau perform during River Jam at the Whitewater Center. Montbleau is known for his live performances supporting the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Mavis Staples and Ani DiFranco. He has over 100 million streams to date and recently released “Fire,” a new EP where rock and roll meets Americana. June 5. 7 p.m. Free (plus $6 parking). 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy. https://bit.ly/3hMMJdK

Catch Ryan Montbleau’s performance at River Jam. Shervin Lainez

Sip at the Seltzer World Festival at Summit Seltzer. The event includes two tasting sessions, including noon to 3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m., where guests can taste 75+ seltzers. Look for options from Summit Seltzer, D8, Bubs, Brizo, Catawba Twist, Hi-Current and El Clomado coupled with local food and artisan booths. June 5. Noon to 7 p.m. $35+ 2215 Thrift Road. https://bit.ly/3amJ81v

Consider adopting a furry friend at a Halfway There Rescue puppy adoption event. Puppies will be at Model A Brewing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and there will also be Queen City Model A Club car show, Abbott’s Custard Truck, Tega Cay Coffee Co. and live music from national recording artist Warwick McZeke. June 5. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1175 Stonecrest Blvd., Tega Cay, SC. https://bit.ly/3oLoIFo

Celebrate Charlotte’s Black history through the African American Heritage Festival, presented by the Charlotte Museum of History. This free event will have both virtual and in-person options. Virtually, there will be livestream events with the Charlotte Ballet and former Mayor Anthony Foxx. In-person, you can catch a concert by JazzArts and an Afternoon on the Grounds with live performances and a new exhibit about the Siloam School. Masks are required indoors when near other people that are outside of your group. Timed ticketing will limit capacity for in-person events. June 7-12. Free. 3500 Shamrock Drive. https://bit.ly/3oKixRS

Attend the weeklong African American Heritage Festival events at the Charlotte Museum of History. Courtesy of the Charlotte Museum of History

Take a Sweet Spot Summer Break pop-up class. From June through Aug., Sweet Spot Studio will offer classes at breweries around town. Expect options including cheese and charcuterie boards, cookie decorating, buttercream piping and more. June 8 through Aug. 28 6:30 p.m. $65+. Locations vary. https://bit.ly/3yyCK1y

Learn to make cheese and charcuterie boards at breweries throughout the summer via Sweet Spot Summer Break. Courtesy of Sweet Spot Studio

Become one with Vincent Van Gogh’s works, such as Sunflowers and The Starry Night during the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at Camp North End. The Lighthouse Immersive exhibit, designed by artistic director Massimiliano Siccardi, lets you step into the world for Van Gogh’s flowers, still life and landscapes in over 500,000 cubic feet of space. Tickets are available at vangoghclt.com or by phone at 704-372-1000. June 18 through Sept. 12. $39.99+ https://bit.ly/39t9BKb

Celebrate Juneteenth during the 2021 Queen City Juneteenth Festival. Themed “Educating, Empowering, Entertaining,” this event will bring communities and families together to spread awareness of African American culture and give back to less-fortunate communities. There will be 50 Black-owned businesses in attendance, as well as dance performances, music and giveaways. Expect a pie-eating contest, limbo, kids’ games and face painting. June 19. Noon to 6 p.m. Free. Fran’s Kids Boys & Girls Center, 2600 West Trade St. https://bit.ly/3hviNTp

Attend the Juneteenth celebration in Clover, SC. The event will kick off at 9 a.m. with the 2nd annual Freedom Walk at Clover Chapel UMC, where participants will walk around town on a designated route commemorating Juneteenth, complete with a reading of the Town of Clover Proclamation. Later that day, head to Roosevelt Community Park at 5:30 p.m. for food trucks, a youth basketball tournament, cornhole tournament, live cultural dancing and a live DJ at the Celebration in the Park. June 19. $15 for the Freedom Walk. 405 Kings Mountain St., for the Freedom Walk; 312 Mobley St., for Celebration in the Park. https://bit.ly/3yCGZcA

Catch the “Celebrate America” concert. Presented by Charlotte Symphony, in partnership with the Charlotte Knights, the concert will take place on Truist Field and feature fireworks and a tribute to essential workers who lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. There will also be marches and an appearance by Homer the Dragon. June 25. 8:30 p.m. $25. 324 S. Mint St. https://bit.ly/3yCQlos

Enjoy live music and fireworks at Truist Field for the “Celebrate America” concert. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Participate in 24 Hours of Booty. The annual ride, which raises money for the 24 Foundation, was virtual last year. This year, participants can either ride/walk in-person or virtually, and there will be COVID-19 measures in place. Register online. July 30-31. 7 p.m. The Booty Loop in Myers Park. $75 for in-person riders and walkers ages 12+. $45 virtual riders and walkers ages 12+. $50 children ages 8-11 in -person. $25 kids 11 and younger virtual. https://bit.ly/3bQ3qBo

Mark your calendar for Pride 2021. From August to November, this year’s Pride festival will feature both familiar and new events, all which were designed with COVID-19 safety in mind. In addition to the Charlotte Pride Parade, there will also be a concert event, interfaith service, film festival, job fair and more. Aug. 21 through Nov. 13. https://bit.ly/3hQjcQy

Plan ahead for 2021 Pride events. Courtesy of Grant Baldwin

Register for a 10K. This year, the Around the Crown 10K will return to a full-capacity, in-person event on I-277. The race team is working closely with the Mecklenburg County Public Health Department, the City of Charlotte and CMPD to prepare a safe event. Register online. Sept. 5. $45. First Ward Park, E. 7th St. https://bit.ly/3yERiN6

Get ready for Charlotte SHOUT, an uptown festival with food, music, art installations. Last year’s event was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s back this year, presented by Blumenthal Performing Arts and Charlotte Center City Partners. Sept. 17 to Oct. 3. https://bit.ly/3mMzt9p

Experience the outdoor lifestyle during Tuck Fest at the Whitewater Center. There will be more than 150 clinics, races, yoga practices, live music performances and great food. You can watch any of the races and competitions, enjoy food and browse the vendor village for free, save for the $6 parking fee. If you want to participate in one of the 35+ races or competitions, there’s a $35 flat fee, which will grant you access to all but the Deep Water Solo. And, of course, you can always enjoy the usual Whitewater Center activities such as rafting and ziplining throughout the weekend. There will be activities for kids, as well. Oct. 1-3. Free. 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy. https://bit.ly/3tr9DcQ

Discover Charlotte’s inaugural Black Food & Wine Festival inspired by the Harlem Renaissance. Planned by Subrina and Greg Collier of Leah & Louise, the event will feature more than 75 chefs, artisans, brewers, distillers and farmers. Oct. 22-24. Camp North End, 300 Camp Road. Free. https://bit.ly/3bgiHv1

Hear insights from political leader and New York Times bestseller Stacey Abrams at Ovens Auditorium. During the conversation — designed around national events and questions from the community — Abrams will share insights on leadership, politics, entrepreneurship and social justice. Tickets are available via Blumenthal Performing Arts. Nov. 17. 7:30 p.m. $32.50+. 2700 E. Independence Blvd. https://bit.ly/3hBIEca

Save the date for the Billie Eilish concert in Charlotte. The singer-songwriter will perform at Spectrum Center on Feb 6, 2022. You can register at the Ticketmaster site for presale tickets. https://bit.ly/3uiDIvm

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish attends the 60th annual Clio Awards at The Manhattan Center on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in New York. Evan Agostini INVISION/AP

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.