Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Oct. 8-14

Find yard decor just in time for Halloween at Morris Costumes.

Friday

Pick out your Halloween costume at Charlotte-based Morris Costumes, one of the largest costume distributors in the world. While supply chain issues have caused delays in some arrivals, it’s predicted that superheroes will be most popular this year. Beyond costumes, yard props will likely make more of a debut than years prior. Start your search for inflatables, animated statues and fog machines now to spruce up your space prior to Halloween. https://bit.ly/3ldTqqv

Head to Circle K Speed Street to celebrate all things NASCAR. This year’s 600 Festival will take place at Romare Bearden Park complete with free yoga, live music and a Gilde biergarten. The festival is from Oct. 7-9. Free. Romare Bearden Park, 300 S. Church St. https://bit.ly/3uXiJ3z

Saturday

Get caffeinated at Crane Coffee Co.’s new brick-and-mortar location. This sustainable, pour-over operation has expanded to a permanent home at the Innovation Barn in the Belmont neighborhood. As of Oct. 1, you can order specialty drinks such as Lavender Honeycomb or Muddled Mint Cold Brew. There will also be homemade breakfast puffs, cold brews and classic pour-over coffees available. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. this Saturday, full-time hours coming soon. 932 Seigle Ave. https://bit.ly/3nSVWnY

Find a unique coffee concoction at Crane Coffee Co.’s new Innovation Barn location. Courtesy of Crane Coffee

Plan a date night at Beef N’ Bottle. Charlotte’s oldest steakhouse has been serving guests since 1978 in an old house with dark wood walls decorated with portraits of celebrities who have visited the establishment. Candles and string lights complete the ambiance, complemented by a menu of long-time favorites, such as the six-ounce filet with cream of spinach and baked potatoes. 4538 South Blvd. https://bit.ly/3DgjK9D

Visit Charlotte’s oldest steakhouse on South Boulevard. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Sunday

Order a Sahlen’s hot dog on football Sunday. JJ’s Red Hots’ co-founder and owner Jonathan Luther signed a new five-year lease for the joint’s Dilworth location, where it will celebrate its 10th anniversary on July 4. Order a classic, like The Char Heel (housemade chili, diced onions, yellow mustard, slaw), or check out the Instagram account for the Dog of the Week. 1514 East Blvd. https://bit.ly/3uEIQfp

Visit JJ’s Red Hots for a Sahlen’s hot dog. Courtesy of JJ’s Red Hots

Get your Pumpkin Spice Latte fix. Scents of cinnamon, nutmeg, and pumpkin have made their way back into local coffee shops just in time for PSL season. Instead of heading to your go-to chain, visit an independent spot around town to show your support and enjoy a sip of fall. CharlotteFive rounded up local spots serving this seasonal favorite, so you can try one — or all — riffs on this classic. https://bit.ly/3uGl8PH

Head to a local coffee shop, such as Detour Coffee Bar, for your seasonal pumpkin spice latte. Courtesy of Detour Coffee Bar

Monday

Pre-game at Vaulted Oak Brewing for the Grateful Dead concert. The brewery will open at noon, complete with a performance from Josh Daniel and local food trucks including CLT Burger Box, Soul Miner’s Garden and Taco Green-Go. Small-batch beers will be available in the taproom. If you want to shop before the show, you can also browse goods from vendors such as A. Grey Designs, Delgados Fuego, Katt Scott Studio, Public Interest Charlotte, Scratch Couture, The Sonshine Shop and Steffs Designz. Custom event posters are available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis. Noon. Free. 3726 Monroe Road. https://bit.ly/3ogY4Gb

Order your Leah & Louise culinary kit. Greg and Subrina Collier partnered with Table 22, a digital platform launched to help restaurants pivot during COVID-19, to debut the membership-based kits. Selections include Chef Greg’s Family Supper Club and Leah & Louise Pastry Box. Members of the club also get a monthly gift from the Leah & Louise kitchen and early access to new events. $30+. https://bit.ly/3a7hKUK

Get Leah & Louise-style supper boxes delivered right to your house., or pick them up. Peter Taylor Peter Taylor

Tuesday

Check out the new Queen City Grounds location. The locally owned coffee shop opened its second location at the edge of South End in 2020 and has since expanded to a third location at The Refinery on West Morehead Street. The new Wesley Heights spot will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.- noon. 1213 W. Morehead St. https://bit.ly/3mszVKb

Get a locally roasted coffee at the new Queen City Grounds location in Wesley Heights. Courtesy of Queen City Grounds

Find local art and giant bunnies in uptown. First made famous at the Charlotte SHOUT! Festival in 2019, the “Intrude” display of giant bunnies by artist Amanda Parer have returned. This year, they’ll be accompanied by another uptown art installation: Of Earth and Sky. This immersive sculpture trail by artist Luke Jerram can be seen until Oct. 31. The bunnies will be in Charlotte until Oct. 12. Free. First Ward Park, 301 E. 7th St. https://bit.ly/3uLEMKd

Wednesday

Catch a movie during the Charlotte Film Festival. This year will mark the continuation of the in-person festival at Ayrsley Grand Cinemas, starting with a screening of “The Humans,” starring Richard Jenkins, Jayne Houdyshell, Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein, Steven Yeun and June Squibb. Over the course of five days, the festival will screen over 100 films, both short and feature-length, from around the world. Masks are required at indoor events. Oct. 13-17. Ayrsley Grand Cinemas, 9110 Kings Parade Blvd. https://bit.ly/3a4pAhF

Forget cheese and charcuterie. Create a candy board under the supervision of Sweet Spot Studio’s Alyssa Barefield at Divine Barrel Brewing. During the class, which is one of 13 Halloween-themed events, you’ll learn how to make candy dip and the best way to arrange a board. Ages 21+ only. 6:30 p.m. 3701 N. Davidson St., Suite 3203. https://bit.ly/3uImqtr

Thursday

Dine out on a budget. While Charlotte offers myriad spots for a fancy evening out, you can still support local restaurants without spending the week’s paycheck. From the cheeseburger egg roll at Bang Bang Burgers to a burger and fries quesadilla at What the Fries, CharlotteFive created a list of bargain bites to try when you’re craving something inexpensive, yet delicious. https://bit.ly/3mmlKXe

Support local restaurants on a budget. Courtesy of What the Fries

Challenge friends to a game of mini golf at Stroke’s Halloween course, complete with spooky obstacles and decor. Plus, enhance your experience with a seasonal cocktail. Menu highlights include Fratelli Island (Fernet Branca, black spiced rum, pineapple, housemade falernum, spiced honey, lime), In the Heat of the Night (bonded bourbon, apple cider, spiced honey, lemon), Smokey and the Bandit (mezcal, vanilla liqueur, double-brewed coffee, housemade orgeat, Mexican chocolate foam) and more. There are also two new zero-proof cocktails: Spice of Life (Ritual rum substitute, spiced pear syrup, lemon, sparkling water) and One More Time (Ritual tequila substitute, agave syrup, pineapple, lime ginger ale, spicy salt). $12 for mini golf, $12+ for cocktails. 1318 Pecan Ave., Suite 101. https://bit.ly/3AadEWh

Mark your calendar

Attend Camp Goodyear for a cause. This Goodyear Arts annual fundraising event will feature summer camp activities, drinks and small bites around the campfire, performances by camp counselors and DJ See Bird Go and more. Your ticket purchase will include the location of a secret field near Goodyear Arts at Camp North End, where you can find and join the party. Keep in mind, this is not a sleepaway camp. Oct. 16. 8 p.m.-midnight. $50+. https://bit.ly/3F1FyYf

Try out the new lunch service at La Belle Helene. Beginning Nov. 1, the uptown restaurant will offer lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.- p.m. Created by chef/partner Jamie Lynch and Regional Culinary Director Sherief Shawky, the menu includes mixed salads, chilled seafood, soups, sandwiches, and some favorites from the dinner menu. 300 S. Tryon St. https://bit.ly/3msvLBU

La Belle Helene, a French brasserie in uptown Charlotte, will start weekday lunch service Nov. 1. Courtesy of La Belle Helene

