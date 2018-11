When Leslie walked through the long-neglected house that was to become her family's home, it was the kitchen that tugged at her heart the most. The house, originally scheduled for the wrecking ball, had stood empty for years and was in bad shape by the time Leslie and her husband, Dan, discovered it. As they walked through the house, Leslie flipped when she saw the open-concept kitchen. She could picture it filled with light and color, and all the energy and joy of her family of six.