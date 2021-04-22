Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | April 23-29

Join Greg Collier for a livestream cooking class.

Friday

Pick strawberries at Hall Family Farm. The farm’s new location near Van Wyck Elementary School in Lancaster, SC, started offering fresh, pick-your-own strawberries on April 20. Make sure to call 704-562-4021 or check the farm’s Facebook page to make sure Hall is open before venturing out. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Monday. 445 West Rebound Road, Lancaster, SC. https://bit.ly/2QiDHts

Enjoy $3 tacos during CLT Taco Week. Presented by Elevate Lifestyle, this event celebrates the best tacos in the Queen City and includes an opportunity to download a CLT Taco Week Passport, which can be entered to win the Ultimate Taco Party if you get four or more initials around town. April 16-25. https://bit.ly/3xgA4Fp

Saturday

Attend the 2021 Queen’s Cup Steeplechase virtually this year. Broadcasts will begin via livestream on April 24 at 12:25 p.m., and races will run every 30 minutes. There’s even a contest for at-home tailgate homemade hats. Free. https://bit.ly/3lDZLdm

Sample sushi and hibachi meals at Konnichiwa Charlotte, named for the Japanese greeting meaning “hello.” This new Dilworth restaurant, located where Inishmore used to be, offers sushi, hibachi bowls, sushi burgers and ramen. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. 1315 East Blvd., Suite 130. https://bit.ly/3tCLtNy

Enjoy sushi and hibachi bowls at Konnichiwa Charlotte on East Boulevard in Dilworth. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

Shop VTGLT Chroma, a pop-up focused on clothing and accessories, where you’ll find local and regional vintage and handmade brands directly across from the food stalls at Camp North End. Open weekends through May 16. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 1701 N. Graham St., Suite 114. https://bit.ly/3txheHH

Check out the new VTGCLT Chroma pop-up at Camp North End. Courtesy of VTGCLT

Sunday

Ditch the boring salad. A salad is more than a bowl of lettuce and croutons, especially in Charlotte. Some of the most popular places allow you to create your own bowl, so you can order a healthy meal with flavors you actually enjoy. From Chopt Creative Salad Co. to Just Salad and Living Kitchen, we’ve rounded up plenty of options to keep your salad tasting fresh. https://bit.ly/2OZUdxW

Step up Step up your salad with options around Charlotte, including Fern’s Cuban Salad. Shelby Engborg

Visit the home kitchen of Greg Collier during an interactive livestream cooking event via ChefStreams. ChefStreams is a subscription-based cooking club that offers exclusive experiences to learn from local leading chefs in real-time. During the event, attendees can learn culinary tips and ask questions. April 25. 6 p.m. $45 (or $20 for members). https://bit.ly/3gvTSi5

Monday

Start the week with a smoothie. Will you try the Green Goddess at Green Brothers Juice Co., the Get Low at Hip Hop Smoothies or the Green Machine at Frutta Bowls? Check out our list of where to get these blended drinks. https://bit.ly/3v0WGaP

Begin the week with a healthy, refreshing smoothie. Courtesy of Frutta Bowls

Visit the new Tipsy Taco location in Charlotte. This Greenville-based restaurant opened on April 21, promising “Tex-Mex with a little twist.” Look for street tacos, vegetarian and seafood options all at the Stonecrest Shopping Center. 7708 Rea Road. https://bit.ly/3gnAkMw

Shaved filet mignon nachos are $15 at Tipsy Taco. Courtesy of Tipsy Taco

Tuesday

Order a secret menu item at Sabor Latin Street Grill. Previous secret menu items, including the Cuabn Bowl, Barepa and Barbacoa empanada, are all on the full menu. New secret menu items are prepared with ingredients employees always have on hand, such as the California Burrito, Platanos con Carne and Queso con Chorizo. https://bit.ly/2QCANQa

Sabor Latin Street Grill offers secret menu items, such as creamy queso with chorizo. Alex Cason

Sample the spring menu at Crepe Cellar. Seasonal options include new burrata, roasted oysters, field green salad, marinated steak crepe, New Queen crepe, summer squash crepe, whole roasted chicken and lemon mascarpone curd crepe cake. https://bit.ly/3gnzShi

Wednesday

Grab fresh produce and support local farms at the Camp North End Farmers Market. Expect fresh bread from Duke’s Bread, produce from Edgerton Farm and Garden Window Farm, eco-friendly products from Ekologicall and fresh-caught seafood from Lucky Fish. April 28. 4-8 p.m. Free. Keswick Avenue between the Mount and Keswick districts. https://bit.ly/3rQ1D4a

Get your birria taco fix. The Tacos Rick-O food truck serves up these dippable tacos in South End in the spot formerly occupied by Kre8 Twisted Eats. Look for offerings with a focus on Latin Street Food, such as fried cheesecake burritos, fried plantains and the Texano Bowl. A brick-and-mortar spot is in the works, as well. 1402 Winnifred St. https://bit.ly/3gnH4Kr

Tacos Rick-O is serving up TikTok-famous birria tacos in South End outside of Hoppin’. Courtesy of Tacos Rick-O Food Truck

Thursday

Dine with friends on a NoDa patio. As the weather warms, CharlotteFive rounded up an ultimate guide to NoDa patios, so you can hop from one place to the next without worrying about parking. From Deejai Noodle Bar to NoDa Company Store and Oh My Soul, there are plenty of photo-worthy spots to spend the afternoon outdoors. https://bit.ly/3v64E2f

Go patio-hopping in NoDa for bites, coffee and cocktails. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

Try an ‘80s-themed spring cocktail at The Dunavant. Seasonal drink specials will honor The Breakfast Club, with options including The Criminal, The Jock, The Athlete, The Princess. $14. 2322 Dunavant St., Suite 200. https://bit.ly/3gmAIuF

Mark Your Calendar

Immerse in a world of “weird and happy creations” at the “Good Times” art show, sponsored by Pabst Blue Ribbon and Imek Studio at The Underground. This free collection of artwork will showcase a diverse range of styles, and many of the creators are pop-up gallery Art Hole alumni. Be sure to book a time for entry; there will be 30-minute viewing slots available beginning at 5:30 p.m. Masks are required. April 30. Free. 820 Hamilton St. https://bit.ly/3aFhnBB

Explore immersive installments, such as Ian Wegener’s Sculpture Garden, at the “Good Times’‘ art show. Courtesy of Good Times

Enjoy the charm of Italy in Charlotte through Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibit, which will feature original-sized reproductions of High Renaissances frescoes at the Vatican in Rome. The tour debuted at the Texas State Fair after international stops and will also showcase a 40-foot by 40-foot canvas of The Last Judgment. Masks are required, and there will be timed ticketing to limit capacity. $18+ May 1. $19.40. 401 S. Gardener Ave. https://bit.ly/3fJJfI5

Go on a scavenger hunt with a Mother’s Day theme via CLT Scavenger Hunt. Leading up to Mother’s Day, almost 30 local brands and businesses will give away over $2,500-worth of prizes. Look for finds from Lilly Greenthumbs, Charlotte Candle Company and Cilantro Noodle by following along on Instagram at @cltscavengerhunt. May 7-8. Free. https://bit.ly/3cOHOpU

Attend the South End Wine & Hops Fest. The events will include a wine dinner at C3 Lab, outdoor skating rink at The Unknown Brewing Company and the festival with all-day samples and a souvenir tasting glass. This year’s events will be smaller to allow for social distancing, and masks are required. Tickets must be purchased 24 hours in advance of the event. May 13-16. $35+ ($15 for designated driver). 1327 S. Mint St. https://bit.ly/3dvRzcU

Enjoy wine tastings, an outdoor skating rink, live music and tastings at the South End Wine & HopsFest Courtesy of South End Wine & Hops Fest

Plan ahead for an epic movie night. On Set Cinema offers viewings of popular movies -- on the sets where iconic scenes were filmed. You can catch “The Rage: Carrie 2” at the “party house” in West Charlotte on May 15 and “The Hunger Games” in Hickory, N.C. at District 12. Fans can even camp out overnight at the sites. $25+. May 15 and Oct. 22. West Charlotte and 4255 Henry River Road. https://bit.ly/2Q98wAv

Listen to the Charlotte Symphony On Tap at Cabarrus Brewing Company, where music by a diverse range of composers will be played by ensembles of musicians in the beer garden. Tickets are limited. May 18. 7 p.m. $20. https://bit.ly/2O3Wtnv

Sip at the Seltzer World Festival at Summit Seltzer. The event includes two tasting sessions, including noon to 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. where guests can taste 75+ seltzers. Look for options from Summit Seltzer, D8, Bubs, Brizo, Catawba Twist, Hi-Current and El Clomado coupled with local food and artisan booths. June 5. Noon to 7 p.m. $35+ 2215 Thrift Road. https://bit.ly/3amJ81v

Become one with Vincent Van Gogh’s works, such as Sunflowers and The Starry Night during the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at Camp North End. The Lighthouse Immersive exhibit, designed by artistic director Massimiliano Siccardi, lets you step into the world for Van Gogh’s flowers, still life and landscapes in over 500,000 cubic feet of space. Tickets are available at vangoghclt.com or by phone at 704-372-1000. June 18 through Sept. 12. $39.99+ https://bit.ly/39t9BKb

Get ready for Charlotte SHOUT, an uptown festival with food, music, art installations. Last year’s event was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s back this year, presented by Blumenthal Performing Arts and Charlotte Center City Partners. Sept. 17-Oct. 3. https://bit.ly/3mMzt9p

