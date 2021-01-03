The stars of the court: 2021 Charlotte Observer high school basketball preview

Public school prep basketball returns Monday, nearly two months later than originally planned, thanks to the COVID pandemic.

Players will play in masks and very few fans will be allowed to watch, but the games will go on.

Here is the Charlotte Observer’s 2021 preview

Preseason boys All-Observer team

Boys Sweet 16: Carmel Christian starts at 1

Girls Sweet 16: It’s Vance and everybody else

Preseason girls All-Observer team

2021 Charlotte-area boys, girls season-long schedules

COUNTY PREVIEWS

Mecklenburg boys

Mecklenburg girls

Alexander

Anson

Burke

Cabarrus

Caldwell (girls)

Catawba

Cleveland

Iredell

Lincoln

Richmond

Stanly

Union

Watauga

▪ The Observer didn’t receive enough preseason information from schools to produce previews in some counties, including Rowan and Gaston.

Next week’s Charlotte-area schedule

MONDAY

Metrolina Athletic Conference

Metrolina Christian at Concord Academy

Nonconference

East Rowan at Mount Pleasant

TUESDAY

Sandhills 4A

Richmond Senior at Purnell Swett

Northwestern 3A-4A

Freedom at St. Stephens

Hickory at McDowell

Watauga at South Caldwell

Big South 3A

Forestview at Crest

North Gaston at Hunter Huss

South Piedmont 3A (boys)

Cox Mill at Jay M. Robinson

Northwest Cabarrus at Concord

West Cabarrus at A.L. Brown

South Piedmont 3A (girls)

A.L. Brown at West Cabarrus

Concord at Northwest Cabarrus

Jay M. Robinson at Cox Mill

Metrolina Athletic Conference

Gaston Day at Southlake Christian

Hickory Grove Christian at Northside Christian

Westminster Catawba at Gaston Christian

South Fork 2A

Bandys at Maiden

Lake Norman Charter at East Lincoln

Lincolnton at Newton-Conover

West Lincoln at North Lincoln

Southwestern 2A

Shelby at East Gaston

Southern Piedmont Athletic

Woodlawn School at North Hills Christian (boys)

PAC 1A

Queens Grant at Langtree Charter

Nonconference

Ashbrook at Berry Academy

Charlotte Country Day at United Faith Christian

Cherryville at Chase

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Statesville Christian

Lake Norman Christian at Arborbrook Christian (boys)

North Stanly at West Stanly

Providence Day at Wesleyan Christian

Salisbury at Forest Hills

South Point at Burns

Thomasville at Statesville

Victory Christian at Charlotte Latin

WEDNESDAY

I-Meck 4A

Hough at Hopewell

Julius Chambers at Mallard Creek

Lake Norman at West Charlotte

North Mecklenburg at Mooresville

SoMeck 7 4A

Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg

Harding at Olympic

Providence at West Mecklenburg

Southwestern 4A

Butler at Rocky River

Garinger at Myers Park

Independence at Hickory Ridge

Porter Ridge at East Mecklenburg

Southern Carolina 3A

Marvin Ridge at Monroe

Parkwood at Weddington

Piedmont at Charlotte Catholic

Sun Valley at Cuthbertson

Foothills 2A

East Burke at Bunker Hill

Hibriten at Draughn

West Caldwell at Fred T. Foard

West Iredell at Patton

PAC 1A

Carolina International at Mountain Island Charter

Community School of Davidson at Pine Lake Prep

Union Academy at Bradford Prep

Southern Piedmont 1A

Lincoln Charter at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Piedmont Community Charter at Christ the King

Nonconference

Asheville School at Cannon School

Chatham Central at Salisbury

East Surry at North Iredell

Jesse Carson at Davie County

Montgomery Central at South Stanly

West Rowan at South Rowan

THURSDAY

South Piedmont 3A (boys)

West Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus

South Piedmont 3A (girls)

Northwest Cabarrus at West Cabarrus

South Piedmont 1A

Highland Tech at Bessemer City

Nonconference

Albemarle at Carolina Central

Gaston Day at Davidson Day

Grace Christian at Concord Academy

South Iredell at Davie

University Christian vs. Lake Norman Christian (at Rock Hill Sports and Events Center)

FRIDAY

I-Meck 4A

Julius Chambers at Hopewell

Mallard Creek at Lake Norman

Mooresville at Hough

West Charlotte at North Mecklenburg

SoMeck 7 4A

Ardrey Kell at Harding

Olympic at South Mecklenburg

Providence at Berry Academy

Southwestern 4A

Butler at Porter Ridge

East Mecklenburg at Independence

Hickory Ridge at Garinger

Rocky River at Myers Park

Sandhills 4A

Pinecrest at Richmond Senior

Northwestern 3A-4A

Alexander Central at Watauga

Hickory at Freedom

St. Stephens at McDowell

Big South 3A

Crest at Stuart Cramer

Forestview at Ashbrook

Kings Mountain at North Gaston

South Piedmont 3A (boys)

Cox Mill at Central Cabarrus

Jay M. Robinson at Concord

South Piedmont 3A (girls)

Central Cabarrus at Cox Mill

Concord at Jay M. Robinson

Southern Carolina 3A

Cuthbertson at Charlotte Catholic

Parkwood at Sun Valley

Piedmont at Marvin Ridge

Weddington at Monroe

Metrolina Athletic 2A-3A

Concord Academy at Gaston Christian

Northside Christian at Metrolina Christian

Westminster Catawba at Southlake Christian

Foothills 2A

Draughn at Fred T. Foard

East Burke at Hibriten

Patton at West Caldwell

West Iredell at Bunker Hill

Rocky River 2A-3A

Central Academy at Mount Pleasant

South Fork 2A

East Lincoln at Lincolnton

Maiden at West Lincoln

Newton-Conover at Bandys

North Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter

Southwestern 2A

Chase at Burns

East Gaston at South Point

R-S Central at Shelby

PAC 1A

Carolina International at Bradford Prep

Mountain Island Charter at Community School of Davidson

Langtree Charter at Mountain Island Prep

Union Academy at Queens Grant

South Piedmont 1A

Bessemer City at Christ the King

Piedmont Community Charter at Cherryville

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Highland Tech

Southern Piedmont Athletic 1A

Lake Norman Christian at Woodlawn School (boys)

Nonconference

A.L. Brown at Salisbury

Asheville School at Charlotte Country Day

Bishop McGuinness at North Iredell

Central Davidson at East Rowan

Charlotte Latin at Hickory Grove Christian

Covenant Classical at United Faith Christian

East Rutherford at Polk County

Forest Hills at North Stanly

Hickory Christian at Arborbrook Christian

Lincoln Charter at South Iredell

Montgomery Central at Albemarle

Rabun Gap (GA) at Carmel Christian

South Caldwell at Hunter Huss

South Rowan at Jesse Charson

Statesville Christian at Westchester Country Day

Victory Christian at Mount Zion Academy

West Stanly at South Stanly

SATURDAY

Nonconference

Asheville Christian at Providence Day

Charlotte Christian at Greensboro Day

Forsyth Country Day at Carmel Christian

Metrolina Christian at Cary Academy

North Raleigh Christian at Covenant Day

Ypsi Prep vs. Lake Norman Charter, at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center

Victory Christian at Raleigh Christian