High School Sports
The stars of the court: 2021 Charlotte Observer high school basketball preview
Public school prep basketball returns Monday, nearly two months later than originally planned, thanks to the COVID pandemic.
Players will play in masks and very few fans will be allowed to watch, but the games will go on.
Here is the Charlotte Observer’s 2021 preview
CLICK FOR MORE CONTENT
Preseason boys All-Observer team
Boys Sweet 16: Carmel Christian starts at 1
Girls Sweet 16: It’s Vance and everybody else
Preseason girls All-Observer team
2021 Charlotte-area boys, girls season-long schedules
COUNTY PREVIEWS
▪ The Observer didn’t receive enough preseason information from schools to produce previews in some counties, including Rowan and Gaston.
Next week’s Charlotte-area schedule
MONDAY
Metrolina Athletic Conference
Metrolina Christian at Concord Academy
Nonconference
East Rowan at Mount Pleasant
TUESDAY
Sandhills 4A
Richmond Senior at Purnell Swett
Northwestern 3A-4A
Freedom at St. Stephens
Hickory at McDowell
Watauga at South Caldwell
Big South 3A
Forestview at Crest
North Gaston at Hunter Huss
South Piedmont 3A (boys)
Cox Mill at Jay M. Robinson
Northwest Cabarrus at Concord
West Cabarrus at A.L. Brown
South Piedmont 3A (girls)
A.L. Brown at West Cabarrus
Concord at Northwest Cabarrus
Jay M. Robinson at Cox Mill
Metrolina Athletic Conference
Gaston Day at Southlake Christian
Hickory Grove Christian at Northside Christian
Westminster Catawba at Gaston Christian
South Fork 2A
Bandys at Maiden
Lake Norman Charter at East Lincoln
Lincolnton at Newton-Conover
West Lincoln at North Lincoln
Southwestern 2A
Shelby at East Gaston
Southern Piedmont Athletic
Woodlawn School at North Hills Christian (boys)
PAC 1A
Queens Grant at Langtree Charter
Nonconference
Ashbrook at Berry Academy
Charlotte Country Day at United Faith Christian
Cherryville at Chase
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Statesville Christian
Lake Norman Christian at Arborbrook Christian (boys)
North Stanly at West Stanly
Providence Day at Wesleyan Christian
Salisbury at Forest Hills
South Point at Burns
Thomasville at Statesville
Victory Christian at Charlotte Latin
WEDNESDAY
I-Meck 4A
Hough at Hopewell
Julius Chambers at Mallard Creek
Lake Norman at West Charlotte
North Mecklenburg at Mooresville
SoMeck 7 4A
Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg
Harding at Olympic
Providence at West Mecklenburg
Southwestern 4A
Butler at Rocky River
Garinger at Myers Park
Independence at Hickory Ridge
Porter Ridge at East Mecklenburg
Southern Carolina 3A
Marvin Ridge at Monroe
Parkwood at Weddington
Piedmont at Charlotte Catholic
Sun Valley at Cuthbertson
Foothills 2A
East Burke at Bunker Hill
Hibriten at Draughn
West Caldwell at Fred T. Foard
West Iredell at Patton
PAC 1A
Carolina International at Mountain Island Charter
Community School of Davidson at Pine Lake Prep
Union Academy at Bradford Prep
Southern Piedmont 1A
Lincoln Charter at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Piedmont Community Charter at Christ the King
Nonconference
Asheville School at Cannon School
Chatham Central at Salisbury
East Surry at North Iredell
Jesse Carson at Davie County
Montgomery Central at South Stanly
West Rowan at South Rowan
THURSDAY
South Piedmont 3A (boys)
West Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus
South Piedmont 3A (girls)
Northwest Cabarrus at West Cabarrus
South Piedmont 1A
Highland Tech at Bessemer City
Nonconference
Albemarle at Carolina Central
Gaston Day at Davidson Day
Grace Christian at Concord Academy
South Iredell at Davie
University Christian vs. Lake Norman Christian (at Rock Hill Sports and Events Center)
FRIDAY
I-Meck 4A
Julius Chambers at Hopewell
Mallard Creek at Lake Norman
Mooresville at Hough
West Charlotte at North Mecklenburg
SoMeck 7 4A
Ardrey Kell at Harding
Olympic at South Mecklenburg
Providence at Berry Academy
Southwestern 4A
Butler at Porter Ridge
East Mecklenburg at Independence
Hickory Ridge at Garinger
Rocky River at Myers Park
Sandhills 4A
Pinecrest at Richmond Senior
Northwestern 3A-4A
Alexander Central at Watauga
Hickory at Freedom
St. Stephens at McDowell
Big South 3A
Crest at Stuart Cramer
Forestview at Ashbrook
Kings Mountain at North Gaston
South Piedmont 3A (boys)
Cox Mill at Central Cabarrus
Jay M. Robinson at Concord
South Piedmont 3A (girls)
Central Cabarrus at Cox Mill
Concord at Jay M. Robinson
Southern Carolina 3A
Cuthbertson at Charlotte Catholic
Parkwood at Sun Valley
Piedmont at Marvin Ridge
Weddington at Monroe
Metrolina Athletic 2A-3A
Concord Academy at Gaston Christian
Northside Christian at Metrolina Christian
Westminster Catawba at Southlake Christian
Foothills 2A
Draughn at Fred T. Foard
East Burke at Hibriten
Patton at West Caldwell
West Iredell at Bunker Hill
Rocky River 2A-3A
Central Academy at Mount Pleasant
South Fork 2A
East Lincoln at Lincolnton
Maiden at West Lincoln
Newton-Conover at Bandys
North Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter
Southwestern 2A
Chase at Burns
East Gaston at South Point
R-S Central at Shelby
PAC 1A
Carolina International at Bradford Prep
Mountain Island Charter at Community School of Davidson
Langtree Charter at Mountain Island Prep
Union Academy at Queens Grant
South Piedmont 1A
Bessemer City at Christ the King
Piedmont Community Charter at Cherryville
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Highland Tech
Southern Piedmont Athletic 1A
Lake Norman Christian at Woodlawn School (boys)
Nonconference
A.L. Brown at Salisbury
Asheville School at Charlotte Country Day
Bishop McGuinness at North Iredell
Central Davidson at East Rowan
Charlotte Latin at Hickory Grove Christian
Covenant Classical at United Faith Christian
East Rutherford at Polk County
Forest Hills at North Stanly
Hickory Christian at Arborbrook Christian
Lincoln Charter at South Iredell
Montgomery Central at Albemarle
Rabun Gap (GA) at Carmel Christian
South Caldwell at Hunter Huss
South Rowan at Jesse Charson
Statesville Christian at Westchester Country Day
Victory Christian at Mount Zion Academy
West Stanly at South Stanly
SATURDAY
Nonconference
Asheville Christian at Providence Day
Charlotte Christian at Greensboro Day
Forsyth Country Day at Carmel Christian
Metrolina Christian at Cary Academy
North Raleigh Christian at Covenant Day
Ypsi Prep vs. Lake Norman Charter, at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
Victory Christian at Raleigh Christian
Comments