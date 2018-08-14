Hough High senior defensive back Tyus Fields has committed to Tennessee. Before he goes to Knoxville, Fields hopes to lead his team to an N.C. 4AA football title.
Hough High senior defensive back Tyus Fields has committed to Tennessee. Before he goes to Knoxville, Fields hopes to lead his team to an N.C. 4AA football title. Langston Wertz Jr. lwertz@charlotteobserver.com
Hough High senior defensive back Tyus Fields has committed to Tennessee. Before he goes to Knoxville, Fields hopes to lead his team to an N.C. 4AA football title. Langston Wertz Jr. lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

High School Sports

The Observer’s 2018 high school football preview

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

August 14, 2018 10:36 PM

Here is the 2018 Charlotte Observer high school football preview

Preseason Sweet 16

(Click team name for feature story, photos, videos)

  1. Hough
  2. Mallard Creek
  3. Charlotte Catholic
  4. South Pointe
  5. Charlotte Christian
  6. Myers Park
  7. Butler
  8. Richmond Senior

  9. Indian Trail Sun Valley
  10. Vance
  11. Kings Mountain
  12. Lenoir Hibriten
  13. Harding
  14. AL Brown
  15. Shelby
  16. Maiden

Player Profiles

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

2018 Schedules

Read More

Recruiting/Rankings

Read More



Read More

Mallard Creek, Charlotte Catholic top preseason statewide polls

County Previews/Team Capsules

(Click to see previews with teams, players to watch, plus bold predictions and complete team capsules)

Read More

Read More

Alexander County

Anson County

Ashe County

Avery County

Burke County

Cabarrus County

Caldwell County

Catawba County

Cleveland County

Gaston County

Iredell County

Lincoln County

Richmond County

Rowan County

Rutherford County

Union County

Upper State SC

Watauga County

Videos

With as many as 18 starters back from an unbeaten state champion, Charlotte Catholic is hoping to repeat as N.C. 3A state champion.

By



Hough High School returns 15 starters from an 11-4 state playoff semifinalist. The Huskies added some key transfers and are loaded with college recruits. This might be the school's best team.

By

Charlotte Country Day and East Lincoln held a football scrimmage Wednesday morning at Charlotte Country Day. Both teams were a little green, and early mistakes were aplenty, but both were happy to finally hit someone else.

By

After a 14-1 season ended with a disappointing 21-0 loss to Wake Forest in the N.C. 4AA state championship game, Mallard Creek has returned stronger, faster and a lot more hungry to get back.

By

Indian Trail quarterback Sam Howell is a Florida State commit and a top 10 recruit at his position nationally. He talks about his hopes for a big senior season and his plan to go one game farther than last year.

By

After a disappointing 8-3 record in 2017 and a first-round playoff exit, Butler High has reloaded and is again ready to make a state championship run under coach Brian Hales.

By

  Comments  