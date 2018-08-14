The Observer’s 2018 high school football preview

Here is the 2018 Charlotte Observer high school football preview
Preseason Sweet 16
(Click team name for feature story, photos, videos)
- Hough
- Mallard Creek
- Charlotte Catholic
- South Pointe
- Charlotte Christian
- Myers Park
- Butler
- Richmond Senior
- Indian Trail Sun Valley
- Vance
- Kings Mountain
- Lenoir Hibriten
- Harding
- AL Brown
- Shelby
- Maiden
Player Profiles
Read More
2018 Schedules
Recruiting/Rankings
Mallard Creek, Charlotte Catholic top preseason statewide polls
County Previews/Team Capsules
(Click to see previews with teams, players to watch, plus bold predictions and complete team capsules)
Videos
Comments