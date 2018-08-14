The Observer’s 2018 high school football preview

Here is the 2018 Charlotte Observer high school football preview

Preseason Sweet 16

(Click team name for feature story, photos, videos)

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Player Profiles

2018 Schedules

Recruiting/Rankings

Mallard Creek, Charlotte Catholic top preseason statewide polls

County Previews/Team Capsules

(Click to see previews with teams, players to watch, plus bold predictions and complete team capsules)

Alexander County

Anson County

Ashe County

Avery County

Burke County

Cabarrus County

Caldwell County

Catawba County

Cleveland County

Gaston County

Iredell County

Lincoln County

Richmond County

Rowan County

Rutherford County

Union County

Upper State SC

Watauga County

Videos

SHARE COPY LINK With as many as 18 starters back from an unbeaten state champion, Charlotte Catholic is hoping to repeat as N.C. 3A state champion.

SHARE COPY LINK Hough High School returns 15 starters from an 11-4 state playoff semifinalist. The Huskies added some key transfers and are loaded with college recruits. This might be the school's best team.

SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte Country Day and East Lincoln held a football scrimmage Wednesday morning at Charlotte Country Day. Both teams were a little green, and early mistakes were aplenty, but both were happy to finally hit someone else.

SHARE COPY LINK After a 14-1 season ended with a disappointing 21-0 loss to Wake Forest in the N.C. 4AA state championship game, Mallard Creek has returned stronger, faster and a lot more hungry to get back.

SHARE COPY LINK Indian Trail quarterback Sam Howell is a Florida State commit and a top 10 recruit at his position nationally. He talks about his hopes for a big senior season and his plan to go one game farther than last year.